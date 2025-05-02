Genshin Impact 5.6 first phase banners and events

While HoYoverse had already announced the banners that will be featured in the first half of Genshin Impact 5.6, they have now released further details regarding all the events slated for Phase I of the upcoming version. Apart from the gacha banners offering Escoffier and Navia, there will be a total of six major events in the first half of the upcoming patch, plus an extra community event.

This article provides all the details regarding the new content players can experience in the first half of Genshin Impact 5.6.

Genshin Impact 5.6 Phase I banner and event schedule

All scheduled events in Phase I of Genshin Impact 5.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the banners and events that will be featured in the first phase of Genshin Impact 5.6, in chronological order:

1) Escoffier and Navia banners

Escoffier and Navia's banners will be available in the first half of Genshin Impact 5.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

5-star units Escoffier and Navia's event wish banners will go live on May 7, 2025, along with the Genshin Impact 5.6 version update. Both their signature weapons will also be featured on the weapon banner.

2) Whirling Waltz

Whirling Waltz event in Genshin Impact 5.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

The Whirling Waltz event will go live on May 9, 2025, and will be available till May 26, 2025. This will be the flagship event of the Genshin Impact 5.6 patch, and players can get a free 4-star bow called Sequence of Solitude by participating in it. They can also earn a total of 990 Primogems from this event.

3) Operation Downpour Simulation

Operation Downpour Simulation event in Genshin Impact 5.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

The Operation Downpour Simulation event will be launched on May 19, 2025, and will last until June 3, 2025. This event is a tabletop game that players can take part in to obtain 420 Primogems.

4) Chronicle of Shifting Stratagems

Chronicle of Shifting Stratagems event in Genshin Impact 5.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

The Chronicle of Shifting Stratagems event will begin on May 27, 2025, and will be available till June 9, 2025. This is a combat event that will give away 420 Primogems to all participants.

5) Legends Ablaze: Cross Border Brawl

Legends Ablaze: Cross Border Brawl event in Genshin Impact 5.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

The Legends Ablaze: Cross Border Brawl event will go live on June 5, 2025, and will last until June 16, 2025. In this event, players will need to use certain characters to participate in various challenge stages and gather Trial Coins. This is a co-op event that will reward 420 Primogems.

6) Ley Line Overflow

Ley Line Overflow event in Genshin Impact 5.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Ley Line Overflow is a recurring event in Genshin Impact, which lets players obtain double reward drops from Blossoms of Wealth and Blossoms of Revelation (Mora and Talent book Ley Lines). This event will begin on June 9, 2025, and will be available till June 16, 2025.

