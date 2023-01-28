5 secret achievements you may have missed in Genshin Impact 3.4 Desert of Hadramaveth

Genshin Impact 3.4 has added a series of new achievements that every player can achieve by completing various tasks in the new Sumeru region, Desert of Hadramaveth. Some may be as simple as hanging out with friends in the Co-Op mode, while to get others a player may have to fight bosses and complete time-trial challenges.

That said, this article will feature some of the hidden achievements and chests in the new desert region by doing some simple tasks to earn Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.4: Complete 5 hidden achievements in the Desert of Hadramaveth to get up to 55 Primogems

1) Genesis of the Rift

Locations of all the Pathfinders' Log pages in Wadi Al-Majuj (Image via HoYoverse)

The first on the list is the Genesis of the Rift from the Wonders of the World category. To get this achievement, you will need to interact with all the "Pathfinders' Log" pages in the canyon of Wadi Al-Majuj.

These pages are in six different locations and are marked on the map above. You can teleport to the waypoint east of Wadi Al-Majuj and follow the route to interact with all of them. This achievement is worth five Primogems.

2) The Ancient Orchard and Spring

Solve all Cascade Pools to get The Ancient Orchard and Spring achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

Next on the list is The Ancient Orchard and Spring, and it is also from the Wonders of the World category. In Genshin Impact v3.4, HoYoverse added a new puzzle mechanism in the Desert of Hadramaveth called the Cascade Pool. To solve this, you have to hit them with elemental energy using your bow.

Location of all seven Cascade Pools (Image via HoYoverse)

A total of seven Cascade Pool puzzles exist in the Desert of Hadramaveth and to get The Ancient Orchard and Spring achievement, you need to solve all of them. You can refer to the map above for their locations. Completing this will reward you with five Primogems.

3) The Nameless City's Past

Open the doors using stone slates and get The Nameless City's Past achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a hidden achievement that you can get only after completing The Dirge of Bilqis World and the Apocalypse Lost Quest Series in Genshin Impact. To get it, you have to find six Mysterious Stone Slates that can be used to open two secret rooms. They are located in the ruins south of Safhe Shatranj, where the first part of The Dirge of Bilqis quest took place.

Inside the rooms, you will also find two Precious Chests worth 10 Primogems each, and including The Nameless City's Past Achievement, you can earn 25 Primogems.

4) On a Magic Carpet Ride

Location of the Time Trial Challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Another entry in the Wonders of the World category is the On a Magic Carpet Ride achievement. To get this one in Genshin Impact, you need to successfully complete a time-trial challenge located near the teleport waypoint on top of a hill, south of Old Vanarana.

The challenge requires you to reach a Precious Chest worth 10 Primogems within a limited period of time, and getting the achievement will reward you with an additional five Primogems.

5) A Very Long Engagement

Invite two friends to get A Very Long Engagement achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

A Very Long Engagement is the final hidden achievement on this list. Please note that you must first complete the Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part III World Quest in The Dirge of Bilqis series and unlock The Orchard of Pairidaeza, also known as the Eternal Oasis.

This is one of the achievements that can only be completed in Genshin Impact's Co-Op mode. You must invite two friends into your world and sit on the three chairs in The Orchard of Pairidaeza at the same time. A Very Long Engagement is worth five Primogems.

