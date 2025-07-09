New Genshin Impact Teyvat Interlude Teaser implies we are heading to the endgame now

The newest Genshin Impact Teyvat Chapter Interlude teaser from HoYoverse has confirmed what fans have long suspected. The lore is entering its endgame, and all roads now lead to the mysterious and much-awaited region of Nod-Krai.

While Snezhnaya remains the final Cryo nation, Nod-Krai serves as the nation not ruled by an archon, and almost 11 major factions, including the Fatui, Knights of Favonius, and Frostmoon Scions, are converging. This isn’t just any new region in Genshin Impact. Nod-Krai is where the threads of Teyvat's lore finally begin to untangle.

Key moments in Genshin Impact's Teyvat Interlude Teaser

The Four Shades of the Primordial One (Heavenly Principles) (Image via HoYoverse)

The teaser reveals the highly anticipated Four Shades of the Primordial One (now the Heavenly Principles): Istaroth, Ronova, Naberius & Rhinedottir, and Asmoday. These ancient beings exist in a different space-time dimension, and until now, their presence had only been hinted at in fragmented lore across in-game texts.

The statue in Inazuma, once thought to depict Istaroth, now resembles more to Ronova. This points to how little even the nations of Teyvat understand the powers that shaped their world in Genshin Impact.

But the biggest revelation comes from Pierro, the one who recruited the Fatui Harbingers. In the Interlude Teaser, he delivers two ominous lines that redefine the stakes of Genshin Impact’s story:

“I already know the price of gazing upon the gods. So tell me — what is the price of killing a god?”

“To all those who dare not look up to the heavens, Her Majesty the Tsaritsa says this: Behold, even the gods have their limits.”

Celestia as shown in the Interlude Teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

As Pierro utters the latter, the camera pans upward, revealing Celestia, the floating island that looms over Teyvat like an unreachable judgment. These lines aren’t just rhetoric, they reflect the Fatui’s true mission under the Tsaritsa's orders: to challenge the divine hierarchy of the Heavenly Principles.

Pierro gazing at the Shades in the Interlude Teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Pierro’s ability to perceive the Four Shades, entities that exist beyond the mortal realm, implies that he has transcended ordinary limits. A survivor of Khaenri’ah's cataclysm and founder of the Fatui Harbingers, his presence now solidifies him as a key figure in the lore endgame.

To add to the tension, the Fatui have enacted the “Palestar Edict,” an elite full-force order to retrieve Columbina, the enigmatic Damselette Harbinger. She is reportedly in Nod-Krai, and it seems she willingly went to Nod-Krai. The purpose remains unclear, but the urgency of her retrieval hints at her importance in unraveling the world of Genshin Impact.

Depiction of probably one of Nod-Krai's cities as shown in the Interlude Teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Nod-Krai itself looks vastly different from past regions. The Interlude Teaser shows semi-futuristic streets, tech-integrated architecture, and spaceship-like structures, an aesthetic previously teased in Genshin Impact's version 5.7 livestream. It’s a place where ancient myth collides with forbidden technology, and where history and memory bleed into each other.

As the last stop before Snezhnaya, Nod-Krai is more than just a battleground, it’s a turning point in lore. Here, we will probably explore long-hidden lore about the Moon Sisters, the Primordial One, the fall of Khaenri’ah, and the true nature of Celestia’s rule. With the gods being questioned upon and foreshadowing of more truths to be unveiled, the lore endgame in the world of Teyvat may have begun.

