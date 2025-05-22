All Marvel Rivals Team-Ups revealed in Dev Vision Vol. 06

Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 is just around the corner, and fans are excited for the new content. To give players a better idea of what's coming, NetEase Games recently released Dev Vision Vol. 06. This video highlights many changes that will take effect in the next patch, including major updates to the Team-Up Abilities. While many new such abilities are being added, a few are getting removed or majorly adjusted.
On that note, here are all the new Team-Ups coming to Marvel Rivals Season 2.5, as well as the ones that have been removed or readjusted.
New and removed Team-Up Abilities in Marvel Rivals Season 2.5
According to the developers, more than 50% of Team-Up Abilities were changed in Season 2 compared to Season 0. With update 2.5, players will see six brand-new Team-Ups, an existing one being majorly adjusted, and four others removed. All these changes will arrive on May 30, 2025.
Here are the newly added Team-Up Abilities:
- Jeff-Nado: Jeff the Land Shark teams up with Storm.
- Symbiote Shenanigans: Venom teams up with Jeff the Land Shark.
- Operation: Microchip: The Punisher teams up with Black Widow.
- Chilling Assault: Luna Snow teams up with Hawkeye.
- Rocket Network: Peni Parker teams up with Rocket Raccoon.
- Stark Protocol: Iron Man teams up with the recently added Ultron.
For now, we know the names of the abilities and the Heroes that come together to perform them. However, the effects of these abilities are not exactly known yet.
Here are the four existing Team-Ups that will be removed soon:
- Cheering Charisma: Jeff teams up with Luna Snow.
- Allied Agents: Hawkeye teams up with Black Widow.
- Ammo Overload: Rocket teams up with The Punisher.
- Symbiote Bond: Venom teams up with Spider-Man and Peni Parker.
Additionally, Iron Man has been removed from the Gamma Charge combo.
That’s everything you need to know about the new and changed Team-Up Abilities in Season 2.5. The meta keeps shifting with every update, ensuring that the gameplay stays fresh and exciting. It will be interesting to see how the professional players will use the new abilities in competitive events such as the upcoming Ignite Stage 1.
