Genshin Impact 5.7: A Space and Time for You quest recap

The Archon Quest introduced in Genshin Impact 5.7, titled A Space and Time for You, delivers powerful moments that deepen the Traveler’s connection to their sibling. It takes place in Natlan, combining intense combat, mysterious events, and shifts in time that unfold the story.

The narrative begins with an encounter involving a strange Hilichurl. It builds up to a tense reunion with both Dainsleif and the Traveler’s sibling. These events set the stage for major changes, both emotionally and in Teyvat’s timeline.

Genshin Impact: A Strange Key and the Search for a Savior

The Archon Quest in Genshin Impact 5.7 starts with the Traveler and Paimon arriving in the Collective of Plenty tribe and helping Iansan patrol the area for a bodybuilding contest. While checking the outskirts, they find a hidden cave with a hilichurl inside. It runs away and drops a glowing object.

Traveler finds a key in the cave (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon closer inspection, the Traveler identifies it as a key, the same kind used for their hibernation chamber on their spaceship, which brought them to Teyvat. Since it doesn't belong to them, they realize it must be their sibling’s, meaning they and the Abyss Order could be nearby.

Soon after, Iansan finds the Traveler, who informs that the bodybuilding contest is cancelled as the Abyss Order launched a coordinated attack on the tribe. The Traveler and Iansan go to meet Mavuika, who reveals that every tribe was targeted.

Traveler informs Mavuika that the leader of the Abyss Order is their sibling (Image via HoYoverse)

The Traveler refuses to sit out the fight and chooses to confront the Abyss Order. They tell Mavuika that their sibling is the one leading the Abyss Order. However, they make it clear that they don’t support their actions. This development marks a major turning point in Genshin Impact, where personal stakes and larger conflicts begin to collide.

The Traveler and Iansan team up with Citlali from the Masters of the Night-Wind to push back against the Abyss Order. Later, the Traveler returns to the same cave near the Collective of Plenty.

Direidyth in Genshin Impact, the mysterious woman asking for help outside the cave (Image via HoYoverse)

There, they meet Direidyth, who is a mysterious woman on a journey looking for a “Savior.” The woman tries to run from monsters that the Traveler couldn’t see at all.

The Traveler eventually tries to help her out and sees the monsters only when they hold her hand. Her prophecy from her village regarding the Savior seems to match the Traveler’s sibling more than the Traveler.

Direidyth confirms that the prophecy speaks of the sibling rather than the Traveler (Image via HoYoverse)

Return of Dainsleif in Genshin Impact’s 5.7

Back at the tribe of Masters of the Night-Wind, strange activity in the Ley Lines prompts further investigation by Citlali and the others. The Traveler checks on Direidyth again by discreetly going back to the cave. She reacts with fear and confusion by attempting to attack the Traveler, thinking they are monsters.

As night falls, the Traveler dreams of the Night Kingdom and sees their sibling. They hear mysterious voices and wake up to find Direidyth still holding their hand. Thinking it’s just a mere nightmare, the Traveler goes back to sleep.

Dainsleif believes Direidyth may be a pure-blood Khaenri'ahn (Image via HoYoverse)

In true Genshin Impact fashion, Dainsleif makes his return. He had arrived in Natlan and had fended off the front line of the Abyss Order in this attack. He meets with the Traveler on the outskirts of the tribe of Masters of the Night-Wind.

During their conversation, the Traveler mentions Direidyth to Dainsleif, hoping to learn more about her origins. He suspects she may belong to a pure-blooded Khaenri'ahn family. He believes some of the Khaenri'ahns may have survived the brutal consequences of the Cataclysm and now live in isolation.

Sensing something deeper behind the Abyss Order’s movements, he and the Traveler head to their base in Ochkanatlan.

Dainsleif and the Traveler confronting the Iniquitous Baptist (Image via HoYoverse)

There, they fight an Iniquitous Baptist who reveals that the sibling used the Loom of Fate to reweave Khaenri’ah’s Ley Lines. Dainsleif doesn’t believe him and warns the Traveler not to trust his words. A battle follows shortly after.

