Genshin Impact x Charlotte Tilbury collab: Everything you need to know

Genshin Impact announced a new collaboration during the 5.6 special program. During this livestream, the developers announced a partnership with cosmetics brand Charlotte Tilbury. This latest collaboration features special beauty boxes with design motifs inspired by Mona's character in the game.

Ad

This article lists all the details regarding the Genshin Impact x Charlotte Tilbury collab.

Also read: Genshin Impact reveals plans for Nod-Krai and more

All information about the Genshin Impact x Charlotte Tilbury collab

Starfell treasure beauty box (Image via Charlotte Tilbury and HoYoverse)

During the 5.6 special program, the Genshin Impact team revealed new details on their next collab with Charlotte Tilbury. The cosmetics brand will feature two unique beauty boxes for sale, starting April 30, 2025. Moreover, these are limited-edition sets, whose designs are inspired by Mona.

Ad

Trending

The team also released a promotional video for their new collab. Moreover, you could get some in-game items if you purchase either of these beauty boxes. Codes for these rewards will be sent to your email after you buy the collab items. You can redeem these codes for both collab products from April 30, 2025, to July 30.

The collab has two different sets with a unique price range. The Starfell Treasure is priced at $60. It contains Charlotte's Magic Water cream, Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, and Charlotte Tilbury x Genshin Compact Mirror and Small Pouch. The in-game rewards for this set are 160 Primogems, five Hero's Wit, five Sanctifying Unction, and 50,000 Mora.

Ad

Starry miracle beauty box (Image via Charlotte Tilbury and HoYoverse)

The second beauty box, Starry Miracle, is costly at $210 and is named Starry Miracle. The items available in this box are Charlotte's Magic cream, Cryo-Recovery Eye Serum, Charlotte's Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir, Charlotte Tilbury x Genshin stickers, a Tote bag, a Pin badge, a Headband, and a Makeup bag. The set also has more in-game rewards, such as 300 Primogems, 10 Hero's Wit, five Sanctifying Unction, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, and 50,000 Mora.

Ad

Both of these sets can be purchased from the official Charlotte Tilbury website, and the steps to view either of them are as follows:

Open the official website for Charlotte Tilbury.

Next, scroll down until you find the new Charlotte Tilbury x Genshin collab.

Then, you will be redirected to a different page with the two beauty boxes. Click on these boxes to learn further details about these two products.

Also read: 10 best characters for Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater in May 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.