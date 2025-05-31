How to unlock Emma Frost Golden Diamond skin in Marvel Rivals for free

The Emma Frost Golden Diamond skin in Marvel Rivals is a free competitive reward introduced at the start of Season 2. With Emma Frost quickly becoming a fan favorite, this stylish cosmetic has become one of the most talked-about free unlocks in the game. While many players have already received it by the time Season 2.5 started, others still have a chance to get it before the season ends.

On that note, here’s how to unlock the Emma Frost Golden Diamond skin for free in Marvel Rivals.

How to get the Emma Frost Golden Diamond skin in Marvel Rivals

To unlock the Emma Frost Golden Diamond skin in Marvel Rivals, all you need to do is reach at least Gold III rank in the Competitive mode. You don’t need to play as Emma Frost specifically; you can play whatever you want. Just ensure you’re playing in the Ranked playlist, not Quick Play, limited-time modes, or matches with AI bots.

Once you reach Gold, your progress will be saved, and the skin will be sent to your in-game mail immediately. The skin features a striking golden look with a shimmering diamond-like finish that looks great on the White Queen of the Hellfire Club.

Just like in the previous season, there are two competitive reward skins in Season 2: Emma Frost Golden Diamond that arrived at the beginning, and Golden Ultron that came with the mid-season update.

Once you reach the Gold rank, here's how to claim the Emma Frost Golden Diamond skin in Marvel Rivals:

Go to the in-game mail section from the top right icon that looks like an envelope.

Look for a message that mentions Competitive Rewards.

Click on the yellow Claim button.

Your skin will be available in the cosmetics section of the Hero tab. Note that in some cases, the skin may take a few days to arrive, which is completely normal. The last day to claim the skin is by the end of Season 2.5, on July 11, 2025.

That's everything to know about the Emma Frost Golden Diamond skin in Marvel Rivals. Do note that both Emma Frost and Ultron's competitive reward skins are exclusive and will most likely never return, so start grinding the ranked matches now if you want to add these cosmetics to your collection.

