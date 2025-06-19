Genshin Impact Skirk story quest guide

Skirk's Story Quest (SQ) in Genshin Impact was recently released alongside the 5.7 update, allowing us to learn more about her and her past. It also reveals some information about Surtalogi and his appearance. Furthermore, if completed before the Phase 1 banners end, this quest yields additional rewards.

On that note, here's a detailed guide with lore information and locations for Skirk's Story Quest, "Whispers Betwixt Stars and Night," in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Skirk Story Quest location and guide

Genshin Impact Skirk story quest starting location (Image via HoYoverse)

Skirk's SQ, known as "Whispers Betwixt Stars and Night" or Crystallina Chapter: Act 1, was recently released in version 5.7. To start it, teleport to the nearest waypoint at the Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue region. After reaching this location, an NPC mentions that Baizhu can be found resting in Bubu Pharmacy's back room.

The SQ starts with the Traveler feeling unwell and agitated. Paimon says that we should meet Baizhu to consult about the Traveler's issue. Once you enter the back room, you can start this SQ.

Sinister undercurrent

Meet Baizhu in Bubu Pharmacy

Meet Baizhu in the back room of Bubu Pharmacy (Image via HoYoverse)

Baizhu examines the Traveler and notes that nothing is physically wrong with them. He says that he will need to research non-physical causes, and asks them to rest in Bubu Pharmacy for the time being.

After the Traveler falls asleep, they have a peculiar dream in which they are teleported to a mysterious Abyssal realm shrouded in thick fog. Soon after, they are stabbed by a mysterious enemy. However, after waking up, the Traveler finds no wounds on his body.

To cheer up the MC, Paimon takes us to the Wanmin restaurant, where we meet Skirk. She mentions that a part of Traveler's soul is damaged, and the wound has traces of Abyssal corruption. After hearing this, Paimon and the MC request Skirk's help, and the latter asks them to meet her at Guili Plains.

Go to Guili Plains to investigate

Investigate Guili Plains along with Skirk (Image via HoYoverse)

When you reach the objective area in Guili Plains, you will find many Rifthounds collecting God remains. After you defeat all of them, Skirk says that some mysterious entity has been stealing power from various sources in Tevyat.

She further mentions that this entity could be responsible for the Traveler's wounds. She asks for the MC's help in finding the identity of this person, and in return, she would help us. After this, she opens a portal to the Abyss and asks the Traveler and Paimon to follow her.

Skirk gives a special Abyssal Crystal to the MC so that she can perform Dream-mirroring to investigate the Traveler's dreams. She also says that she would like to provide us with some special training.

Special training

Begin the first round of special training

Bladework Training 1 in Skirk's Story Quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Skirk will mention that she would like to provide us with special training in three different subjects: bladework, elemental skills, and reasoning. The bladework training consists of five distinct stages that we must complete. At each stage, we must destroy a certain number of crystal columns within a specific time limit.

These are the requirements to complete all five bladework training stages in Skirk's SQ:

Bladework Training 1: Destroy seven crystal columns within 15 seconds.

Destroy seven crystal columns within 15 seconds. Bladework Training 2: Destroy 900 crystal columns. For this stage, you will not need to destroy 900 of these items. After breaking 30 crystal columns, the story will fast forward to when the Traveler has destroyed 891 of these items. Your charged attack AoE would also be increased after this dialogue appears.

Destroy 900 crystal columns. For this stage, you will not need to destroy 900 of these items. After breaking 30 crystal columns, the story will fast forward to when the Traveler has destroyed 891 of these items. Your charged attack AoE would also be increased after this dialogue appears. Bladework Training 3: Destroy 17 crystal columns within 25 seconds.

Destroy 17 crystal columns within 25 seconds. Bladework Training 4: Destroy 13 columns within 25 seconds.

Destroy 13 columns within 25 seconds. Bladework Training 5: Destroy 47 crystal columns within 80 seconds.

Throughout the first training, the Traveler will see flashbacks of his companions' skills.

Go to the makeshift camp and rest

Destruction of Skirk's planet in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing bladework training, Skirk suggests we get some rest for now. Soon after the Traveler falls asleep, they enter a dream where they encounter a strange creature. After following it, we can see glimpses of Skirk's childhood.

The first time we enter this dream, we learn that Skirk was an adventure lover who skipped classes to explore new places. She had a carefree and cheerful attitude and was deeply engrossed in the world around her.

However, she has a tragic past, as some soldiers attacked her hometown. It is implied that these soldiers killed every person on Skirk's planet. After we wake up from this dream, Skirk mentions that she found some new clues and asks us to get ready for the next training session.

Begin the second round of special training

Anemo Training round 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Skirk says that the next round of training will be on our elemental skills. She explains that she uses Abyssal powers, but disguises them as Cryo. She learnt this art from ancient Khaenri'ah ruins, and the skill was called the Seven-Shifting Serpent.

The requirements to complete all stages in the elemental training are as follows:

Anemo Training 1: You will need to defeat six enemies. This stage consists of two Electro and Pyro Slimes each, and one Large Electro and Pyro Slime each.

You will need to defeat six enemies. This stage consists of two Electro and Pyro Slimes each, and one Large Electro and Pyro Slime each. Anemo Training 2: You will need to defeat three enemies. The enemies for this stage are a Large Cryo Slime and two Large Electro Slimes. After completing the Anemo stages, the game will directly skip to the Hydro training.

You will need to defeat three enemies. The enemies for this stage are a Large Cryo Slime and two Large Electro Slimes. After completing the Anemo stages, the game will directly skip to the Hydro training. Hydro Training 1: Destroy three spikes within 15 seconds.

Destroy three spikes within 15 seconds. Hydro Training 2: Destroy nine spikes within 30 seconds.

Destroy nine spikes within 30 seconds. Hydro Training 3: Destroy 12 spikes within 35 seconds.

Destroy 12 spikes within 35 seconds. Hydro Training 4: Destroy 15 spikes within 45 seconds.

After completing the second training stage, Skirk will ask us to rest for a short time before the final session begins.

Go to the makeshift camp to rest for a second time

Skirk's training sessions with her master, Surtalogi, in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

After the Traveler sleeps for a second time, they will enter into the same dream they had witnessed the previous time when sleeping. They are teleported to the same place and encounter the strange creature once again.

This time, we see Skirk's memories of her training sessions with her master, Surtalogi. The latter shows no mercy during Skirk's training sessions. Even when his disciple's wrist is about to break, he asks her to keep swinging the sword, and says that bones can be reset.

After the Traveler wakes up, they have many questions regarding these dreams and memories. However, they decide to complete their training first and then discuss it with Skirk.

Begin the third round of special training

Reason Training in Skirk's SQ (Image via HoYoverse)

For the final round of training, Skirk states that it focuses on reasoning skills. She prepares a mock battle, and easily gets past Traveler's defensive stance after she mentions the MC's sibling. She then explains that we have to discard our emotions and focus purely on the battle.

The requirements for completing the third round of Skirk's special training are:

Reason Training 1: Destroy six crystal columns and three spikes within 20 seconds.

Destroy six crystal columns and three spikes within 20 seconds. Reason Training 2: Destroy 17 crystal columns and three spikes within 45 seconds.

Destroy 17 crystal columns and three spikes within 45 seconds. Reason Training 3: Destroy 22 crystal columns and six spikes within 80 seconds.

After completing all the stages, an Exquisite Chest will be spawned near the area, and you can collect it.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.7: A Space and Time for You quest recap

Rest for a third time in the makeshift camp

Skirk's meeting with Alice in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The Traveler will enter Skirk's inner world for a third time and encounter some of her other memories. We witness some of the time she spent while training with other disciples of Surtalogi. Apart from this, we can also see a memory of Skirk interacting with Alice.

After waking up, the Traveler confronts Skirk regarding these memories. She mentions that she found the culprit's locations, and also offers to answer three of our questions. First, she mentions that she is an outsider, but not a Descender, since Surtalogi opened Tevyat's borders for her.

Secondly, Skirk came to Tevyat to learn the origin of her master's powers, so that she could become stronger and surpass Surtalogi. Lastly, she says that she was distancing herself from her student, Tartaglia, as she wants him to forge his own path.

All devouring

Enter the Abyssal Rift in the Chasm

Location of the Abyssal Rift in the Chasm area (Image via HoYoverse)

Skirk mentions that the culprit's location is near the Chasm area. After teleporting to the objective area, you will find an Abyssal Rift, which will lead you to a special domain.

As soon as you enter the domain, you will encounter multiple Mitachurls and Hilichurls, which you need to defeat. For completing the challenges in this domain, you will get a trial Hydro MC and C3R1 Skirk. Furthermore, you are also targeted by some spikes while exploring this area. Although they deal minor damage, it is better to dodge them.

