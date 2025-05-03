All Genshin Impact characters and their affiliations 

Genshin Impact is a gacha game with 97 playable characters. Most of them have unique personalities, playstyles, designs, and are from different factions. The game has characters from the good factions, like Knights of Favonius, to enemies like Fatui Harbingers.
Genshin also has many playable units from normal families in different regions of Teyvat. Characters like Kaeya even have a secret background, as he is from the Alberich clan, from the fallen Khaenri'ah nation.
This article lists the factions of all characters released in Genshin Impact as of version 5.5.
Affiliations of all Genshin Impact characters
Mondstadt clans
- Jean - Gunnhildr clan
- Diona - Katzlein Bloodline and bartender in the Cat's Tail
- Eula - Lawrence clan
- Diluc - Dawn Winery
- Mona - Mondstadt city
- Razor - Wolvendom
- Venti - current Anemo Archon
Church of Favonius
Although Dahlia has not been released in the game, it was mentioned by some characters that he was a Deacon in the Church of Favonius.
- Barbara - Deaconness and Idol
- Rosaria
- Dahlia - Deacon
Knights of Favonius
- Jean - Acting Grand Master and Deputy Master
- Kaeya - Cavalry Captain and Quartermaster
- Albedo - Captain of the Investigation Company and Chief Alchemist
- Eula - Captain of the Reconnaissance Company
- Amber - Outrider
- Klee - Alder Knight title
- Lisa - Librarian
- Mika - Surveyor of the Reconnaissance Company
- Noelle - Maid and Apprentice Knight
- Sucrose - Assistant Alchemist
Liyue clans
- Hu Tao - Hu family and 77th Director of Wangsheng Funeral Parlor
- Yun Jin - Yun family and Director of Yun-Han Opera Troupe
- Xinyan - "The Red Strings"
- Gaming - Sword and Strongbox Secure Transport Agency and Mighty Mythical Beasts
- Xingqiu - Guhua clan
- Baizhu - boss of the Bubu Pharmacy
- Qiqi - Employee in Bubu Pharmacy
- Chongyun - Tianheng Thaumaturges
- Lan Yan - Chenyu Vale Artisans Association
- Shenhe - disciple of Cloud Retainer or Xianyun
- Xiangling - Head Chef at the Wanmin Restaurant
- Yanfei - Yanfei Legal Consultancy
- Yaoyao - disciple of Streetward Rambler
- Yelan - intelligence agent assisting Ningguang
Adeptus
- Zhongli - former Geo Archon
- Xianyun - Cloud Retainer
- Ganyu
- Xiao - Guardian Yaksha
Liyue Qixing
- Ningguang - The Tianquan
- Keqing - Yuheng
- Ganyu - Qixing General Secretary
The Crux
- Beidou - Captain
- Xiangling - regular guest on The Crux
- Kaedehara Kazuha - temporary crew member
Inazuma clans
- Kaedehara Kazuha - Kaedehara clan
- Yae Miko - Hakushin clan and Grand Narukami Shrine
- Kujou Sara - Kujou clan
- Kuki Shinobu - Kuki clan and Deputy Leader of Arataki Gang
- Yoimiya - current owner of Naganohara Fireworks
- Sangonomiya Kokomi - Sangonomiya clan and Leader of Watatsumi army
- Gorou - General of the Watatsumi army
- Kirara - Komaniya Express
- Sayu - Shuumatsuban
- Yumemizuki Mizuki - Aisa Bathhouse shareholder
- Raiden Shogun - Inazuma Shogunate and the current Electro Archon
- Arataki Itto - Arataki Gang Leader
Kamisato Clan
- Kamisato Ayato - Yashiro Commissioner and Shuumatsuban's head
- Kamisato Ayaka
- Thoma - staff of the Yashiro Commission
Tenryou Commission
- Kujou Sara - General
- Shikanoin Heizou - Tenryou "Detective"
Sumeru factions
Here are all the factions and characters from the Sumeru region:
- Nilou - a dancer under the Zubayr Theater
- Candace - Aaru Village
- Dori - The Palace of Alcazarzaray
- Nahida - current Dendro Archon
Sumeru Akademiya
- Alhaitham - The current Scribe of Akademiya and graduated from Haravatat
- Sethos - Leader of the Temple of Silence
- Cyno - Matra and a graduate scholar from Spantamad
- Layla - scholar from Rtawahist
- Tighnari - graduate scholar from Amurta
- Lisa - graduated from Spantamad
- Wanderer - a scholar from Vahumana
- Kaveh - a graduate from Kshahrewar
- Dehya - a former member of the Corps of Thirty
- Faruzan - Haravatat researcher
Forest Rangers
- Tighnari - Forest Watcher, Chief Officer
- Collei - Trainee Forest Ranger
Fontaine factions
Escoffier should be released in the first phase of version 5.6, but the special program teased more details about her. The Genshin Impact team also released information about the new character on their X account.
