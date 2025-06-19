Genshin Impact Dahlia voicelines about other characters

Dahlia is a new 4-star character who has been added in the Genshin Impact 5.7 update. He has been mentioned by members of the Favonius Church of Mondstadt a few times before making his first appearance in Version 5.6's Archon Quest Paralogism.

Dahlia is the deacon of the esteemed and iconic Favonius Church in Mondstadt, the first nation travelers discover in Genshin Impact. Along with his high role in the church, Dahlia is friends with Venti, the Anemo Archon, and conveys his wishes to the members of the Favonius Church and Mondstadt's citizens.

As a close friend of Venti and several Mondstadt characters, Dahlia has many interesting things to say about them in Genshin Impact, as explored in this article.

Dahlia's voicelines about Venti, Jean, and others in Genshin Impact

About Venti

The Anemo Archon (Image via HoYoverse)

Dahlia says this about Venti:

"Venti is a dear friend. Whenever I'm seeking to know the will of the Anemo Archon, he's always more than happy to clear things up for me. And when he needs something done but can't attend to it personally, I'll handle it on his behalf. So yeah, overall I'd say we have a very positive working relationship."

Venti and Dahlia are good friends who help each other out in times of need. As a Deacon of the Church of Favonius, the latter usually seeks the former's willingness to understand him and his ideas. In return, Dahlia happily carries out Venti's tasks when needed.

This relationship was clearly shown in the Paralogism quest, where Venti asks Dahlia to invite the Traveler to a secret meeting to discuss the odd occurrences in Mondstadt.

About Jean

Dahlia says this about Jean:

"Master Jean is probably the person I'm most familiar with in the Knights of Favonius. I guess that's because whenever there's trouble, she's always there to clean things up. We have very different approaches to problem-solving though. I never shy away from offering my suggestions, but she tends to stick to her own way of doing things."

The Acting Grandmaster of the Knights of Favonius, Jean, often gets to meet Dahlia as both their jobs involve solving the troubles of the fellow citizens of Mondstadt. As a Deacon, his approach to problems doesn't always fit right with Jean, but that doesn't stop him from sharing his suggestions.

About Barbara

Barbara and Venti (Image via HoYoverse)

Dahlia says this about Barbara:

"Barbara is a fellow member of the clergy and also a friend. She's always there to support me when I need help. In return, I always make sure to look out for ways she can help me. I try to involve her as often as I can. ...Hmm? Weird way to show appreciation? I don't think so — Barbara's at her happiest when she's helping other people. And if she's happy, shouldn't we be happy for her?"

Like Dahlia, Barbara is also a member of the Church of Favonius. Being an idol doesn't stop her from fulfilling her role. In the case of Dahlia, he likes to let Barbara help out in any possible way since she genuinely loves doing good for her fellow members at the church or the citizens of Mondstadt.

About Rosaria

Dahlia says this about Rosaria:

"Rosaria and I are very close friends, so I'm used to her habitual absences from church. But she was extremely closed-off back when we first met. Wouldn't open up to me about her secrets. Eventually, though, I found a way to catch her in the act every time she went missing, and that persuaded her to reach a mutually beneficial agreement with me."

As mentioned by Barbara, Rosaria and Dahlia both have one thing in common: they are hard to find. In this quote about Rosaria, Dahlia explains how he knows about her frequent leaves from her duties in church and would catch her when she goes missing. Apparently, they ended up making an agreement with each other and became close friends.

About Kaeya

Dahlia says this about Kaeya:

"Kaeya is my top drinking buddy. Sometimes, I need to negotiate a one-month all-you-can-drink deal at the tavern for Venti, and I couldn't do it without Kaeya's haggling skills. Trouble is, he knows it, and he's always using it to get free drinks out of me. But alas, that is the price I must pay for being the herald of Barbatos, the one trusted to guide the flock... And on that note — here's to the Anemo Archon. Cheers!"

Being a close friend and follower of the drunkard Anemo Archon, it is no surprise that Dahlia likes to drink as well. In fact, Kaeya is his top drinking buddy. Dahlia used Kaeya's haggling skills to get unlimited drinks at the tavern in Mondstadt. This is one of the many fun sides of the Mondstadt characters in Genshin Impact.

About Diluc

Diluc, Rosaria, and Kaeya enjoying themselves in the tavern (Image via HoYoverse)

Dahlia says this about Diluc:

"Diluc is a special breed of tavern owner: He's the only one who can't be won over by Kaeya's smooth-talking. Meaning, I can never haggle the price down with him. Apart from that, I don't know much about former Cavalry Captain Diluc beyond what's in the record room. ...Actually, you probably know him far better than I do, right? Well... How about we head to the Angel's Share and you give me the scoop?"

Ad

After Kaeya, Dahlia tells us about Diluc, the wine industry tycoon of Mondstadt. If Diluc is in the tavern, then his brother, Kaeya, also fails to drop prices. Dahlia also talks about how mysterious Diluc is, although that's not the case for us since Traveler is quite close to him.

About Klee

Klee loved spending time with Dahlia (Image via HoYoverse)

Dahlia says this about Klee:

"Ah, Klee... She ran into me once when I was in the middle of practicing my "surprise baptism" technique on a Hydro Slime. Boy, did she love that! She thought it would be a great way to send Jumpy Dumpty flying even higher. We ended up hanging out for days after that and had loads of fun seeing how high we could bounce slimes and Jumpy Dumpty... until we blew up part of the city wall. We got spotted by the guard, Lawrence, and he reported us to Master Jean. Now she's banned me from using surprise baptism on Jumpy Dumpty. Sad times..."

Dahlia speaks about Klee, the cute little daughter of Alice, mentioning their adorable interaction where she finds him fighting a Hydro Slime. The two almost blew up a part of Mondstadt's wall and ended up getting reported to Master Jean.

