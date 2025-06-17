Skirk is a new 5-star character released in Genshin Impact 5.7. She is a Cryo unit, and her role in that of a team setup is that of the main DPS/hypercarry. Skirk's choice of weapon is a Sword, and she has quite a few weapon options that players can choose from. Similar to all DPS units in Genshin Impact, Skirk will benefit the most from her signature weapon. However, there are plenty of other weapons (both 5-star and 4-star) that can be equipped on her without compromising on her overall damage potential.

This article discusses the best weapons for Skirk in Genshin Impact, including 5-star, 4-star, and free-to-play options.

7 best weapons for Skirk in Genshin Impact

1) Azurelight

5-star sword Azurelight (Image via HoYoverse)

Azurelight is Skirk's signature weapon, which automatically makes it her best-in-slot weapon. This 5-star sword is tailor-made for Skirk's kit, as it increases the user's ATK and CRIT DMG when they have zero energy. Due to Skirk's unique Energy refilling mechanism, she can take full advantage of this effect, and boost her overall damage.

Players can pull for Azurelight from the weapon banner in the first half of Genshin Impact 5.7.

2) Mistsplitter Reforged

5-star sword Mistsplitter Reforged (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Mistsplitter Reforged is a great 5-star weapon option for Skirk, in case you are not getting her signature sword. Mistsplitter Reforged has a high base ATK as well as a high CRIT DMG secondary stat, making this a very good choice for main DPS Skirk. Skirk can also greatly benefit from the passive effect of Mistsplitter, as she will always have the three necessary stacks, increasing her Elemental DMG Bonus by upto 40%.

3) Haran Geppaku Futsu

5-star sword Haran Geppaku Futsu (Image via HoYoverse)

Haran Geppaku Futsu is another good 5-star weapon that can be equipped on Skirk. Not only does this sword have a 33.1 Crit Rate secondary stat, but it also has a decent base ATK. Additionally, Haran Geppaku Futsu also provides an Elemental DMG bonus, which will come in handy for main DPS Skirk.

4) Primordial Jade Cutter

5-star sword Primordial Jade Cutter (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Primordial Jade Cutter is yet another 5-star Sword that Skirk can use. It has a 44.1% CRIT Rate secondary stat, making this a great CRIT Rate weapon alternative if you are not pulling for Azurelight. The high CRIT Rate provided by this sword means that you can freely focus on CRIT DMG artifact main stats/substats while building Skirk.

5) The Black Sword

4-star sword The Black Sword (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Among 4-star options, The Black Sword is a good weapon choice for Skirk. For players who own this weapon, you can definitely equip it on Skirk, as it will provide her with 27.6% CRIT Rate. Despite being a 4-star sword, The Black Sword has a decent base ATK, and its passive boosts Normal and Charged Attack DMG, which Skirk can take advantage of.

6) Finale of the Deep

4-star sword Finale of the Deep (Image via HoYoverse)

This free-to-play weapon is one of Skirk's best 4-star weapons. Finale of the Deep is a Fontaine craftable sword, and can provide a huge ATK% buff for Skirk. Since the passive effect of this sword creates a Bond of Life for the user, make sure that you have a good healer on your team who can quickly clear this Bond of Life.

7) Calamity of Eshu

4-star sword Calamity of Eshu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Another free-to-play weapon that Skirk can use is the Calamity of Eshu. This sword was an event reward in Genshin Impact 5.2, and can greatly buff Skirk's overall ATK. However, do note that if you equip this sword on Skirk, you will need to have a shielder on your team in order to activate the weapon's passive effect.

