The RimWorld Odyssey expansion was released on July 11, 2025. It introduced new Gravships to the game, allowing players to travel and explore new worlds. The DLC added new biomes, including glacial planes, lava fields, and glow forests. These new habitats come with the new landmark system, which introduces new structures such as ancient ruins, abandoned buildings, and more.

Ad

The large number of content updates could make the game overwhelming for both new players and seasoned veterans. That said, this article shares the best tips and tricks to play RimWorld Odyssey.

Best tips and tricks to know before playing RimWorld Odyssey

1) Starting the DLC

Gravship in RimWorld Odyssey (Image via Ludeon Studios)

You can get the Mechanoid Signal quest by waiting for six days after picking a normal scenario. The game will give you a Grav Engine and Gravlite Panels, along with additional materials that you can use to unlock shipbuilding. You can then use these to build your Gravship.

Ad

Trending

2) Gravity field

Gravity field in RimWorld Odyssey (Image via Ludeon Studios//YouTube @Ic0n Gaming)

You can view the gravity field by clicking on your Grav Engine. This area is denoted by a blue circle. Any item that you want to move with the ship must be assembled within the gravity field. If the item is indicated as red, it can't be moved with the ship.

Ad

3) Substructure tiles

Tiles in RimWorld Odyssey (Image via Ludeon Studios//YouTube @Ic0n Gaming)

You can use the Gravship Substructure to create tiles inside the field. These floor tiles are used for placing any object that is to be moved with the Gravship. You can create one tile by using four Steel and one Gravlite Panel.

Ad

4) Launching the ship

Chemfuel tank in Rimworld Odyssey (Image via Ludeon Studios//YouTube @Ic0n Gaming)

In this game, you need three components to launch your ship: a small Chemfuel tank, a Pilot Console, and four small thrusters. The tank must be filled with at least 50 Chemfuel or more if you plan to travel long distances. The thrusters don't use the fuel directly, but they require open space behind them to operate. Finally, after everything is connected, you can launch the ship using the Pilot Console.

Ad

5) Launch quality score

Launching the Gravship (Image via Ludeon Studios)

The quality score of a launch is decided by the following factors: pilot skill, crew count, thruster count, and console setup. A low quality score can cause minor problems, like system failure or damage to ship parts. You can repair the damaged components after landing.

Ad

6) Power and fuel

Power options in RimWorld Odyssey (Image via Ludeon Studios//YouTube @Ic0n Gaming)

Power your cooler and research bench, or other equipment, early. You need a steady power source for research upgrades and to maintain your food supplies. The Biofuel Refinery is required to process the crops into Chemfuel. Lastly, the wind turbines, while being a reliable source, are not usable in space.

Ad

7) Freezer and food setup

Hydroponics basin in RimWorld Odyssey (Image via Ludeon Studios//YouTube @Ic0n Gaming)

To create a cooler, build a small room with a cooler that faces out into the vacuum. Doing this dumps the heat and keeps the room cold. Enclose the room with walls and use shelves to store food supplies. You can use Hydroponics Basins to cultivate crops. These are usable in every biome and in the orbit, but consume power.

Ad

8) Sealing the ship

The Gravship Hull in RimWorld Odyssey (Image via Ludeon Studios//YouTube @Ic0n Gaming)

You can use the Gravship Hull walls to seal the ship if you want to explore the space. These are airtight walls that prevent depressurization. They are necessary for orbital launches but are not required for land-based travel.

Ad

9) Important tech

Machining table in RimWorld (Image via Ludeon Studios//YoTube @Ic0n Gaming)

Getting essential machines will help you to indulge in longer expeditions. Here are some of the tech that you should research after building a simple research bench:

Ad

Solar generator

Batteries

Hydroponics

Grav Field Extender

10) Get the Grav Field Extender

Grav Field Extender in RimWorld Odyssey (Image via Ludeon Studios//YouTube @Ic0n Gaming)

After playing the game for a while, you'll encounter a quest for a Gravcore. After obtaining it, you can construct a Grav Field Extender. This technology is essential for large ships and allows your ship to carry more tiles. Acquiring this will help you increase the gravity field's range, making it easier to transport more items with your ship.

Ad

That's it for our list of the best tips and tricks for playing RimWorld Odyssey. Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates.

Check out other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Rathi Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.



He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.



Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.



Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.



Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.



When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.