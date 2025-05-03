All Genshin Impact characters and their affiliations 

Genshin Impact is a gacha game with 97 playable characters. Most of them have unique personalities, playstyles, designs, and are from different factions. The game has characters from the good factions, like Knights of Favonius, to enemies like Fatui Harbingers.

Genshin also has many playable units from normal families in different regions of Teyvat. Characters like Kaeya even have a secret background, as he is from the Alberich clan, from the fallen Khaenri'ah nation.

This article lists the factions of all characters released in Genshin Impact as of version 5.5.

Affiliations of all Genshin Impact characters

Mondstadt clans

Jean from the Gunnhildr clan (Image via HoYoverse)

Jean - Gunnhildr clan

- Gunnhildr clan Diona - Katzlein Bloodline and bartender in the Cat's Tail

- Katzlein Bloodline and bartender in the Cat's Tail Eula - Lawrence clan

- Lawrence clan Diluc - Dawn Winery

- Dawn Winery Mona - Mondstadt city

- Mondstadt city Razor - Wolvendom

- Wolvendom Venti - current Anemo Archon

Church of Favonius

Barbara (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Dahlia has not been released in the game, it was mentioned by some characters that he was a Deacon in the Church of Favonius.

Barbara - Deaconness and Idol

- Deaconness and Idol Rosaria

Dahlia - Deacon

Knights of Favonius

Chief Alchemist Albedo (Image via HoYoverse)

Jean - Acting Grand Master and Deputy Master

- Acting Grand Master and Deputy Master Kaeya - Cavalry Captain and Quartermaster

- Cavalry Captain and Quartermaster Albedo - Captain of the Investigation Company and Chief Alchemist

- Captain of the Investigation Company and Chief Alchemist Eula - Captain of the Reconnaissance Company

- Captain of the Reconnaissance Company Amber - Outrider

- Outrider Klee - Alder Knight title

- Alder Knight title Lisa - Librarian

- Librarian Mika - Surveyor of the Reconnaissance Company

- Surveyor of the Reconnaissance Company Noelle - Maid and Apprentice Knight

- Maid and Apprentice Knight Sucrose - Assistant Alchemist

Liyue clans

77th Director of Wangsheng Funeral Parlor, Hu Tao (Image via HoYoverse)

Hu Tao - Hu family and 77th Director of Wangsheng Funeral Parlor

- Hu family and 77th Director of Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Yun Jin - Yun family and Director of Yun-Han Opera Troupe

- Yun family and Director of Yun-Han Opera Troupe Xinyan - "The Red Strings"

- "The Red Strings" Gaming - Sword and Strongbox Secure Transport Agency and Mighty Mythical Beasts

- Sword and Strongbox Secure Transport Agency and Mighty Mythical Beasts Xingqiu - Guhua clan

- Guhua clan Baizhu - boss of the Bubu Pharmacy

- boss of the Bubu Pharmacy Qiqi - Employee in Bubu Pharmacy

- Employee in Bubu Pharmacy Chongyun - Tianheng Thaumaturges

- Tianheng Thaumaturges Lan Yan - Chenyu Vale Artisans Association

- Chenyu Vale Artisans Association Shenhe - disciple of Cloud Retainer or Xianyun

- disciple of Cloud Retainer or Xianyun Xiangling - Head Chef at the Wanmin Restaurant

- Head Chef at the Wanmin Restaurant Yanfei - Yanfei Legal Consultancy

- Yanfei Legal Consultancy Yaoyao - disciple of Streetward Rambler

- disciple of Streetward Rambler Yelan - intelligence agent assisting Ningguang

Adeptus

Image of Zhongli in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Zhongli - former Geo Archon

- former Geo Archon Xianyun - Cloud Retainer

- Cloud Retainer Ganyu

Xiao - Guardian Yaksha

Liyue Qixing

Ningguang (Image via HoYoverse)

