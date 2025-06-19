Genshin Impact 5.8 Free Primogems count and total pulls leaked

The rewards for the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.8 update have been leaked, giving us an estimate of how many Primogems you will receive by completing the various quests and events. Version 5.8 is rumored to feature the annual summer event of Genshin Impact and will likely be the last update before we move on to the new area, Nod-Krai.
This article will explore the leaks to find out how many Primogems you will receive in the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.8 update.
Note: This article is based on leaks, please take the information herein with a pinch of salt as things might change down the line.
Genshin Impact 5.8 free Primogems and pulls according to leaks
Reliable leaker, seele, has shared an estimated pull count for free-to-play and paid players that you can expect to receive during version 5.8. The upcoming update is set to bring in the final area of Natlan, as per the rumors, as well as feature the limited-time summer-themed annual event.
Here is how many Primogems you can earn in the upcoming update:
Free Primogems count in the Genshin Impact 5.8 update
- Daily Commissions: 2520 Primogems
- New quests: 460 Primogems
- New events: 2140 Primogems
- Spiral Abyss: 800 Primogems
- Stygian Onslaught: 450 Primogems
- New Area: 1050 Primogems
- Imaginarium Theater: 1600 Primogems
- New achievements: 220 Primogems
- Character trials: 80 Primogems
- Offering System (Tona's Flame Restitution): 700 Primogems
- Update maintenance compensation: 600 Primogems
- Redemption Codes: 360 Primogems
- 10 Intertwined Fates
- 19 Acquaint Fates
Additionally, if you purchase the Welkin Moon and the Battle Pass, you will be eligible for more rewards:
- Battle Pass: 1320 (680 Primogems, 4x Intertwined Fates)
- Welkin Moon: 3780 Primogems
In total, you will receive 10980 Primogems alongside 10 Intertwined and 19 Acquaint Fates if you are a free-to-play player. If you have purchased the Welkin Moon, you will get an additional 3780 Primogems, and for players with the Battle Pass, you will get 4 Intertwined Fates alongside 680 Primos.
In total, here is a tally of how many limited banner pulls you will be able to earn during the Genshin Impact 5.8 update:
- Free-to-play: 78 Intertwined Fates
- Monthly Pass (Welkin Moon): 102 Intertwined Fates
- Welkin Moon and Battle Pass: 110 Intertwined Fates.
Keep in mind that these are leaked data and not the final rewards. Things may change down the line, and HoYoverse can either increase or decrease the amount of Primogems that await you.
