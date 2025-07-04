How to get Captain America - Captain Klyntar skin in Marvel Rivals

The Captain America - Captain Klyntar skin in Marvel Rivals dropped on July 3, 7 PM PDT. With this addition, the shooter gives the iconic hero a Symbiote-infused transformation — a look that’s as stylish as it is lore-rich. This isn’t just another cosmetic drop; it’s a visual nod to Edge of Venomverse #1 (2017).

Ad

Keep reading to find out how you can get your hands on this slick new skin in Marvel Rivals.

Steps to unlock the Captain America - Captain Klyntar skin in Marvel Rivals

Follow these steps to unlock Captain America - Captain Klyntar skin in Marvel Rivals:

On PC, open Marvel Rivals on your preferred platform (Epic Games or Steam) and click on Launch. On consoles (PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S), launch the game from your home screen.

Log in to your account.

In the Main Menu, click on the Store tab.

Head to the Costumes or the Featured tab.

Click on the Captain America cosmetic.

Ad

Trending

Click on the yellow button on the left side of the screen (showing the price) and confirm your purchase. You will then have unlocked the skin in the game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: Marvel Rivals Season 3 trailer shows first look at Blade and Phoenix

The Captain Klyntar skin gives Steve Rogers a complete Symbiote makeover. His regular red, white, and blue palette is overtaken by black, sleek tendrils and a jagged, alien aesthetic, channeling the raw energy of the Klyntar species. The design is clearly inspired by the darker tones of Edge of Venomverse, and it’s dripping with thematic tension, balancing patriotism with parasitism.

Ad

Captain America is the first hero in Marvel Rivals to receive the Klyntar Warrior treatment, and if this look is anything to go by, we’re in for a whole lineup of Symbiote-powered redesigns soon.

The official Marvel Rivals X post announcing the cosmetic featured the following dialogue:

"Time to forget your schoolyard fights...We've got a war to win."

This costume can be bought as part of the Captain Klyntar bundle, which contains the following other items:

Ad

MVP Animation : A distinct victory pose or sequence showcasing Steve Rogers’ new look

: A distinct victory pose or sequence showcasing Steve Rogers’ new look Nameplate : A unique nameplate to customize your in-game profile

: A unique nameplate to customize your in-game profile Emote : An emote that matches the skin's unique look

: An emote that matches the skin's unique look Spray: An in-game spray with the Klyntar design

Also read: All upcoming leaked characters in Marvel Rivals Season 3

Price

This Captain America skin is available to purchase separately for 1,400 Units. Alternatively, you can buy it as part of the Captain Klyntar bundle for a discounted price of 1,600 Units.

Ad

Captain America's cosmetic showcase (Image via NetEase Games)

You can secure Units in Marvel Rivals via real-money purchases or by playing the game and completing challenges.

Ad

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Das Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.



It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.



Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.