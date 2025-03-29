Genshin Impact A Finale Emberforged world quest guide

A Finale Emberforged is a world quest added in Genshin Impact 5.5, taking in the Heart of the Sacred Mountain. It unlocks after you've completed the Chronicler of the Crumbling City world quest series. Once you finish all the quests under Chronicler of the Crumbling City, you will unlock this one and begin the An Omen of Annihilation and the Final Entreaty quest in Genshin Impact.

Follow this guide to complete the A Finale Emberforged world quest in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock A Finale Emberforged world quest in Genshin Impact

To unlock An Omen of Annihilation and the Final Entreaty quests, complete the following quests under Chronicler of the Crumbling City world quest:

Genshin Impact: An Omen of Annihilation and the Final Entreaty walkthrough

Submit two Golden Entreaties (Image via HoYoverse)

The quests An Omen of Annihilation and the Final Entreaty start as soon as you finish Chronicler of the Crumbling City. At the end of that quest, you restore the Heart of the Sacred Mountain by removing all Abyssal contamination.

Head to the altar-like structure in the center of the Heart of the Sacred Mountain and offer up two Golden Entreaties. You will also find two Precious Chests along the way. The Golden Entreaties are obtained from the Between Pledge and Forgettance and Lost Traveler in the Ashen Realm quest series.

Walk this path to teleport to a new place (Image via HoYoverse)

Doing this triggers a cutscene, unveiling a path leading to a glowing light. You will then be teleported to a new area. Explore the area to find a large platform where you must battle the Source Dragon Mech, a massive mechanical dragon with two hands and a floating head. Fight this boss using the Traveler.

You will get trapped by the dragon. It's unavoidable. (Image via HoYoverse)

Unfortunately, the battle is unwinnable at first, as the Source Dragon Mech will trap you. The perspective will then switch to Little One, who tries to break you free but lacks the strength to do so.

Then, Kukulkan appears and, after a long conversation, teleports Little One to another realm. This leads to another dialogue-heavy scene, revealing significant lore. Fans of Genshin Impact’s lore should not skip these dialogues!

To activate Huitzilopochtli or to not? (Image via HoYoverse)

Kukulkan reveals his plan to bring about the literal end of Teyvat as we know, turning everything into Phlogiston known as Huitzilopochtli. You will then be given a choice:

Confirm activation – Triggers a loop where the world ends.

Cancel activation – The only way to escape the loop.

Canceling Huitzilopochtli angers Kukulkan, who will try to change your mind. Ignore his words and continue ascending the glowing stairs ahead to return to where Paimon and Traveler are trapped.

Kulkulkan tries to stop you (Image via HoYoverse)

Kukulkan’s voice will attempt to deter you, but you must push through to reach your friends. After finding Paimon and Traveler, rescue them and resume the battle against the Source Dragon Mech.

Fight alongside Little One (Image via HoYoverse)

This time, you will fight alongside Little One, who has temporarily grown into an adult form. During the fight, when the dragon is about to attack, press T to let Little One take the hit and generate a shield. This stuns the dragon, making it vulnerable to damage. Rinse and repeat until the Source Dragon Mech is defeated.

Little One is finally cured! (Image via HoYoverse)

After the battle, Little One sheds Flamelord’s Blessing and transforms into a fully healthy Tepetlisaur. In the final moments, you talk with Paimon and Little One, marking the completion of A Finale Emberforged in Genshin Impact.

Here are the rewards for Completing A Finale Emberforged world quest:

50 x Primogems

5 x Hero’s Wit

34000 x Mora

4 x Mystic Enhancement Ore

1 x The Cornerstone of Stars and Flames

Flowers for Someone achievement

