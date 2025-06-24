Genshin Impact lore: Who Is "The Foul" Surtalogi?

In Genshin Impact’s lore, Surtalogi, also known as "The Foul," stands out as one of the most mysterious figures so far. He is known to be Skirk’s master, the owner of the All-Devouring Narwhal, and plays a major role in the deeper lore of Khaenri’ah and the Abyss.

Surtalogi hasn’t appeared in-game yet as a playable or an official character. But what we know so far describes him as a powerful warrior, a betrayer of Khaenri’ah, and a seeker of ultimate strength across the stars.

Surtalogi's origins in Genshin Impact explained

The inspiration for the name 'Surtalogi' comes from Norse mythology. It represents the fiery sword wielded by Surtr, a giant associated with destruction and fire. Just like his name, he joins other Genshin Impact characters inspired by Norse mythology, like Dainsleif and King Irmin.

Skofnungr (one of Surtalogi's friends and followers) explaining Surtalogi's origins (Image via HoYoverse)

Surtalogi was born behind bars, whose parents were condemned prisoners. His early life was full of hardship, growing up on the streets in Khaenri'ah and facing heavy criticism from others. Despite his origins, Surtalogi believed in the ideals of knighthood. He studied the Black Serpent fighting style with Dainsleif under Haden, their master.

However, that path ended in tragedy. His harsh attempt at following the chivalry code led to consequences, where he lost several limbs as punishment. Despite training under Haden, his path had diverged over time in pursuit of greater power.

In Genshin Impact, Dainsleif later stood against the Five Sinners, including Surtalogi, who had strayed from his path of knighthood. These Five Sinners were ambitious and transcendent individuals who acquired the power of the Abyss and abandoned their homeland during the Cataclysm.

Skofnungr explaining what Surtalogi did to improve his strength in Skirk's story quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Before leaving Teyvat, he made an offer to a young Khaenri’an named Skofnungr, who was his friend and follower. Seeing his condition, Surtalogi decided to help ease the curse of immortality on him.

He gave him an opportunity to take some flesh of the weakened otherworldly creature, the All-Devouring Narwhal, to enhance his strength. The same Narwhal we fight as Fontaine’s weekly boss in Genshin Impact remains bound to Surtalogi, who refers to it as his pet.

Surtalogi's relation to Skirk in Genshin Impact

Surtalogi's path crossed with Skirk's when her planet was invaded by unknown outsiders traveling on a merchant ship. Seeing her potential and resilience surviving the invasion, he took her in as a disciple.

Under his brutal guidance, she learned an evolved form of the Black Serpent fighting style. It combined traditional techniques with ones Surtalogi had collected from across the universe. Under his guidance, she learned how to channel Abyssal energy and turn it into a source of strength.

Skirk’s story quest reveals Surtalogi’s role in shaping her strength (Image via HoYoverse)

Skirk’s training was harsh, both physically and mentally. He pushed her to let go of all human emotions, but fear, believing it was essential for human evolution. He broke her body and rebuilt it through rigorous combat, hoping she would one day surpass him. His goal wasn’t just to train her but to mold a future rival who could challenge him in a final battle.

Eventually, Surtalogi parted ways with Skirk, sending her to retrace his path and continue becoming stronger in Teyvat. He warned her that their paths would cross again.

Surtalogi foreshadows that he will take Skirk’s life (Image via HoYoverse)

If she hadn't grown strong enough by then, he would destroy her completely. This includes taking her memories, her power, and every connection she held. Despite his cruel approach, Surtalogi saw Skirk as his best chance at facing a worthy opponent.

Surtalogi’s endless journey in Genshin Impact

Once he obtained Abyssal power, Surtalogi departed from Teyvat and set off on a greater journey. He began traveling across galaxies in search of a stronger opponent and a true rival.

While still training under him, Skirk traveled alongside Surtalogi as he journeyed across the stars. Together, they faced entire civilizations that united the entire star systems against him. Some forged divine weapons, while others created gods through shared belief. Even when Surtalogi held back, none could defeat him.

He has the power to change his form, and the Dark Shadow encountered in the Narwhal is one of many. Skirk remarks about the similarities between him and Rhinedottir, also known as Gold. She is one of the Five Sinners of Khaenri'ah and a master of Khemia, obsessed with creation and perfection. Just like her, Surtalogi uses knowledge, force, and time to chase an unreachable ideal.

Surtalogi talking about Vedrfolnir's prophecy (Image via HoYoverse)

Vedrfolnir, known as the Visionary and one of Khaenri'ah's Five Sinners in Genshin Impact, once delivered a prophecy. He had prophesied that Surtalogi was destined to take on a student from beyond the stars and bring them to Teyvat.

That prophecy came true when he found Skirk. He assigned her a task, which was to follow in his path and find the voyager. This is about the voyager who had arrived from beyond Teyvat during the time of the Primordial One. The story of the voyager and their impact on Teyvat is listed in the descriptions of the Finale of the Deep Galleries artifact set in Genshin Impact.

Skirk's pursuit of the voyager in the description of the Finale of the Deep Galleries artifact set (Image via HoYoverse)

Surtalogi remains one of the most intriguing characters in Genshin Impact lore. He started as a knight, but later turned into one of Khaenri’ah’s infamous Five Sinners. As a master of Abyssal power and a ruthless mentor, he now carries accountability for Khaenri’ah’s fall, alongside the other sinners. His story is far from over. If Skirk’s quest is any indication, Surtalogi may soon appear in-game in his true form.

