Best Dahlia teams in Genshin Impact

Dahlia is the latest 4-star Hydro Sword character, released in Genshin Impact 5.7. He is a support unit that mainly provides Attack speed buffs and a decent shield. Furthermore, during his Elemental Burst, he can also refresh these shields if he has enough Benison stacks. Due to his defensive utility and buffs, he can be suitable for DPS characters whose significant damage is from Normal attacks.

Dahlia has a relatively straightforward kit and build since he's a support unit. Furthermore, he is also easier to build, as he does not require any Crit stats. However, he provides fewer buffs than other characters, so he might have limited team comps.

On that note, this article lists five good team compositions for the character Dahlia in Genshin Impact

5 best Dahlia team compositions in Genshin Impact

1) Dahlia, Skirk, Escoffier, Furina

Dahlia, Skirk, Escoffier, and Furina (Image via HoYoverse)

This is arguably Dahlia's best team, as Skirk can utilize the maximum potential of his shields and talents. To get maximum Benison stacks for refreshing his shield, you would need to use him in Freeze comps. Furthermore, you also get 25 percent additional HP for all characters, due to Hydro resonance.

The attack speed buffs provided by Dahlia in this team would complement Skirk's Normal attack playstyle well. He can also ease Furina's ER requirements if you can equip Favonius weapons on him.

2) Dahlia, Wriothesley, Furina, Escoffier

Dahlia, Wriothesley, Furina, and Escoffier (Image via HoYoverse)

Wriothesley is also a good Normal Attack-focused DPS unit who can utilize the full buffs of Dahlia. Since it is a Freeze team comp, you get maximum res shred from Escoffier. Furthermore, you can easily get the complete damage bonus from Furina, due to Escoffier's healing ability.

Similar to the Skirk comp, the addition of Dahlia in this team grants 25 percent additional HP to all characters, and he can also use the Favonius Sword to grant more Elemental particles for Furina.

3) Dahlia, Wanderer, Faruzan, Bennett

Dahlia, Wanderer, Faruzan, and Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

Apart from the Freeze comps, Dahlia is also a good support unit in some Wanderer team comps. Wanderer benefits a lot from Dahlia's attack speed buffs and shield. Although you will not be able to gain maximum Benison stacks, you can still have decent uptime for the shield, since you can also acquire these stacks by hitting opponents with Normal attacks.

In most Wanderer team comps, you would require a shield, since he doesn't have much interruption resistance, and could be staggered easily. Dahlia can fill this slot, and it could be easier to obtain him since he's a 4-star unit.

Bennett provides Attack buffs and healing abilities to the active character within the field of his Elemental Burst. Faruzan has various damage buffs, an Anemo damage bonus, and Anemo res shred in her kit. With all of these buffs provided by the team, Wanderer can deal high damage.

4) Dahlia, Ayato, Furina, Xilonen

Dahlia, Ayato, Furina, and Xilonen (Image via HoYoverse)

Dahlia is another good addition to the Ayato team comps. Since the latter is a Normal Attack-based DPS unit, he can have decent uptime with Dahlia's shields. Furthermore, Ayato can use the attack speed buffs to include more hits during his rotations.

With three Hydro characters in the team, you would not have ER issues, and you could likely have 100% uptime for the Elemental Bursts of all characters. If you still have ER issues, you can always use the Favonius Sword on Dahlia to generate more particles.

Xilonen is crucial in this comp, as she provides healing ability and res shred. She is also easier to build, as she only requires Defense and maybe Energy Recharge stats.

5) Dahlia, Yoimiya, Yelan, Bennett

Dahlia, Yoimiya, Yelan, and Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

Yoimiya is a Pyro DPS in Genshin Impact whose primary source of damage is from her Pyro-infused Normal attacks. With Dahlia's attack speed buffs, she can inflict more hits on enemies during her Elemental Skill state.

Furthermore, Yoimiya will also be able to tank some enemy hits with Dahlia's shield. Dahlia provides more HP to Yelan due to Elemental Resonance and also reduces the ER requirements for both Hydro units in the team.

Yoimiya can receive further additional attack buffs from Bennett's Elemental Burst and Pyro resonance. Since the team also includes Yelan, you will be able to trigger the vaporize reactions for some of Yoimiya's attacks.

