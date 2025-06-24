Genshin Impact 5.7: Skirk’s story quest explained 

Genshin Impact 5.7 finally reveals the long-awaited story of Skirk, who was Childe’s mysterious mentor from the Abyss. Skirk is an experienced swordswoman known for her cold and distant demeanor, with an intense philosophy on strength and survival. She is also the disciple of Surtalogi, one of the Five Sinners of Khaenri’ah, whose influence shaped much of her identity.

Her story in Genshin Impact is intertwined with the Abyss and her internal conflict between strength and emotion. Throughout her story quest, Act 1 “Whispers Betwixt Stars and Night,” players uncover her past, motivations, and emotional journey. Here's a full breakdown of Skirk’s backstory in her story quest.

Skirk and Surtalogi's influence on her in Genshin Impact

Surtalogi, also known as “The Foul,” is a notable figure among Khaenri’ah’s Five Sinners and possesses considerable power. He mentored Skirk after her homeworld was destroyed by outsiders, teaching her to wield Abyssal energy.

Skirk mending her broken wrist while training with Surtalogi (Image via HoYoverse)

His brutal philosophy shaped her definition of strength, one that demands emotional detachment and complete focus. Skirk’s desire to surpass him became a core motivation, leading her to Teyvat.

Another key figure in this Genshin Impact's arc is Skofnungr, a Khaenri'an peer of Surtalogi. After being cursed with immortality, Skofnungr declined Surtalogi's offer to revert it and instead chose to become stronger.

He later fused with flesh from a weakened Narwhal and became a mimic of the entity known as the Dark Shadow. This entity is one of many forms that Surtalogi dons. His fate is closely tied to Skirk’s quest, as she ultimately ends his corrupted existence.

Her inner self and emotional conflict

Skirk spent years suppressing her emotions to become stronger, separating her feelings into a spiritual form inside her. This internal split left her cold and distant, as she avoided attachments to prevent her bonds from turning into curses.

Skirk's emotional spirit talking about emotions (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact, through the Traveler’s intervention, she confronts her inner self. The world inside her inner self is visualized as a spirit. That spirit navigates through a broken river, which symbolizes her shattered emotions and sense of self.

Skirk's emotional spirit confronts her with the feelings she’s long suppressed (Image via HoYoverse)

Eventually, Skirk accepts her emotional side, acknowledging its strength and integrating it back into herself. This reconciliation marks a turning point in her growth, no longer bound by the harsh detachment she once embraced.

Skirk's goals and philosophy in Genshin Impact

Skirk’s main goal is to become stronger, not just to match her master, but to understand where true strength comes from. She sees herself as "greater than humanity," refusing to talk to the weak and only engaging with those she deems worthy, like the Traveler and Neuvillette.

Skirk ensures her presence isn't memorised by the common people of Teyvat (Image via HoYoverse)

Like many characters in Genshin Impact, her worldview is shaped by past experiences. She mentions a difference in understanding as the reason she no longer interacts with the surface world.

She is cautious towards the Heavenly Principles and their influence, even warning Neuvillette to discard the Hydro Gnosis. While she acknowledges that life is a blessing, she views death and bonds as potential sources of suffering.

Her training with the Traveler

Skirk leads the Traveler in her story quest through intense training focused on swordsmanship, elemental control, and helps focus on mental fortitude using Abyssal techniques.

Skirk explains her Cryo-like abyssal power to the Traveler amid training (Image via HoYoverse)

She disguises her Abyssal powers as Cryo due to Teyvat's restrictions. Even as a playable character in Genshin Impact, she utilises the element of Cryo. Through dream-mirroring, she allows the Traveler to explore her memories and understand the foundation of her strength.

During the training, the Traveler learns to use all elements in sync, reaffirming their independence from the gods. Skirk emphasizes the need to discard emotions in battle to survive. The Traveler, through this quest, ultimately helps her rediscover balance, that strength and emotion can coexist.

Confrontation with Skofnungr at the end of the story quest

The training and the journey throughout the quest lead to a battle. This was against the mimic of Dark Shadow being Skofnungr, corrupted by Abyssal power.

Skirk is giving Skofnungr his punishment for stealing power (Image via HoYoverse)

Skirk sacrifices part of her strength to save the Traveler and confront him. Upon learning his story, she offers to cleanse his mind and body instead of killing him, honoring his final wish.

Afterward, with her emotions and strength reunited, Skirk prepares to continue her training. She leaves the Traveler with a cryptic hope that one day they will meet again in a different world full of peace. Her story closes with a quiet closure that was unresolved, yet full of promise.

Skirk relaying her thoughts to the Traveler at the end of her story quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Skirk’s story in Genshin Impact 5.7 expands the Abyss narrative and deepens the mystery surrounding the Five Sinners. Through her training, internal struggle, and confrontation with the past, Skirk grows into a more complex character.

She is driven by pain, purpose, and a relentless pursuit of strength. In the end, Skirk chooses to walk with her emotions by her side, rather than abandoning them.

