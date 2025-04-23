15 best world quests you shouldn't skip in Genshin Impact

World quests are a crucial part of Genshin Impact, as they drop vast amounts of information about the lore of a whole Nation. Even though the game has some lore from the Archon Quests, most game lore can only be found in the WQs. Some of these missions also have the best stories in the entire game, and a few of them are crucial for unlocking new and breathtaking areas in-game.

This article will list the best world quests in Genshin Impact that you should not skip.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

15 best world quests in Genshin Impact that you should not skip

1) A Finale Emberforged

Location of Xiuhcoatl's skeleton and sword (Image via HoYoverse)

A Finale Emberforged is the finale of the 5.6 WQ in Genshin Impact. It drops huge lore information, and ends on a fairly high note. Apart from this, the quest has two endings and reveals the secrets to the Flamelord's Blessings on the Saurian.

This mission also unlocks an eerie new place with the skeleton and sword of Xiuhcoatl. Overall, this is the best quest in Genshin Impact, and players should not skip it due to the many lore drops about Dragons and others, like the flying ship Tonatiuh.

2) Canticles of Harmony

Location for the finale of the Canticles of Harmony quest (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the quest required to unlock a new area known as the Sea of Bygone Eras or Remuria. The Remuria map features some of the most breathtaking locations in Genshin Impact.

The quest itself is one of the best in terms of storytelling, as you get to see a unique method through which the story is presented. The lore about Remuria is also great, and combined with the regional music, makes for a wonderful experience for players.

3) Through the Mists

Moshiri Ceremonial Site (Image via HoYoverse)

Through the Mists is the main World Quest (WQ) for Tsurumi Island, located in the Inazuma region of Genshin Impact. It has one of the most impactful storylines in the game, as you follow the story of a child called Ruu.

This quest has one of the most perfect stories, along with a satisfying conclusion. The lore for this is also a little scary at times. Tsurumi Island has great OSTs, which help you fully immerse yourself in Ruu's story.

4) In the Wake of Narcissus

The Real Annapausis (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Wake of Narcissus is the finale of the Narsizzenkreuz world quests, which started in the 4.0 version. This is one of the rare world missions, as it connects a bit to the AQ of Fontaine, and drops more lore about the region.

This final mission doesn't disappoint at all and also features a great boss fight towards the end. Apart from this, it has a satisfying conclusion to the missions since 4.0, and includes various characters from other quests in the Fontaine region.

5) Her Foes Rage Like Great Waters...

Location of the decimated Tanit tribe (Image via HoYoverse)

Although this is a short quest, it also might be one of the most violent stories in the game so far. This is the finale of Jeht's story, which started with version 3.4. In this mission, the Traveler and Jeht annihilate the whole Tanit tribe.

This quest has one of the most emotional endings, as Jeht finally gets her freedom. Although this mission doesn't have much lore, it has one of the best endings to the story of a fan-favorite NPC, Jeht.

6) Lost Traveler in the Ashen Realm

Legendary Tonatiuh (Image via HoYoverse)

Lost Traveler in the Ashen Ream quest was introduced in version 5.2 of the game. Completing this mission also unlocks amazing areas, such as Ochkanatlan and Legendary Tonatiuh.

The NPCs from this mission also appear in the 5.3 Natlan AQ if you have completed this questline before. The story itself is one of the best Genshin Impact has to offer, and it reveals more information about the Ruler Och-Kan.

7) Aranyaka

Vanarana location (Image via HoYoverse)

Aranyaka is the main WQ for the Sumeru forest region, which was released during version 4.0. This is the longest quest in this list, but it's still one of the best in Genshin Impact.

Aranyaka is a prerequisite to unlock a few areas on the Sumeru map. You would also need to complete this mission if you wanted to unlock all constellations of Dendro MC. Apart from this, Aranyaka has a great story and lore, which you should not skip, despite its length.

