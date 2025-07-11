All Symbiote skins in Marvel Rivals and how to get them

Symbiote skins in Marvel Rivals are a collection of special cosmetics inspired by the Klyntar, the alien race behind the Venom symbiote. These skins bring a dark and alien twist to some of the most popular characters in the game. Season 3 heavily revolves around this theme, which has added numerous new Symbiote-inspired skins.

On that note, here are all the Symbiote skins in Marvel Rivals Season 3 and how you can unlock them.

Symbiote skins in Marvel Rivals: Everything you need to know

For those who don't know, Symbiotes, also known as Klytnars, are an alien species that bond with hosts to create stronger, more dangerous versions of their partners. Two of the most popular Symbiotic characters from the Marvel Universe are the Black Spider-Man and Venom.

Symbiote skins in the Season 3 Battle Pass

Season 3 Battle Pass skins (Image via NetEase Games)

These skins are all part of the Season 3 Battle Pass, which costs 990 Lattice to unlock:

Symbiote Squirrel Girl

Symbiote Flora Groot

Black Suit Spider-Man

Symbiote Rocket Raccoon

Jeff The Land Shark Devouring Duo

Devouring Duo Hela Queen in Black

All of the abovementioned skins are part of the Season 3 Battle Pass, except Hela, which was featured in the cinematic trailer, but it's not yet confirmed how it will be available.

Free Symbiote skins

Default Venom skin (Image via SK Gaming || NetEase Games)

There are two free Symbiote skins in Marvel Rivals that anyone can claim. The first one is the default Venom skin, which is available for everyone. There's also a free Symbiote Storm skin announced in Season 3, which can be unlocked by completing the Milano Repair Logs challenges.

Purchasable Symbiote skins

Captain Klyntar skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

These cosmetics rotate into the shop and can be bought using Units when available:

Captain America Captain Klyntar: Costs 1,600 Units when it appears in the Item Shop.

Costs 1,600 Units when it appears in the Item Shop. Peni Parker Ven#m: Costs 1,400 Units when it appears in the Item Shop.

That's everything to know about the Symbiote skins in Marvel Rivals.