Ningguang - The Tianquan

- The Tianquan Keqing - Yuheng

- Yuheng Ganyu - Qixing General Secretary

The Crux

Captain of The Crux, Beidou (Image via HoYoverse)

Beidou - Captain

- Captain Xiangling - regular guest on The Crux

- regular guest on The Crux Kaedehara Kazuha - temporary crew member

Inazuma clans

Kaedehara Kazuha in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Kaedehara Kazuha - Kaedehara clan

- Kaedehara clan Yae Miko - Hakushin clan and Grand Narukami Shrine

- Hakushin clan and Grand Narukami Shrine Kujou Sara - Kujou clan

- Kujou clan Kuki Shinobu - Kuki clan and Deputy Leader of Arataki Gang

- Kuki clan and Deputy Leader of Arataki Gang Yoimiya - current owner of Naganohara Fireworks

- current owner of Naganohara Fireworks Sangonomiya Kokomi - Sangonomiya clan and Leader of Watatsumi army

- Sangonomiya clan and Leader of Watatsumi army Gorou - General of the Watatsumi army

- General of the Watatsumi army Kirara - Komaniya Express

- Komaniya Express Sayu - Shuumatsuban

- Shuumatsuban Yumemizuki Mizuki - Aisa Bathhouse shareholder

- Aisa Bathhouse shareholder Raiden Shogun - Inazuma Shogunate and the current Electro Archon

- Inazuma Shogunate and the current Electro Archon Arataki Itto - Arataki Gang Leader

Kamisato Clan

Kamisato Ayato (Image via HoYoverse)

Kamisato Ayato - Yashiro Commissioner and Shuumatsuban's head

- Yashiro Commissioner and Shuumatsuban's head Kamisato Ayaka

Thoma - staff of the Yashiro Commission

Tenryou Commission

General of Tenryou Commission Kujou Sara (Image via HoYoverse)

Kujou Sara - General

- General Shikanoin Heizou - Tenryou "Detective"

Sumeru factions

Nilou in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the factions and characters from the Sumeru region:

Nilou - a dancer under the Zubayr Theater

- a dancer under the Zubayr Theater Candace - Aaru Village

- Aaru Village Dori - The Palace of Alcazarzaray

- The Palace of Alcazarzaray Nahida - current Dendro Archon

Sumeru Akademiya

The current Scribe of Sumeru Akademiya, Alhaitham (Image via HoYoverse)

Alhaitham - The current Scribe of Akademiya and graduated from Haravatat

- The current Scribe of Akademiya and graduated from Haravatat Sethos - Leader of the Temple of Silence

- Leader of the Temple of Silence Cyno - Matra and a graduate scholar from Spantamad

- Matra and a graduate scholar from Spantamad Layla - scholar from Rtawahist

- scholar from Rtawahist Tighnari - graduate scholar from Amurta

- graduate scholar from Amurta Lisa - graduated from Spantamad

- graduated from Spantamad Wanderer - a scholar from Vahumana

- a scholar from Vahumana Kaveh - a graduate from Kshahrewar

- a graduate from Kshahrewar Dehya - a former member of the Corps of Thirty

- a former member of the Corps of Thirty Faruzan - Haravatat researcher

Forest Rangers

Forest Watcher Tighnari (Image via HoYoverse)

Tighnari - Forest Watcher, Chief Officer

- Forest Watcher, Chief Officer Collei - Trainee Forest Ranger

Fontaine factions

Champion Duelist Clorinde (Image via HoYoverse)

Escoffier should be released in the first phase of version 5.6, but the special program teased more details about her. The Genshin Impact team also released information about the new character on their X account.

