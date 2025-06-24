Genshin Impact lore: Who are the Five Sinners of Khaenri'ah?

Among the most enigmatic figures in Genshin Impact, the Five Sinners once held immense power that still echoes across the lore. Once the brightest minds and warriors of their nation, these individuals turned to Abyssal power and became transcendent beings.

Their choices shaped the fate of Khaenri'ah and left a lasting scar on Teyvat's history. Despite their strength and potential to prevent the downfall, they chose a path that led to ruin.

Each Sinner harbors unique beliefs and motivations, and their legacies continue to echo through the world. Exploring their past reveals key details about Khaenri’ah’s downfall and how the Abyss first began to spread its influence.

Note: Some information may be speculative or subject to change.

What do we know about the Five Sinners so far in Genshin Impact?

These five individuals stood at the pinnacle of Khaenri’ah’s intellectual and military elite before everything changed. Dainsleif believed that if he had joined forces with them, they could have stopped Irmin, the Vinster King, from disturbing the balance of Teyvat.

Dainsleif mentions the Five Sinners in the Archon Quest "Caribert" (Image via HoYoverse)

However, they chose to divide a forbidden power among themselves, which was capable of destroying the world. Their use of Abyssal power is believed to have triggered Ronova’s curse. According to Il Capitano, this act condemned the pure blooded people of Khaenri’ah to immortality.

Despite their immense power, none of them came to Khaenri’ah’s aid during the Cataclysm. Afterward, the group splintered, with some pursuing an ideal form of perfection.

Each Sinner walked a unique path after accepting the Abyss. Even after Khaenri’ah’s ruin, the influence of these five lingers in the world of Teyvat. Here’s what we currently know about each one in Genshin Impact:

Vedrfolnir “The Visionary”

Vedrfolnir in Genshin Impact was once a prophet unmatched in skill and Dainsleif’s elder brother. His visions were always accurate, and even Dainsleif trusted his foresight. It is mentioned that one of the prophecies led to Vedrfolnir’s punishment, where his eyes were taken and he was locked away. Dainsleif made a rescue attempt that later played a role in the nation's survival.

Vedrfolnir's form as shown in the Archon Quest "Caribert" (Image via HoYoverse)

After embracing the Abyss, Vedrfolnir took on a new form, being a glowing, chained crystal emanating dark power. He developed a god-like presence, compelling worship from those nearby. Despite calling himself a Sinner, he inspired the foundation of the Abyss Order through Chlothar Alberich.

Vedrfolnir's influence continues to echo in Genshin Impact lore. He once foresaw that Surtalogi would mentor a pupil. This prophecy came true when Surtalogi met Skirk during a catastrophic event on her home planet and chose to bring her to Teyvat for training. To this day, Dainsleif holds deep resentment toward his brother for abandoning their homeland.

His name in Genshin Impact originates from a hawk in Norse mythology. It sits between the eyes of an eagle that is perched on top of the tree called Yggdrasil.

Surtalogi “The Foul”

Known for commanding the All-Devouring Narwhal, Surtalogi also mentored Skirk in the ways of the Abyss. Once a knight trained alongside Dainsleif, he fell from grace after turning to Abyssal power. Born in prison and shaped by hardship, Surtalogi’s early ideals of knighthood were broken, replaced by a thirst for strength.

He travels the stars, seeking a worthy opponent. Civilizations have tried to stop him using divine creations and advanced weapons, but none have succeeded. Under Surtalogi’s brutal and continuous training, Skirk learned to bend Abyssal force into forms that resemble Teyvat’s elemental abilities.

One of Surtalogi's forms as shown in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact's current timeline, Surtalogi remains distant but ever-watchful. He hopes Skirk will one day surpass him and has warned her of his return to destroy everything she holds dear, to test the strength he helped forge and train.

In terms of his name, the Fire Jotunn or giant called Surtr wields a bright sword named Surtalogi in Norse mythology.

Rhinedottir “Gold”

Rhinedottir excelled in the lost art of Khemia, precursor to current alchemy, crafting beings like Durin and Albedo that continue to shape current events. Her pursuit of knowledge led her to devour Naberius, one of the Four Shades, and merge with their essence.

In Genshin Impact's lore, Rhinedottir’s experiments may have triggered the Cataclysm, though some details remain unclear as of now. She sent monstrous creations like Riftwolves and Durin into Teyvat, either to display her mastery or as weapons, it’s unknown. Regardless, her actions played a major role in Khaenri’ah’s downfall.

Rhinedottir, as briefly shown in the story teaser “The Mages’ Tea Party” (Image via HoYoverse)

She vanished after creating Albedo but left him with a mission, which was to uncover the truth and meaning of the world. Like Surtalogi, Rhinedottir seeks perfection, though her means are rooted in alchemy rather than combat.

Rhinedottir's name is one of the many inspirations taken from the Wagnerian opera Der Ring des Nibelungen in Genshin Impact. It is a reference to the Rhine daughters who are the keepers of the Rhinegold.

Hroptatyr “The Wise”

Hroptaty is titled “The Wise,” suggesting deep knowledge or mastery in a scholarly field. Like the others, he held a position of esteem in Khaenri’ah before turning to the Abyss.

Almost nothing concrete is known about him in Genshin Impact as of now, aside from his inclusion among the Five Sinners. The name Hroptatyr originates from Norse mythology and is linked to Odin, often associated with wisdom and foresight. This may imply that he, along with Vedrfolnir, had a peculiar insight that others lacked.

Despite his potential wisdom, Hroptatyr did nothing to stop the destruction of Khaenri’ah. His silence, like the others, earned him the label of Sinner.

Rerir “Rächer of Solnari”

Rerir is the most enigmatic among the Five Sinners. Mentioned briefly by Dainsleif, he was once a respected figure in Khaenri’ah. His title implies a role of vengeance, and interestingly, in the original Chinese text, he is known as the “Moon Hunter”.

Nothing is known about his powers or goals after the Cataclysm. However, as one of the Sinners who accepted world-ending strength, he bears the same guilt of abandoning his homeland.

His name originates from Norse mythology, where Rerir was a ruler who sought revenge for his father’s murder. This connection may hint at his motives or moral code.

The Five Sinners remain some of the most impactful and mysterious characters in Genshin Impact. As the game’s story continues, their past choices and future involvement may reshape the fate of Teyvat once again.

