Genshin Impact Her Foes Rage Like Great Waters quest guide

Genshin Impact 3.4 recently released the final part of the ongoing World Quest series and revealed plenty of lore and history about the Sumeru Desert, an ancient civilization, and the current Tanit tribe.

Her Foes Rage Like Great Waters is the very last World Quest related to the Tanit tribe and has been divided into three parts. Players will receive the following rewards after completing all three parts of this World Quest:

Primogems x 120

Hero's Wit x 8

Mora x 75,000

Mystic Enhancement Ore x 9

Additionally, there's also an ancient stone key that can be used to open a secret door to receive 150,000 Mora and three Precious Chests. Here's everything that players need to know about this World Quest in the Genshin Impact 3.4 update.

Genshin Impact 3.4: Her Foes Rage Like Great Waters guide for free Primogems

HoYoverse officials just launched a new World Quest 'Her Foes Rage Like Great Waters' in the Genshin Impact 3.4 update. The final portion of this long questline revolves around the game's Tanit tribes, the lost civilization of Gurabad, and Jeht, a fan-favorite NPC. This particular World Quest won't be accessible to fans until they have completed these pre-requisite quests:

The Dirge of Bilqis questline (5 parts)

Rejoice With Me, For What Was Lost Is Now Found

Tadhla The Falcon (3 parts)

Apocalypse Lost

Completing all of these pre-requisites will automatically bring the latest World Quest into the quest menu after a server reset. The recently introduced Her Foes Rage Like Great Waters quest has been divided into three parts:

Part 1) Behold, the Sign Comes Like A Thief

Find Yuften in Tanit Camps to initiate the world quest (Image via HoYoverse)

The first part of this World Quest begins in Tanit Camps. You must first teleport to the subarea's Statue of the Seven and interact with Yuften, who's located at the base of the camp. Keep following the quest navigation as you cover a lot of ground and fight several enemies.

The first part will come to an end, with your character interacting with Yuften and Babel after returning to Tanit Camps.

Part 2) Make Bright the Arrows, Gather the Shields

Fight against Fatui and search their camps (Image via HoYoverse)

The game will then ask you to wait until the next day (in-game). You can quickly change the time from Paimon's Menu and interact with Babel to initiate the second part of this quest series.

In this portion, you will have to fight through Fatui camps while searching for documents. Start off with the Fatui camp located to the northeast and keep following the quest navigation to locate other Fatui camps and search the nearby areas for clues. Following the navigation will eventually take you to some ruins.

Part 3) For Her Judgement Reaches to the Skies

Enter the ruins in the last part of this quest series (Image via HoYoverse)

The final part will start off with Genshin Impact fans having to fight Jeht. As you progress further in the questline, you will have to defeat large groups of Eremites who belong to the Tanit tribe.

At the very end, there will be a boss fight between Babel and the Traveler. During this fight, Jeht will accompany you as well and will be defeated after exchanging some dialogs.

Find three Precious Chests in a secret room in Genshin Impact 3.4

Don't forget to grab these treasure chests (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing the Genshin Impact World Quest of Her Foes Rage Like Great Waters will unlock '...For She Shall Surely Requite,' a hidden achievement in the game. You must head to the location where Babel stands in the Tanit Camps subarea to find an ancient stone key near the carpet.

This key can be used to access a secret treasure room that's located right below the Statue of the Seven inside Tanit Camps. Opening up this secret room will reward you with three Precious Chests and 150,000 Mora inside.

