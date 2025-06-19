Genshin Impact: Who is Direidyth and should you give the key to her?

Genshin Impact version 5.7 released a new Archon Quest, "A Space and Time for You," which teased the return of Dainsleif and the Traveler's Sibling. Furthermore, in this AQ, we are introduced to a new NPC called Direidyth, and near the end of this Quest, we have to choose whether we want to give her the Key to the Hibernation Chamber or not.

Ad

You may be unsure about which option to select, but both options still lead to the same outcome. The short answer is that you can choose any option, but Direidyth's fate will not change.

This article will outline the details of the new NPC, Direidyth, and the consequences of giving her the Key.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.7: A Space and Time for You quest recap

Who is Direidyth in Genshin Impact?

Direidyth in the new " A Space and Time for You" Archon Quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Direidyth is an NPC hailing from the Khaenri'ah region who appears exclusively in the A Space and Time for You Archon Quest (AQ). She had been searching for the Savior in hopes that they could rescue the Khaenri'ah nation and its people. This Savior was the Traveler's Sibling, who was also the Princess or Prince of this nation.

Ad

Trending

However, Direidyth was not from the same timeline as the Traveler. Since our Sibling had created a superimposition of the Khaenri'ah nation onto the present-day Natlan using the Loom of Fate, we were able to meet her. Furthermore, the Quest also reveals that Istaroth, the Ruler of Time, had a hand in these events.

We later learn that Direidyth was able to find our Sibling, but due to this meeting, the latter did not rescue the Khaenri'ah nation. Near the end of this AQ, we are given a choice: whether we want to give her our Key to the Hibernation Chamber or keep it.

Ad

Also read: How to get and use the Dust of Enlightenment in Genshin Impact

Should you give the Key to Direidyth or keep it in Genshin Impact 5.7 AQ?

You can choose to provide the Key to Direidyth or keep it in the new 5.7 AQ (Image via HoYoverse)

Depending on whether you decide to provide her with the Key or not, you can observe slight changes. However, regardless of what option we select, Direidyth ultimately gets it, and she cannot escape her cruel fate. In the present-day Natlan timeline, she appears as a Hilichurl in the AQ, and this outcome cannot be changed.

Ad

If you give her the Key, she would be a bit happy, and we would not have this item in our inventory. However, if you choose not to give her this item, she looks a bit gloomy instead. Furthermore, if you select this option, Traveler's Sibling throws their Key toward Direidyth, as they do not want to miss the chance to reunite with the Main Character 500 years ago.

Thus, no matter what you select, the outcome remains the same in this Quest. The only difference is that you can view the Key in your inventory if you do not give it to her. Ultimately, since Direidyth's fate cannot be changed, you can make your decision after meeting this NPC in the new Archon Quest.

Also read: Best Dahlia teams in Genshin Impact

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.