Marvel Rivals Season 3 Roadmap: Everything we know

By Bhargav Ghosh
Published Jul 10, 2025 17:31 GMT
Everything you need to know about Marvel Rivals Season 3(Image via NetEase Games)
Everything you need to know about Marvel Rivals Season 3 (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals Season 3 is dropping on July 11, and there’s a lot happening. From new heroes and events to game-changing updates, this season looks like a solid upgrade for both new players and long-time grinders. We’re talking about major gameplay changes, weekly content drops, a fresh Battle Pass, a new map, a fan-favorite hero's debut, and even student-exclusive rewards.

If you’re trying to figure out what to focus on, we'll guide you through everything in this article.

Everything we know so far about Marvel Rivals Season 3

Here’s what you will get as soon as Marvel Rivals Season 3 goes live on July 11:

  • New hero - Phoenix (Jean Grey)
  • New map - Klyntar: Celestial Husk
  • Season 3 Battle Pass
  • Milano Repair Logs Event

Instead of dumping everything at once, NetEase is spreading out the content through weekly updates. Here’s the timeline:

  • July 18 - The Swimsuit Summer Event goes live, bringing tropical skins and a fun seasonal vibe.
  • July 25 - A new Team-Up is coming: The Thing + Human Torch.
  • August 1 - Additional skins such as Phoenix Panther Black Panther and Phoenix Demon Magik will be released.
  • August 8 - Mid-season patch (Season 3.5) hits, and that’s when Blade joins the roster.

Keep an eye on these dates. Prioritize events with free rewards and team-ups that match your favorite mains.

Blade will be added as a playable character on August 8, and even though we don’t have his full ability kit yet, the early gameplay footage shows he’s a melee-heavy Duelist.

The mission system got a much-needed overhaul in Marvel Rivals Season 3. Take a look:

  • Daily missions are gone.
  • Weekly challenges now roll over, meaning you can finish them whenever you have time.
  • You’ll still earn Chrono Tokens, but now it’s through these weekly and seasonal tasks.
You’re not tied to logging in every single day anymore. You can play when you want, catch up if you fall behind, and still earn everything.

Accessories are a new type of cosmetic you can earn. You earn Accessory Points by playing matches (Quick Play or Ranked), and you can unlock these new items through steady grinding.

A few extra perks are rolling out too:

  • College students can register their official email and get 10 trial skins and MVP animations that too completely free.
  • Twitch Drops will be back starting July 11 until August 8. Just watch partnered streamers and you’ll unlock exclusive sprays, emotes, a Hawkeye nameplate, and a skin.

Like every new season, some balance changes are coming:

  • Nerfs: Iron Man, Loki, Emma Frost
  • Buffs: Scarlet Witch, Venom, Invisible Woman, The Thing
Also, ranks are getting reset. You will drop about seven divisions. So if you were Diamond I, expect to land somewhere around Gold II.

Marvel Rivals Season 3 is packed with content that actually feels meaningful with heroes like Phoenix and Blade, weekly updates, better progression systems, and fresh cosmetics to chase.

The removal of daily missions and the focus on flexible weekly challenges is a big win for casual and hardcore players alike. Whether you're here for the competitive grind or the stylish skins, there are plenty of reasons to log in, play the game at your own pace, and walk out with fun rewards.

