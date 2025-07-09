Genshin Impact reveals Ronova, Istaroth, and more about Four Shades of the Primordial One

In a major lore update, HoYoverse has revealed the long-awaited identities of the Four Shades of the Primordial One in Genshin Impact. These powerful entities were long hinted at through item descriptions, world quests, and subtle in-game clues. They have now been brought into the spotlight with the release of the Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser: The God's Limits.

Ad

This Interlude Teaser gives the Genshin Impact community their first full look at the Four Shades. It also drops key hints about their roles, hierarchy, and how they are tied to Teyvat’s deeper cosmic structure. In this article, we’ll break down each Shade, their designs, and what they could mean for the future of the story.

Four Shining Shades of the Primordial One in Genshin Impact

Istaroth

Ad

Trending

Often referred to as the God of Moments or the Thousand Winds, Istaroth the Shade is associated with the concept of time in Genshin Impact. She was the Tokoyo Ookami/Kairos worshiped by the Enkanomiyans during their darkest days in the Abyss. In the past, she was also revered in Mondstadt and shares a connection with Barbatos, the Anemo Archon.

Istaroth Shade of Time (Image via HoYoverse)

In the recent Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser: The God's Limits, Istaroth appears solemn and detached, speaking in a calm yet distant tone. Her words imply that she may be the same benevolent shade who once saved the Enkanomiyans, but her current demeanor suggests that she now remains isolated from worldly matters, perhaps by choice or design.

Ad

Visually, she is adorned with motifs of clocks, celestial stars, wind chimes, and the recurring Triquetra symbols, which are visible on all Shades designs as well. These design choices reinforce her identity as the goddess of time and possibly the figure behind the moniker "Goddess of a Thousand Winds" in Genshin Impact.

Ronova

As previously shown in the finale of the Natlan Archon Quest, Ronova made her first visual appearance in the form of an eerie, eldritch being with multiple glowing eyes. This unsettling figure was none other than the Shade of Death.

Ad

Ronova Shade of Death (Image via HoYoverse)

In the newly released Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser: The God's Limits, Ronova, who rules over the concept of death, appears to dissolve or erase a space, which is believed to fall under the domain of the Shade of Space.

Ad

This moment suggests that the authorities or powers granted to each Shade may not be entirely limited to just one. It supports the growing theory in the Genshin Impact community that the Shades can access, manipulate, or use each other’s divine roles, depending on the situation.

Ronova is also portrayed as a strict enforcer of rules. She strongly upholds the structure, hierarchy, and responsibilities of the Shades created under the Primordial One.

Ad

Interestingly, in the Interlude Teaser, she now refers to her master in hierarchy not as the Primordial One directly, but as the Heavenly Principles. This shift in language may suggest a change in leadership or allegiance, or perhaps a reinterpretation of divine authority over time.

Another important detail is how Ronova addresses the current silence of the Heavenly Principles. She insists that the Shades now have the responsibility to restore order in the world.

Ad

Ronova bears a resemblance to the Statue of the Omnipresent God in Inazuma (Image via HoYoverse)

Her statement hints that the Shades may be preparing to take more direct control of Teyvat, especially if Celestia remains inactive or distant.

Ad

One interesting detail is that the Statue of the Omnipresent God in Inazuma, long believed to represent Istaroth, actually bears a strong resemblance to Ronova.

Naberius and Rhinedottir

Naberius is the Shade of Life, one of the Four Shades created by the Primordial One. Rhinedottir, also known as "Gold," is a Khaenri'ahn alchemist and Albedo’s creator, famous for crafting life through forbidden means.

In the Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser: The God's Limits, it’s confirmed that Rhinedottir and Naberius are now merged and are one of the same.

Ad

Naberius Shade of Life (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Interlude Teaser, while Rhinedottir is the one who speaks and appears visually, it’s clear she now holds the authority of life like Naberius.

Ad

Naberius, on the other hand, is seen interacting with floating screens or panels, possibly linked to her powers over creation and life.

Rhinedottir and Naberius being the same being (Image via HoYoverse)

This moment also confirms what Albedo mentioned at the end of the Paralogism Archon Quest, that his master has merged with the Shade of Life. This raises major questions about Rhinedottir’s role going forward.

Ad

As both one of the Five Sinners of Khaenri’ah and now a divine Shade, any actions from her end will impact the future of Teyvat in Genshin Impact.

Asmoday

Although Asmoday does not physically appear in the Interlude Teaser: The God's Limits, her silhouette and role are strongly implied. She is visually shown to be the same as the Unknown God, the Sustainer of Heavenly Principles.

Asmoday Shade of Space, also known as the Sustainer of Heavenly Principles (Image via HoYoverse)

She is the Shade governing over the authority of Space and the one who stopped the Traveler and their sibling from leaving Teyvat during the game’s opening scene. This connection has long been a subject of speculation, and the teaser strengthens that theory.

Ad

In the same teaser, Ronova states that Asmoday has been missing for a long time and suspects that she may now be serving a different master. This line carries huge lore implications regarding the identity of the new master and why she stops the siblings from leaving Teyvat.

This uncertainty surrounding Asmoday’s motives adds more depth to her mysterious role and may hint at a much larger conflict unfolding behind the scenes in Genshin Impact.

Ad

Ad

The reveal of the Four Shades in Genshin Impact brings long-hidden lore into focus. With some of their roles now clear, the balance of power in Teyvat has shifted.

As the Heavenly Principles remain silent, the Shades prepare to take control, setting the stage for a deeper conflict still to come in the future of Genshin Impact.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kriti Jamwal Kriti Jamwal is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games. She's currently pursuing a BA (Hons) degree in French, which has helped her hone her ability to analyze narratives, including those in video games.



Kriti's passion for gaming was inspired by Genshin Impact. She started playing the title during the pandemic and was completely taken with its compelling narrative, engaging combat mechanics, and impressive soundtrack. Though she still enjoys Genshin Impact, she doesn't limit herself to it. Honkai Star Rail, Wuthering Waves, and Honkai Impact 3rd are three other games she plays these days.



In her free time, Kriti can be found trying to learn new languages, Philosophy, and reading literature in French. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.