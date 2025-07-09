Genshin Impact Rhinedottir and Naberius VAs revealed

The latest Genshin Impact Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser finally gave us a good look at Rhinedottir, and it is revealed that she has merged with the god Naberius. The member of the Hexenzirkel has been one of the most mentioned characters in the game, as she is the creator of not only Albedo, but also was heavily involved in the Dragonspine incident, and HoYoverse has finally given us a glimpse of her.

Ad

This article will cover all of Rhinedottir and Naberius's voice actresses for all of the languages in which Genshin Impact is available.

All voice actors or VAs for Rhinedottir or Naberius in Genshin Impact

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

HoYoverse has finally unveiled several of the Celestian Gods who rule over the world of Teyvat. Rhinedottir, one of the Five Sinners of Khaenriah and Albedo's creator, has fused with the Ruler of Life, Naberius, after devouring her heart.

Here are all of the voice actors who will give them their voice.

Japanese

Veteran voice actress Yamaguchi Yuriko will take on the role of the Ruler of Life after the passing of her previous VA, the legendary Atsuko Tanaka. Here are a few of her notable roles.

Ad

Nurse Joy in Pokémon

Ritsuko Akagi in Neon Genesis Evangelion

Orochimaru in Naruto

Nico Robin in One Piece

English

Ivy Dupler will be voicing the Ruler of Life and Gold for the game's English dub. Here are a few of her notable roles.

Mica in Tales of Terrarum

Viv in Marvel's Avengers Academy

Gumi in Smash Legends

Chinese

Di Feifei and Fan Churong are the voice actresses for the Ruler of Life for the game's Chinese version. She has voiced Arcee in Transformers Prime for the dubbed release in China.

Ad

Korean

Soyeon will be the voice actress of Rhinedottir and Naberius in Genshin Impact's Korean dubbing. Below you can find some of her prominent roles:

Elita-1 in Transformers One

Ben Tennyson in Ben 10

Elsa in Frozen

Peni Parker in the Spider-verse movies

HoYoverse is teasing many key details, which indicate what the story of the upcoming region of Nod-Krai will be about. The recent teaser showcased a few stills of the area, including revealing the main motivation of the Fatuui presence in the region. Besides a look at the four shades of the Heavenly Principle, we also got hints regarding what the Celestians' goals are in Teyvat.

Nod-Krai might end up being the most influential region in Genshin's history, as we are slowly moving towards the second arc of the Traveller's journey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.