New Genshin Impact trailer hints at upcoming Nod-Krai locations

Genshin Impact's development team has officially revealed that the upcoming region will be Nod-Krai, an autonomous area within the Snezhnaya region. They have been teasing information about this region through web events, event quests, and birthday mails from some characters. Various factions and characters are also expected to appear in Nod-Krai.

On July 9, 2025, HoYoverse released a new Tevyat Chapter Interlude teaser, which featured the character models of the Four Shades. It also teased various locations in Nod-Krai.

This article details the new locations and areas in Nod-Krai, as teased in the latest Genshin Impact trailer.

New Genshin Impact trailer showcases images of the upcoming region, Nod-Krai

HoYoverse released a new trailer to disclose more information about the Four Shades, along with the character designs for Ronova, Istaroth, Rhinedottir, and Naberius. Apart from this, the trailer provided glimpses of the upcoming Nod-Krai area and some Fatui Harbingers.

The new Tevyat Chapter Interlude teaser, The Gods' Limits, was released on July 9, 2025, and provided a peek into potentially new areas in Nod-Krai towards the end of the trailer. Some upcoming locations from this region that were teased during the version 5.7 live stream also appeared.

Pierro continues walking through various locations in Nod-Krai, accompanied by his soldiers. First, we see a possible Fatui spaceship, which Dottore likely created. We also see some other Industrial and Civilian areas that could likely be located in Nod-Krai.

Furthermore, a new image of Hiisi Island was shown. Based on all the locations shown in the teaser, we can expect Nod-Krai to be a technologically advanced region. Since Dottore's stronghold is also present here, we can expect to see some of his creations.

Along with areas that feature new technology, the trailer showcased other beautiful places that will likely be part of Nod-Krai as well. However, we do not have much information about them. We will have to wait until HoYoverse provides official details regarding the locations and sub-areas in Nod-Krai.