8) The Dirge of Bilqis

Orchard of Pairidaeza (Image via HoYoverse)

The Dirge of Bilqis is the continuation of Jeht's quest, Golden Slumber. This new story was also released during the 3.4 version, which follows the adventures of Traveler and Jeht.

This quest is essential to unlock key areas on the Desert of Hadramaveth map. Furthermore, the finale of this story unlocks a beautiful secret location in the game. The story is emotional, especially near the ending when Jeht reads her mother's notes.

9) Golden Slumber

Khaj-Nisut location (Image via HoYoverse)

Golden Slumber is the first quest where you meet Jeht, and was released during version 3.1. It is also the main story required to unlock all sub-areas on the Great Red Sand map.

Golden Slumber is one of the shorter ones in this list, but it still has one of the best stories. It has an impactful ending, and you get to know more about Jeht from the story. This quest also features a lot of lore about King Deshret, and you should not miss this information if you are a lore enthusiast.

10) Khvarena of Good and Evil

Vorukasha Oasis (Image via HoYoverse)

Khvarena of Good and Evil was the main questline for the Girdle of the Sands map in the Sumeru region. The story and the OSTs of this area are amazing, and you should not skip this quest in Genshin Impact.

The lore drops from the mission are also good, as you get more information about Dainslef. Although you may not like Sorush at first, you will gradually come to appreciate her as you progress through the story. Khvarena of Good and Evil is a lengthy quest, but it offers some nice moments with the NPCs, and the story ends on a positive note.

11) From Dusk to Dawn in Byakuyakoku

Dainichi Mikoshi in Enkanomiya (Image via HoYoverse)

The "From Dusk to Dawn" quest in Byakuyakoku has a dark storyline, accompanied by one of the best NPCs of all time: Enjou. Although he is an antagonist, Enjou is one of the funniest characters in Genshin Impact. Even though he appears in various other missions, this is his best storyline in the game.

The story and lore of this quest are great, and the creepy OSTs add more depth to the region and quests. Moreover, you get to know more secrets about Enkanomiya by playing this mission.

12) Ann of the Narzissenkreuz

Annapausis location (Image via HoYoverse)

Ann of the Narzissenkreuz is the central WQ for the Fontaine region. You must complete this quest to unlock a few sub-areas in the game. The story is also one of the best in Genshin Impact, as it introduces many memorable non-player characters (NPCs).

The lore offers a satisfying conclusion and introduces other plot points that are resolved in the conclusion of another quest, In the Wake of Narcissus. The lore dropped from this quest reveals more information about characters in the Narzissenkreuz Adventure team 500 years ago in Fontaine. Lastly, you also learn some crucial details about Descenders and Cycles in Tevyat, which are explained in notes and books.

13) Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual

Location of the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual quest (Image via HoYoverse)

The Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual was one of the most challenging quests in Inazuma, which also included some puzzles. Due to this, you will find the gameplay for this questline to be unique and intriguing, compared to others in Genshin Impact. On top of this, it also has an emotional ending and bids farewell to an NPC, Hanachirusato.

She has a great story throughout this quest, and you can also get a special item at the end of this mission. The story reveals more lore about Inazuma and the Sacred Sakura.

14) The Very Special Fortune Slip

Gendou Ringo's location (Image via HoYoverse)

This is one of the most underrated quests present in the Inazuma region since other stories in the region somewhat overshadow it. The Very Special Fortune Slip also has a concise story.

The storyline of this quest is unique, as it teased information about the Knave during the 2.4 update. However, these details were about Crucabena, and not Arlecchino. Moreover, the story reveals some unique details on Anemo Visions, which you shouldn't skip.

15) Chenyu's Blessings of Sunken Jade

Carp's Rest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Chenyu's Blessings of Sunken Jade is the main storyline for the Chenyu Vale sub-region in Genshin Impact. Moreover, you must complete this quest if you want to unlock all sub-areas on the Chenyu Vale map.

This quest also has great lore about incidents before the Archon War. The NPCs involved have some of the best designs in Genshin Impact. This story is also a bit shorter than others, but it employs some of the best storytelling methods.

