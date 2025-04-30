The Genshin Impact special program "Let's Start With Nod-Krai" concluded on April 30, 2025, revealing new information about the upcoming region, Nod-Krai. Despite it being a short stream, players learnt many details involving the region and its release schedule. In the special program, the developers also teased that Nod-Krai would offer a unique experience compared to others.

This article explains why Nod-Krai will differ from other regions in Genshin Impact.

5 reasons why Nod-Krai will be different from other regions in Genshin Impact

1) New statues in Nod-Krai

New statue designs in Nod-Krai (Image via HoYoverse)

Players have received information about Nod-Krai since version 5.1. However, the developers revealed in the 5.3 live stream that it is an autonomous region. Thus, the area won't have any Statue of the Seven.

Instead, the developers have teased a new Statue of Seven mechanism for the upcoming region on the special program "Let's Start With Nod-Krai." The images for these newer statues were also shown during the live stream.

2) Playable characters appearing in Tevyat

Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter during Genshin Impact version 5.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter was a new event in Genshin Impact during the 5.4 update. In the 5.4 live stream, the developers announced it as a test run for future updates. During the event, players can visit many playable characters on the Tevyat map and interact with them.

The Genshin dev team mentioned during the new special Nod-Krai program on April 30, 2025, that we would see changes related to this. The developers informed players that they have been working to improve the Anthology event. This means you might see some of your favorite characters on the Tevyat map.

3) Different update names for 6.x

New update names for 6.x versions (Image via HoYoverse)

The combat designer, Aquaria, mentioned during the "Let's Start With Nod-Krai" that the 6.0 update names would be different from others. He also revealed that Nod-Krai would be released in Genshin Impact version 6.0 and serve as the primary focus for most 6.x updates.

Moreover, he said that the 6.x versions would be changed to the Song of the Welkin Moon series. Players will have to wait for more official information to understand the meaning behind the update's name change.

4) Unique approach to in-game lore

Volume 2 of the Byakuyakoku Collection (Image via HoYoverse)

Most of Genshin's lore is hidden behind books, notes, and other interactive in-game materials. However, it could get tedious for some players to collect and piece all of this lore together. Moreover, the lore for specific World Quests is also a bit confusing.

Art Designer, Crab, talked about this aspect in the Nod-Krai special program. He also said they will have a unique approach to the lore starting from version 6.0, while adding that the team aims to tie up all loose ends and make the in-game lore more accessible to everyone.

5) Special approach to the story with different conflicts

11 factions present in Nod-Krai (Image via HoYoverse)

The Song of the Welkin Moon web event teased 11 factions that will show up in Nod-Krai. Although some information about factions like Frostmoon Scions, Fatui, Hexenzirkel, and Knights of Favonius is known, the new region should still feature many new factions, characters, and enemies.

A special approach the Genshin team is taking with Nod-Krai is setting up some interesting conflicts between these factions. The developers also discuss this on the Nod-Krai special program.

So far, they have announced some conflicts between Frostmoon Scions and Fatui. Crab also discussed how Lightkeepers and the Wild Hunt are enemies. Apart from this, the region features other factions that were not brought up during the livestream.