The Iniquitous Baptist turns out to be Haden, Dainsleif's mentor in the past (Image via HoYoverse)

Dainsleif defeats the Iniquitous Baptist eventually and suspects its identity. The enemy is revealed to be his former mentor, Haden.

In a darker twist to Genshin Impact’s ongoing Khaenri’ahn narrative, Haden’s true motives come to light. He had joined the Abyss Order in a desperate attempt to recover and piece together the scattered memories of Khaenri’ah’s past.

Space-time shifting

The Cataclysm in Genshin Impact shown in the space time shift (Image via HoYoverse)

Meanwhile, the Traveler returns to Direidyth and gets pulled into a space-time shift. Direedyth is shown standing at the moment when the Cataclysm hit Khaenri’ah years ago. They realize that they come from different timelines, Direidyth from the past, and the Traveler from 500 years in the future.

Direidyth realising they are not from the same timeline (Image via HoYoverse)

When Direidyth asks if she can still help the Traveler find their sibling, the Traveler pulls out the same hibernation key they had found earlier. The Traveler realizes that if they give Direidyth the key, her fate to be the same Hilichurl they saw earlier will be repeated. The moment leaves them with two difficult choices.

On choosing to defy this fate and not give the key to Direidyth, everything pauses in that moment. The sibling arrives and meets the Traveler, informing them that they cannot change what is destined to occur, being the key.

Reunion with the Traveler's sibling in Genshin Impact

The sibling goes on to explain the truth behind the Abyss Order’s attack. It was only a distraction to complete the “Atlas of the New World,” a product of Loom of Fate.

With Lord of the Night Yohualtecuhtin’s permission, the sibling used the Night Kingdom of Natlan to reconstruct Ley Lines and overlay timelines without affecting each other.

The sibling holding "Atlas of the New World", a product of Loom of Fate (Image via HoYoverse)

This allowed them to begin rebuilding Khaenri’ah using the memories of Abyss Order members. With this, they plan to one day face Celestia as equals, with the power of a new world behind them.

The sibling informs that one of the reasons they left Khaenri'ah was the Traveler. The siblings’ memories were erased when they first arrived and became the prince/princess of Khaenri'ah more than 500 years ago. They were titled as the savior by the people.

The sibling talking about the key Direidyth showed them in the past (Image via HoYoverse)

However, when the critical moment came to protect Khaenri’ah, Direidyth approached the sibling with the key. That act set the cause and effect of the timeline in motion. The sibling begins to remember the memories they had lost.

In a defining moment for the Genshin Impact story, the sibling makes a difficult choice. They decide to leave Khaenri’ah behind and seek out the Traveler, hoping to escape Teyvat together.

Traveler realising that Direidyth did reunite them, but from different timelines (Image via HoYoverse)

Direidyth had managed to reunite the siblings, but from different timelines. The Traveler speaks to their sibling, questioning their motives. Was it guilt that pushed them to revive Khaenri’ah all those years ago?

The sibling, unable to answer properly, just informs that they will reunite again at the end of the Traveler’s journey and begin anew. The sibling activates the Loom of Fate again and sends the Traveler back to the present space-time dimension.

This Genshin Impact Archon Quest finally concludes with the Traveler feeling upset and left with more questions than answers. The Traveler returns to the Masters of the Night-Wind, where Iansan informs them that the Abyss Order has retreated. The tribe is now preparing to celebrate its victory.

Citlali notices and asks the Traveler if they are alright. She had seen and heard glimpses of what had taken place via dreams and the Lord of the Night, Yohualtecuhtin.

Ending moment of the cutscene in Genshin Impact's Archon Quest "A Space and Time for You" (Image via HoYoverse)

The Traveler chooses to walk away from the tribe for some time alone, even leaving Paimon behind. Though they remain loyal to their sibling, this moment leaves them burdened with unanswered questions and a shaken sense of purpose.

For the first time in Genshin Impact, we see the Traveler truly burdened by despair. So much has unraveled, and every reunion with their sibling only deepens the distance between them. It's as if they’re no longer the sibling the Traveler once knew.

