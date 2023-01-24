Where to use chess pieces and chess piece activation devices in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 3.4 brought a new region to explore and fresh quests to complete. As players explore the desert area and complete other World Quests, they will come across various chess pieces and activation devices.

These items will come in handy to initiate and complete a world questline called Apocalypse Lost. It is worth noting that players will have to clear the sand near the Temple Forsaken to discover Safhe Shatranj and its chessboard to use these items.

This article will explain everything Genshin Impact players need to know about the chess pieces, their activation devices, and how to use them.

Genshin Impact 3.4: How and where to use chess pieces and activation devices

Genshin Impact 3.4 unlocked the new desert area, Desert of Hadramaveth, and along with it, fresh quests to complete. While exploring or completing different World Quests, players might obtain certain chess pieces and chess piece activation devices.

These can be used on Safhe Shatranj's chessboard, a hidden area located in the south-west part of the new desert area. Players can use them after completing the Dirge of Bilqis' second part - The Temple Where Sand Flows Like Tears. Completion of this quest will recede all the sand near Temple Forsaken to reveal Safhe Shatranj and its chessboard.

The chess board will be filled with two miniature forms of actual locations in the Sumeru desert. Additionally, players can complete the chessboard by filling the empty blue pillars with the corresponding chess piece. Doing so will initiate the World Quest, Apocalypse Lost.

Upon completion of this quest, Genshin Impact players can insert the chess piece activation device into the chess pieces. This way, they can teleport directly to specific locations on the chessboard, hence creating a mini teleport hub in Safhe Shatranj.

Locations of all 5 chess pieces

Genshin Impact players can find all five chess pieces while completing the following The Dirge of Bilqis and Tadhla the Falcon World Quest series. All five resemble important locations in the Sumeru Desert, such as:

King Deshret’s Pillar

Border Fort

Soulferry

Khaj-Nisut

Temple of Gurabad

Place all the chess pieces on Safhe Shatranj's chessboard to begin the Apocalypse Lost quest. Keep in mind that they will be inside certain treasure chests that will be easy to find when completing the above-mentioned World Quests.

Where to collect all 5 chess pieces activation devices

Despite the fact that Genshin Impact 3.4 only has five chess pieces to collect, there are seven activation devices that must be restored and inserted into seven chess pieces.

Deshret’s Glass Goblet

Khaj-Nisut

The Mausoleum of King Deshret

Temple of Gurabad

Border Fort

King Deshret’s Pillar

Soulferry

Each restored activation device will reward players with a Remarkable Chest that contains five Primogems and a furniture blueprint. Once all seven devices have been restored, the La Luna Rossa achievement will be unlocked.

Hence, around 40 Primogems can be collected this way. It is worth noting that the chess piece activation device will only appear after players have restored all five pieces on the chessboard.

