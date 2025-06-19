Genshin Impact 5.8 Free Primogems count and total pulls leaked

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Jun 19, 2025 08:19 GMT
Genshin Impact 5.8 Free Primogems
Genshin Impact 5.8 reward count leaked (Image via HoYoverse)

The rewards for the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.8 update have been leaked, giving us an estimate of how many Primogems you will receive by completing the various quests and events. Version 5.8 is rumored to feature the annual summer event of Genshin Impact and will likely be the last update before we move on to the new area, Nod-Krai.

Ad

This article will explore the leaks to find out how many Primogems you will receive in the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.8 update.

Note: This article is based on leaks, please take the information herein with a pinch of salt as things might change down the line.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Genshin Impact 5.8 free Primogems and pulls according to leaks

5.8 Primogem count via seele byu/TXENNT inGenshin_Impact_Leaks
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reliable leaker, seele, has shared an estimated pull count for free-to-play and paid players that you can expect to receive during version 5.8. The upcoming update is set to bring in the final area of Natlan, as per the rumors, as well as feature the limited-time summer-themed annual event.

Also Read: Best Skirk Build in Genshin Impact

Here is how many Primogems you can earn in the upcoming update:

Free Primogems count in the Genshin Impact 5.8 update

Ad
  • Daily Commissions: 2520 Primogems
  • New quests: 460 Primogems
  • New events: 2140 Primogems
  • Spiral Abyss: 800 Primogems
  • Stygian Onslaught: 450 Primogems
  • New Area: 1050 Primogems
  • Imaginarium Theater: 1600 Primogems
  • New achievements: 220 Primogems
  • Character trials: 80 Primogems
  • Offering System (Tona's Flame Restitution): 700 Primogems
  • Update maintenance compensation: 600 Primogems
  • Redemption Codes: 360 Primogems
  • 10 Intertwined Fates
  • 19 Acquaint Fates

Additionally, if you purchase the Welkin Moon and the Battle Pass, you will be eligible for more rewards:

  • Battle Pass: 1320 (680 Primogems, 4x Intertwined Fates)
  • Welkin Moon: 3780 Primogems

Also Read: All Genshin Impact 5.7 codes

In total, you will receive 10980 Primogems alongside 10 Intertwined and 19 Acquaint Fates if you are a free-to-play player. If you have purchased the Welkin Moon, you will get an additional 3780 Primogems, and for players with the Battle Pass, you will get 4 Intertwined Fates alongside 680 Primos.

Ad

In total, here is a tally of how many limited banner pulls you will be able to earn during the Genshin Impact 5.8 update:

  • Free-to-play: 78 Intertwined Fates
  • Monthly Pass (Welkin Moon): 102 Intertwined Fates
  • Welkin Moon and Battle Pass: 110 Intertwined Fates.

Keep in mind that these are leaked data and not the final rewards. Things may change down the line, and HoYoverse can either increase or decrease the amount of Primogems that await you.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications