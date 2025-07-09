Genshin Impact trailer hints at Columbina playing a huge role in Nod-Krai

Genshin Impact's developers have released a new Tevyat Chapter Interlude teaser, which includes character designs and other details about Ronova, Istaroth, Rhinedottir, and Naberius. Furthermore, they have teased some future plots and storylines that could be explored when the Nod-Krai region drops. Based on these details, it seems the Fatui Harbingers could play a major role in the new region.

In this trailer, HoYoverse may have hinted that Columbina could play a significant role in Nod-Krai's story. Additionally, we could meet with multiple Harbingers in this region. This article will list the likely reasons for this.

New Genshin Impact trailer reveals more details about the Fatui Harbinger Columbina

Columbina in the Nod-Krai region (Image via HoYoverse)

Columbina, also known as Damselette, is the third of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers. She only appeared in the Winter Night's Lazzo teaser, and we haven't met her in-game so far. However, it looks like we might finally be able to meet her in the upcoming region, Nod-Krai.

The Tevyat Chapter Interlude Teaser, released on July 9, 2025, featured special images of Fatui Harbingers and Columbina. We also learn more about the Fatui's goals in the upcoming Nod-Krai area. During the Song of the Welkin Moon Web Event, it was shown that all Fatui Harbingers were dispatched to this region for some unknown reason.

However, this new Interlude teaser reveals more details about their plans. The Fatui mention that according to the Palestar Edict, they have to retrieve the Damselette from Nod-Krai at any cost. This was surprising news to fans, as they expected the Fatui to retrieve the Pyro Gnosis.

Based on this latest trailer, it seems the Fatui has other essential plans, which include Columbina. Fans have been eagerly waiting to meet her in-game, and she could play a big role in the upcoming area, as the Fatui's plans revolve around retrieving her.

We still don't know the full extent of their plans or why she was in the Nod-Krai region. However, this means we could meet her in-game for the Archon Quests in the upcoming area. Moreover, it appears that all Fatui Harbingers are adhering to these plans and not pursuing the Pyro Gnosis instead.

To learn more about Columbina's role in Nod-Krai, we will have to wait until HoYoverse officially releases more promotional teasers and trailers that feature her.

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

