How to get the Echoes of the Abyss achievement in Marvel Rivals

If you’re digging through Season 3’s achievement list in Marvel Rivals, Echoes of the Abyss is one you can knock out pretty easily, if you know what to look for. You don’t need to win a match or kill anyone. You just have to be in the right place at the right time and listen to a voice.

Here’s how to make sure you get it without wasting your time.

How to unlock the achievement Echoes of the Abyss in Marvel Rivals

The achievement requires you to listen to All-Black's voice in Klyntar: Celestial Husk. All-Black is the biggest symbiote sword in the game. You’ll hear his voice once you’re close enough to him on the right map. After that, the achievement will be complete and you will receive five Achievement Points.

You must play on the Klyntar: Celestial Husk map to unlock this achievement. This is new content for Season 3 and may not always appear unless you actively queue for it.

Here’s how to get in:

Use the dedicated Klyntar queue (if it’s available). It's the quickest way to ensure you're on the correct map.

(if it’s available). It's the quickest way to ensure you're on the correct map. Your only other option is to queue for Quick Match and hope the map shows up in rotation.

If you load into a different map, back out and try again. Don’t bother finishing matches that won’t count toward the goal.

Klyntar: Celestial Husk rotates through three rounds:

Celestial Codex

Celestial Vault

Celestial Hand

You should be looking for the Celestial Vault round. You’ll know you’ve hit it when there’s a massive, black sword sticking out of the ground right in the center of the objective zone. That is All-Black.

Sometimes the match finishes before the Vault round, particularly if it is a 2-0 whitewash. If so, you might have to play a few times before it appears. When the round starts, run directly to the control point where the sword is. You do not need to win the objective or battle anyone. You only need to go close enough to activate the voice line.

Once you hear All-Black speak, the game will auto-complete the achievement for you.