- Clorinde - Champion Duelist
- Chevreuse - Captain of Special Security and Surveillance Patrol
- Neuvillette - Chief Justice of Fontaine
- Navia - Spina di Rosula
- Charlotte - Reporter from Steambird
- Chiori - Owner of Chioriya Boutique
- Emilie - a contractor in Maison Gardiennage
- Furina - former member of Opera Epiclese
- Mona - a columnist in the Steambird
- Sigewinne - head nurse of the Fortress of Meropide
- Wriothesley - Duke of the Fortress of Meropide
- Escoffier - former Head Chef at Hotel Debord
House of the Hearth
- Arlecchino - current Director
- Lyney - member
- Lynette - member
- Freminet - member
Natlan clans
Although Ifa has yet to be released in the game, it was mentioned that he would be playable in version 5.6, and is from the Flower-Feather clan. The Natlan region has six different tribes, and the details about these tribes and characters are:
- Xilonen - Children of Echoes tribe
- Kachina - Children of Echoes tribe
- Varesa - Collective of Plenty tribe
- Iansan - Collective of Plenty tribe
- Chasca - Flower-Feather clan
- Ifa - Flower-Feather clan
- Citlali - Masters of the Night-Wind
- Ororon - Masters of the Night-Wind
- Mualani - People of the Springs
- Mavuika - Scions of the Canopy and the current Pyro Archon
- Kinich - Scions of the Canopy
Snezhnaya factions
Fatui Harbingers
Although Genshin has officially revealed the designs of the 11 Fatui Harbingers, only two are playable as of version 5.5. Moreover, Scaramouche left the Fatui organization and goes by the name of Wanderer after the Sumer Interlude Quest.
- Arlecchino - The Knave, Rank 4 of Fatui Harbingers
- Tartaglia - Childe, Rank 11 of Fatui Harbingers
- Lyney - Fatui member from the House of Hearth
- Lynette - Fatui member from the House of Hearth
- Freminet - Fatui member from the House of Hearth
Khaenri'ah Clans
The Alberich clan is the only known clan with a playable character in Genshin Impact. Although Khaenri'ah was destroyed 500 years ago, some of the clan members managed to survive, and Kaeya is one of the descendants of the Alberich clan.
Tevyat's Factions
The Adventurers' Guild faction is universal, as it is present in all regions of Tevyat. Although the playable cast hasn't expanded much, players might get more characters from the Guild in Nod-Krai.
Adventurers' Guild
- Fischl - Intelligence Department Investigator
- Bennett - Adventurer
- Aloy - Adventurer
The Seven Archons
Snezhnaya hasn't been released in Genshin Impact, but several quests teased that Tsaritsa is the Cryo Archon. Moreover, Fontaine does not have an Archon after the AQ. Lastly, Zhongli is not the current Geo Archon, as he retired after the Liyue AQ. The current archons for the seven nations are:
- Venti - Anemo Archon from Mondstadt
- Raiden Shogun - Electro Archon from Inazuma
- Nahida - Dendro Archon from Sumeru
- Mavuika - Pyro Archon from Natlan
- Tsaritsa - Cryo Archon from Snezhnaya
