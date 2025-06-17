Genshin Impact Skirk voicelines about other characters

Skirk in Genshin Impact is a brand-new 5-star Cryo Sword character who is not a native of Tevyat. During Skirk's animated short, we saw how she had entered Tevyat with the help of her master, Surtalogi. Players can learn more about the character from her voicelines or after completing her Story Quest. Skirk drops tremendous lore for various figures via these voicelines.

This article discusses Skirk's voicelines about various characters in Genshin Impact.

Skirk voicelines about Surtalogi, Alice, Dainsleif, Tartaglia, Neuvillette, and other characters in Genshin Impact

About Surtalogi

Trending

"Very few people manage to earn themselves a name like 'The Foul' and live up to it. I'm sure whoever gave him that name must have truly despised him. Master's certainly done his fair share of disgraceful things, and the fact that he is a former Knight who turned his back on the chivalric code doesn't exactly make things any better. And yet, plenty of people still choose to follow him. They're drawn to his strength, composure, and confidence, and the fact that he's candid with everyone regardless of their background. He's not driven by emtion - he's on a mission to become a version of himself that is complete and perfected... That's why he's as powerful as he is. It's also why he's so dangerous."

Skirk highlights some qualities of her master, Surtalogi, in this voiceline. She mentions how he is extremely powerful and dangerous. Furthermore, she referenced how Surtalogi had turned his back on the Khaenri'ah nation by dividing the power of the Abyss amongst the Five Sinners of Khaenri'ah. Despite his evil deeds, many people still follow him, likely due to his honesty.

Also read — Genshin Impact Surtalogi JP, CN, and KR VA revealed

About Alice

Alice (Image via HoYoverse)

Skirk has two unique voicelines about Alice. In her animated short, we saw that she had met with Alice while traversing the Dragonspine region.

Promise

"As the Sustainer of the World's Borders, she tolerates my presence, but she did make me promise not to interfere too much with this world's affairs. That was fine by me, but I had to know the reason why. She said, many ecologists find it emotionally overwhelming when they observe the animal kingdom and see the predators hunting and the prey fleeing - but they'll never interfere in the process. Instead, they allow the laws of nature to take precedence over their own emotions. In her words, 'some call this being a callous observer, but I think it's merciful at the same time'."

Skirk mentions one of her encounters with Alice. Interestingly enough, she referred to Alice as the "Sustainer of the World's Borders", which implies Alice could be taking care of Tevyat's borders. Furthermore, this means Alice is likely stronger than we assumed.

Gratitude

"On one of the times that we met, she urged me to listen to the voice of my heart, and 'learn how to enjoy my present life.' She was being sincere and showing that she cared, and for that I ought to thank her."

Skirk mentioned another one of her encounters with a witch from the Hexenzirkel circle: Alice. She mentions that she is thankful to Alice, given how the latter genuinely cared about her.

Also read — How will Skirk affect Genshin Impact's meta?

About Dainsleif

Dainsleif's meeting with Skirk (Image via HoYoverse)

"At one time, he was Master's rival. At another, they were best friends, apparently... I had hoped he might give me some more information about Master, but the moment he recognized my style of bladework, he got very agitated and demanded to know Master's whereabouts. I don't want to deal with him. Hopefully I don't run into him again any time soon."

During the Skirk's animated short, it was shown that she had met Dainsleif in the past and was likely involved in a fight, too. Skirk describes her encounter with Dainsleif and mentions how she doesn't want to meet him anytime soon. Furthermore, this incident proves that Dainsleif harbors a lot of hatred towards the Five Sinners of Khaenri'ah.

Also read — Genshin Impact 5.7: Why I am excited for this update

About Dori

Dori (Image via HoYoverse)

"Ah, yeah, the shrewd merchant. She's one of Alice's friends. I occasionally sell rare monster carcasses to her, since I need Mora to get by in Tevyat. She's made a pretty good impression on me so far - never asks about my background, at least. I don't know how fair her prices are, but I also don't care; I only need enough to get by, any extra would be wasted on me."

Surprisingly, Skirk has a voiceline about Dori. This isn't surprising, as the latter is Alice's friend. In Genshin Impact, Dori also has a Voice-Over about her witch friend, Alice. Skirk discusses her relationship with Dori and explains how she sells rare monster carcasses to obtain Mora.

Also read — What time is Genshin Impact 5.7 coming out?

About Tartaglia

Tartaglia's Voice-Over about Skirk (Image via HoYoverse)

"He's imrpoved - next time we spar, I might even use both hands. Ajax has a lot of talent and he is fearless in battle, which gives him the potential to develop great strength. But I've seen many other bright sparks like him fizzle out before ever reaching their prime. If he truly wants to become the person he dreams of being, he still has a long road ahead."

Tartaglia, Skirk's disciple, fell into the Abyss when he was 14 years old. Skirk mentions that her student has a lot of talent, but also mentions how people similar to him haven't reached their prime. This could mean that Skirk has encountered numerous fearless and talented warriors during her time in Tevyat and other worlds.

Also read — Genshin Impact 5.7 first phase banners: Skirk, Dahlia, and more

About Neuvillette

Neuvillette's voiceline about the Geo Archon in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

"Lost power is always reclaimed in the end, in some shape or form. But where will this power lead? To a trial? To revenge? Or toward a new future? It's a question that strikes at the heart of his quest to find the maining of his existence, and perhaps deep down he already has his answer."

During the Fontaine Archon Quest, Skirk had met with the Hydro Sovereign, Neuvillette. Based on the latter's voicelines about The Seven, he wants to judge the remaining Archons based on their actions. Skirk is aware of the incidents involving Neuvillette receiving his full power and references his goals.

Also read — Time until Skirk releases in Genshin Impact

About The Will of the Moon

Debris of Tevyat's moons (Image via HoYoverse)

"I once saw the three moons of Tevyat when I was passing through the false sky. Two are utterly destroyed, their lifeless remains drifting aimlessly through space. The one that remains infact shows no signs of life either, but its will has not faded completely. Maybe there's a chance that one day, a glimmer of truth will emerge in the fale sky - a truth belonging to this world alone."

Skirk has a special voice line about the Three Moons of Tevyat in Genshin Impact. She confirms that the debris we saw in her animated short belonged to the Moons of Tevyat. Surprisingly, Skirk might have teased about a future event in the game, since she mentions that the will of the third moon is not entirely dead.

Also read — Genshin Impact: Lore facts revealed in Skirk animated short

About Nicole

"I wonder if becoming human was an evolution or regressing to her? How did it feel, witnessing the self-destruction of her species firsthand? I considered asking her these questions when we first met, but... given her personality, I thought better of it. I think I'll just leave her alone to work on her sculptures."

Skirk has another voice line about a different witch, Nicole Reeyn, in Genshin Impact. Fans are speculating that Nicole could have been a Seelie who turned into a human. Based on Skirk's description of the witch, it seems likely that Nicole was a Seelie who later became a human and joined the Hexenzirkel group.

Also read — Genshin Impact Nod-Krai teaser showcases Alice, Varka, and Dottore

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.