Genshin Impact Rhinedottir and Naberius VAs revealed

The latest Genshin Impact Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser finally gave us a good look at Rhinedottir, and it is revealed that she has merged with the god Naberius. The member of the Hexenzirkel has been one of the most mentioned characters in the game, as she is the creator of not only Albedo, but also was heavily involved in the Dragonspine incident, and HoYoverse has finally given us a glimpse of her.
This article will cover all of Rhinedottir and Naberius's voice actresses for all of the languages in which Genshin Impact is available.
All voice actors or VAs for Rhinedottir or Naberius in Genshin Impact
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
HoYoverse has finally unveiled several of the Celestian Gods who rule over the world of Teyvat. Rhinedottir, one of the Five Sinners of Khaenriah and Albedo's creator, has fused with the Ruler of Life, Naberius, after devouring her heart.
Here are all of the voice actors who will give them their voice.
Japanese
Veteran voice actress Yamaguchi Yuriko will take on the role of the Ruler of Life after the passing of her previous VA, the legendary Atsuko Tanaka. Here are a few of her notable roles.
- Nurse Joy in Pokémon
- Ritsuko Akagi in Neon Genesis Evangelion
- Orochimaru in Naruto
- Nico Robin in One Piece
English
Ivy Dupler will be voicing the Ruler of Life and Gold for the game's English dub. Here are a few of her notable roles.
- Mica in Tales of Terrarum
- Viv in Marvel's Avengers Academy
- Gumi in Smash Legends
Chinese
Di Feifei and Fan Churong are the voice actresses for the Ruler of Life for the game's Chinese version. She has voiced Arcee in Transformers Prime for the dubbed release in China.
Korean
Soyeon will be the voice actress of Rhinedottir and Naberius in Genshin Impact's Korean dubbing. Below you can find some of her prominent roles:
- Elita-1 in Transformers One
- Ben Tennyson in Ben 10
- Elsa in Frozen
- Peni Parker in the Spider-verse movies
HoYoverse is teasing many key details, which indicate what the story of the upcoming region of Nod-Krai will be about. The recent teaser showcased a few stills of the area, including revealing the main motivation of the Fatuui presence in the region. Besides a look at the four shades of the Heavenly Principle, we also got hints regarding what the Celestians' goals are in Teyvat.
Nod-Krai might end up being the most influential region in Genshin's history, as we are slowly moving towards the second arc of the Traveller's journey.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.