Genshin Impact Dahlia build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams and more

Dahlia is a new 4-star character released in Genshin Impact 5.7. He is a Hydro unit hailing from Mondstadt, and his weapon of choice is a Sword. Dahlia's role in a team composition is that of a shielder who can also support his teammates by buffing them. Dahlia is the first ever Hydro shielder in game, which means that many players will be eager to add him to their character roster.

This article discusses the best build for Dahlia in Genshin Impact, including his best weapon choices, artifact sets, team compositions, and talent priorities.

Best weapons for Dahlia in Genshin Impact

1) Favonius Sword

4-star Favonius Sword (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Dahlia's best-in-slot weapon is the 4-star Favonius Sword (as is the case with most supports who have high Energy Recharge requirements). This sword gives him a lot of ER, which is necessary for him to replenish his Elemental Burst. If you want to focus on Dahlia's shielding capabilities, the Favonius Sword is his best option.

Trending

2) Sacrificial Sword

4-star Sacrificial Sword (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

In case you cannot equip the Favonius Sword on Dahlia, the 4-star Sacrificial Sword is his next best option. This weapon also has an ER secondary stat, which will be very useful for Dahlia.

3) Key of Khaj-Nisut

5-star Key of Khaj-Nisut (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Despite being a 5-star weapon, the Key of Khaj-Nisut is not one of Dahlia's top weapon options. You can use this if you specifically want Dahlia to have a 5-star weapon, or if you don't have the other aforementioned 4-star swords available. Key of Khaj-Nisut will provide Dahlia with extra HP, which he can take advantage of, as an HP-scaling unit.

Best artifacts for Dahlia in Genshin Impact

1) Noblesse Oblige

Noblesse Oblige is Dahlia's best-in-slot artifact set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The 4-piece Noblesse Oblige artifact is Dahlia's best support set. The 4-piece effect of this set grants a partywide 20% ATK buff after the user unleashes their Elemental Burst. Hence, this artifact set will be the best option when using Dahlia in teams with ATK-scaling DPS units.

Make sure you use artifacts with the following main stats:

Sands: HP% or Energy Recharge

HP% or Energy Recharge Goblet: HP%

HP% Circlet: HP%

2) Tenacity of the Millelith + Emblem of Severed Fate

2pc HP% + 2pc ER% sets can also be used (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

A combination of 2-piece Tenacity of the Millelith and 2-piece Emblem of Severed Fate can also be a good artifact choice for Dahlia. The 2-piece set effect of Tenacity of the Millelith grants Dahlia an extra 20% HP (which will be useful for his shield), while the 2-piece set effect of Emblem of Severed Fate grants a 20% Energy Recharge boost, ensuring higher uptime of Dahlia's Elemental Burst.

Use the following main stats on his artifacts:

Sands: HP% or Energy Recharge

HP% or Energy Recharge Goblet: HP%

HP% Circlet: HP%

3) Tenacity of the Millelith + Vourukasha's Glow

2pc HP% + 2pc HP% sets can buff Dahlia's shield (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

If you want to focus on strengthening Dahlia's shield, you can equip him with a 2-piece Tenacity of the Millelith and 2-piece Vourukasha's Glow artifact sets. The 2-piece set bonus of both of these artifact sets provides n 20% HP boost, giving Dahlia an overall 40% extra HP.

These are the main stats you should focus on:

Sands: HP% or Energy Recharge

HP% or Energy Recharge Goblet: HP%

HP% Circlet: HP%

Best teams for Dahlia in Genshin Impact

Dahlia, Skirk, Escoffier, Furina (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Dahlia is a support unit who provides both shielding and an ATK SPD buff to teammates, he is best paired with DPS units who deal Normal Attack damage. He can also be a viable support option in Freeze teams.

These are some of Dahlia's best teams:

Dahlia + Skirk + Escoffier + Furina

Dahlia + Wriothesley + Escoffier + Yelan

Dahlia + Ayato + Escoffier + Furina

Dahlia + Wanderer + Faruzan + Yelan

Talent priority for Dahlia in Genshin Impact

Dahlia should have the following talent priority while you are leveling him up:

Elemental Burst > Elemental Skill > Normal Attack

Since Dahlia depends on his Elemental Burst both for creating shields and providing ATK SPD buffs, leveling up his Elemental Burst is the top priority. You can level up his Elemental Skill and Normal Attack if you want him to increase his personal damage, but they are not strictly necessary.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.