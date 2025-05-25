Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 teaser might have given out next season's theme

Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 is set to release on May 30, 2025. It will bring about the addition to the roster, Ultron, and with him, some pretty engaging lore. In fact, the lore and them of the upcoming update may have already leaked online. According to popular Marvel Rivals source and leaker, Miller Ross, the next update could set the game up for a character with a primal force.

Ad

Primal forces in the Marvel universe are fundamental forces and laws of the universe, such as destruction, creation, and more. Perhaps the leaks point in the direction of Phoenix being recruited into the roster.

Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 leaks potentially lead to Jean Grey (Phoenix)

Phoenix or Jean Grey is one of the handful of primal forces in the world of Marvel. A cosmic power, the Phoenix Force is often associated with the mutant who is one of the strongest characters in the entire Marvel multiverse.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The lore of Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 was shared by Miller Ross, who first broke it down, noting how Doom 2099 betrays the heroes and is ultimately defeated by a version of Ultron, marking the character's entry into the game. However, before the heroes get a chance to celebrate, a grave alert is sounded by Adam Warlock.

According to this lore, Knull will re-emerge, and he happens to be a primal force. Therefore, the heroes will need a primal of their own. One of the best heroes and a known friend is Jean Grey, also known as Phoenix.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

So, if the lore provided by Miller Ross is accurate, we could very well get the mutant in the game in the near future. Marvel Rivals already has a plethora of popular mutants such as Wolverine, Storm, Magneto, and more. In fact, one of the newest additions was Emma Frost, the Vanguard mutant.

Overall, the game is set to get even more interesting as it delves deeper into the lore from the comics, exploring themes of newer characters. Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 is set to receive great new skins, a new character, and many new team-ups, such as the Jeff-Nado.

Ad

Update the game on May 30, 2025, as this is when the new patch releases.

Read more Marvel Rivals-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.