Clorinde - Champion Duelist

- Champion Duelist Chevreuse - Captain of Special Security and Surveillance Patrol

- Captain of Special Security and Surveillance Patrol Neuvillette - Chief Justice of Fontaine

- Chief Justice of Fontaine Navia - Spina di Rosula

- Spina di Rosula Charlotte - Reporter from Steambird

- Reporter from Steambird Chiori - Owner of Chioriya Boutique

- Owner of Chioriya Boutique Emilie - a contractor in Maison Gardiennage

- a contractor in Maison Gardiennage Furina - former member of Opera Epiclese

- former member of Opera Epiclese Mona - a columnist in the Steambird

- a columnist in the Steambird Sigewinne - head nurse of the Fortress of Meropide

- head nurse of the Fortress of Meropide Wriothesley - Duke of the Fortress of Meropide

- Duke of the Fortress of Meropide Escoffier - former Head Chef at Hotel Debord

House of the Hearth

House of the Hearth's Director Arlecchino (Image via HoYoverse)

Arlecchino - current Director

- current Director Lyney - member

- member Lynette - member

- member Freminet - member

Natlan clans

Xilonen from the Children of Echoes tribe (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Ifa has yet to be released in the game, it was mentioned that he would be playable in version 5.6, and is from the Flower-Feather clan. The Natlan region has six different tribes, and the details about these tribes and characters are:

Xilonen - Children of Echoes tribe

- Children of Echoes tribe Kachina - Children of Echoes tribe

- Children of Echoes tribe Varesa - Collective of Plenty tribe

- Collective of Plenty tribe Iansan - Collective of Plenty tribe

- Collective of Plenty tribe Chasca - Flower-Feather clan

- Flower-Feather clan Ifa - Flower-Feather clan

- Flower-Feather clan Citlali - Masters of the Night-Wind

- Masters of the Night-Wind Ororon - Masters of the Night-Wind

- Masters of the Night-Wind Mualani - People of the Springs

- People of the Springs Mavuika - Scions of the Canopy and the current Pyro Archon

- Scions of the Canopy and the current Pyro Archon Kinich - Scions of the Canopy

Snezhnaya factions

Fatui Harbingers

Fatui Harbinger Tartaglia (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Genshin has officially revealed the designs of the 11 Fatui Harbingers, only two are playable as of version 5.5. Moreover, Scaramouche left the Fatui organization and goes by the name of Wanderer after the Sumer Interlude Quest.

Arlecchino - The Knave, Rank 4 of Fatui Harbingers

- The Knave, Rank 4 of Fatui Harbingers Tartaglia - Childe, Rank 11 of Fatui Harbingers

- Childe, Rank 11 of Fatui Harbingers Lyney - Fatui member from the House of Hearth

- Fatui member from the House of Hearth Lynette - Fatui member from the House of Hearth

- Fatui member from the House of Hearth Freminet - Fatui member from the House of Hearth

Khaenri'ah Clans

Kaeya Alberich (Image via HoYoverse)

The Alberich clan is the only known clan with a playable character in Genshin Impact. Although Khaenri'ah was destroyed 500 years ago, some of the clan members managed to survive, and Kaeya is one of the descendants of the Alberich clan.

Tevyat's Factions

The Adventurers' Guild faction is universal, as it is present in all regions of Tevyat. Although the playable cast hasn't expanded much, players might get more characters from the Guild in Nod-Krai.

Adventurers' Guild

Fischl from the Adventurers' Guild (Image via HoYoverse)

Fischl - Intelligence Department Investigator

- Intelligence Department Investigator Bennett - Adventurer

- Adventurer Aloy - Adventurer

The Seven Archons

Anemo Archon Venti (Image via HoYoverse)

Snezhnaya hasn't been released in Genshin Impact, but several quests teased that Tsaritsa is the Cryo Archon. Moreover, Fontaine does not have an Archon after the AQ. Lastly, Zhongli is not the current Geo Archon, as he retired after the Liyue AQ. The current archons for the seven nations are:

Venti - Anemo Archon from Mondstadt

- Anemo Archon from Mondstadt Raiden Shogun - Electro Archon from Inazuma

- Electro Archon from Inazuma Nahida - Dendro Archon from Sumeru

- Dendro Archon from Sumeru Mavuika - Pyro Archon from Natlan

- Pyro Archon from Natlan Tsaritsa - Cryo Archon from Snezhnaya