After progressing further in the domain, Skirk and the Traveler are attacked by a mysterious entity. Skirk notices that she is being targeted, and one of the spikes impales her shoulder during this battle. She crushes this weapon and returns the stolen soul fragment to the Traveler. She mentions that the Traveler was targeted since they could purify Abyssal energy.

However, during this battle, some of Skirk's power was also stolen by this entity. She questions them about how they were able to harness the power of the All-Devouring Narwhal, and realizes that they were probably related to her master, Surtalogi.

Escape the collapsing Abyss

Escape the collapsing domain (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Skirk has been injured, the Traveler decides to escape and regroup after the former regains her full strength. While making your way back, you are attacked by falling spikes and monsters. However, you would not need to defeat these monsters, and you can just run away from them.

The Traveler brings Skirk to Bubu Pharmacy so that she can rest. However, Skirk continues to train and notices that her training regimen did not go as expected. She says that she needs to meditate for two whole days to find the issue within her.

Skirk does not wake up even after two days, and the Traveler gets worried. As they approach her, they encounter the strange creature once again, which transports them to Skirk's inner world.

Heart and Mind

Skirk confronting her suppressed emotions in her inner world (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the Traveler is teleported into Skirk's inner world, we see that her world resembles a broken river. The creature from earlier explains that this river represents Skirk's emotions. Since she had shut herself from all feelings, the river in her inner world had shattered.

After explaining, the creature asks the MC to keep following it. As we continue to follow it, we see through Skirk's memories, including her arrival on Tevyat, her motives for training, and the fate of her planet. We also get a glimpse of Surtalogi's past appearance.

Finally, we reach Skirk and learn that this special creature was a manifestation of her suppressed emotions. After a discussion with the creature, Skirk ultimately chooses to accept her feelings. The Traveler also offers their assistance when she would face her master, Surtalogi. Skirk's inner world also seems to be repaired after she accepts her feelings.

After these dialogues, we can exit this world and return to Tevyat. Along with Skirk, the team now prepares to confront the mysterious entity once again.

Unbounded

Skofnungr's appearance in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Abyssal Rift location near the Chasm in Genshin Impact to once again enter the special domain. However, this time, the fog in the area has dissipated, and the culprit confronts us directly. It takes on the appearance of the Dark Shadow, and Skirk explains that most people who long for Surtalogi's strength adopt this appearance.

Although the full name of this entity is unknown, Skirk and Traveler get ready to defeat it. During the battle, it is titled "Blood Serpent's Broken Edge." This fight is not particularly challenging, since we get a C3R1 trial build for Skirk to defeat it. After defeating the enemy, the armor shatters, revealing a mysterious man within.

This man introduces himself as Skofnungr, a friend and follower of Surtalogi. He reveals some details regarding Surtalogi's past and mentions his desire to grow powerful enough to beat his friend one day. He also reveals that he met his friend after the Cataclysm. After completing this battle, a Luxurious Chest will be spawned in this arena, so don't forget to collect it.

Surtalogi states that he could remove Skofnungr's immortality curse, but the latter refused. The former also discusses one of Vedrfolnir's prophecies, saying that he left a parting gift for Skofnungr in the Primordial Sea. After reaching this area, Skofnungr finds a weakened Narwhal and grafts its flesh into his body.

Skofnungr continues to cough after he finishes talking about his memories, and explains that this is a result of absorbing various kinds of powers. Skirk offers to help him, to which he gladly agrees. After leaving this special domain, Skirk has a conversation with the Traveler. Soon after this, the Whispers Betwixt Stars and Night quest is completed in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Skirk Story Quest rewards

Genshin Impact Skirk Story Quest rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

You will receive the following rewards after completing Skirk's Story Quest in Genshin Impact:

Mora - 2,24,800

Hero's Wit - 22

Mystic Enhancement Ore - 44

Primogem - 60

Guide to Contention - 5

Sleepless - 1

"Lingering Euphonia" - 1

Training Review - 1

Dream-Mirror Remnant - 1

If you use the Training Review item, you will obtain these rewards:

Guide to Contention - 3

Guide to Kindling - 3

Guide to Conflict - 3

Training Review (Read) - 1

Furthermore, if you complete Skirk's Story Quest before her character banner ends, you can also gain additional rewards such as:

Primogem - 60

Ensnaring Gaze - 6

Shivada Jade Fragment - 9

Mechanical Spur Gear - 12

Meshing Gear - 15

Skysplit Gembloom - 30

