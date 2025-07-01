Marvel Rivals Season 3 trailer shows first look at Blade and Phoenix

Marvel Rivals Season 3 is almost here, and the developers have finally released the cinematic trailer. It features exactly what the fans have been speculating for weeks: the arrival of Phoenix and Blade in the hero roster. The new trailer looks promising and has gained over 10,000 likes on X in less than an hour, suggesting that the fans seem to love it.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the new heroes coming soon to Marvel Rivals.

Blade and Phoenix are officially arriving in Marvel Rivals Season 3

Fans had already seen Blade briefly in-game during Season 2, and several hints suggested that he would be added to the roster next season. First, we saw him sleeping in Wakanda in-game, and a few weeks later, he suddenly left, sparking discussions in the Marvel Rivals community.

However, Phoenix's reveal came as more of a shock to the fans. While a lot of reputable dataminers mentioned her possible arrival, there was nothing concrete until now.

According to the Marvel Comics lore, Blade is a half-human and half-vampire who is known for his supernatural hunting abilities. Meanwhile, Phoenix is an Omega-level mutant with cosmic powers and flamethrowing abilities. While they technically are from different universes, the cinematic trailer ties them together in an unexpected and interesting way.

In terms of design, Phoenix in Marvel Rivals features her classic green suit with a golden accent, along with flames around her. Blade on the other hand, features a sleek black outfit with some red accents, along with his iconic shades. He also has a bright red sword with a golden handle.

That's everything we know about Phoenix and Blade from the Marvel Rivals Season 3 trailer so far. The new season arrives on July 11, 2025. It's still unclear whether both heroes will arrive on the first day, or one of them will be coming later during the mid-season.

