Black Widow, Psylocke, and more heroes to get Swimsuit Special costumes in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Season 2 is already packed with content, but the fans are in for even more surprises. Marvel has uploaded two official blogs, which are hinting at new skins arriving in the game. One of them hints at multiple heroes receiving swimsuit designs inspired by the iconic Marvel Swimsuit Special series comic.
Although exact details on the full roster of characters weren’t shared, the official blog confirmed that the designs are tied to the upcoming Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rivals #1 comic, releasing in July 2025.
On that note, here's everything about the upcoming swimsuit-inspired skins in Marvel Rivals Season 2.
Swimsuit Special skins coming to Marvel Rivals: Everything we know so far
Marvel recently shared two blog posts revealing their upcoming comic collaborations, including new cosmetics for Marvel Rivals. One of the biggest highlights of these posts is the upcoming Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rivals #1, a summer-themed comic bringing back the classic '90s Swimsuit Special.
The blog confirms that several swimsuit designs will be added to the game as purchasable cosmetics. So far, the characters shown in the official teaser art are: Black Widow, Spider-Man, Psylocke, Black Panther, and Iron Man. As we get closer to the comic’s release on July 9, 2025, more heroes might be revealed.
The story behind the comic features Janet Van Dyne (The Wasp) as a fashion designer leading the charge for Marvel heroes to have a swimsuit photoshoot. It’s a lighthearted celebration of Marvel’s characters, mixing humor, stunning artwork, and now a direct connection to the popular game.
This is not the first time the game has collaborated with Marvel Comics to bring some unique cosmetics. Recently, players got the opportunity to unlock a free The Thing skin for simply signing up for a Marvel Unlimited subscription.
That's everything we know about the upcoming skins so far. Make sure to keep an eye on the official Marvel Rivals channels for more information regarding these cosmetics and other exciting updates.
