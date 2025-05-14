What can we expect from Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update?

Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 seems right around the corner, and fans are already excited for even more content. Season 2 has already introduced plenty of new features, heroes, and cosmetics. The game has been growing fast, with players enjoying the steady flow of updates and meta changes. Now, with the mid-season update on the horizon, there are even more things to talk about.

On that note, here’s everything you can expect from the Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update.

Note: Several aspects of this article are based on leaks, rumors, and speculations, and should be taken with a grain of salt.

What to expect from the Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 major update

Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 is expected to drop around the end of May 2025. Based on the pattern from Season 1.5, this update will be a major one, featuring much more than basic bug fixes. These mid-season updates usually refresh the game in a big way.

New hero

Ultron is heavily rumored to be the next Strategist hero arriving in the game. According to leaks from trusted sources, many of his voice lines and abilities are already available in the game files, with new information unfolding every day. Adding weight to the rumor, the recent Art Vision Vol. 02 video by NetEase Games officially teased the concept art of Ultron. This is the first time the developers have mentioned the character since the Season 2 trailer release in early April 2025.

New tournaments

Expand Tweet

The competitive side is also heating up, with the next wave of Marvel Rivals Championship set to begin on June 7, 2025. Considering that Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 is most likely arriving before that, we might see Ultron being played in tournaments already.

Additionally, the Marvel Rivals Ignite event will also be active during this time. The first stage of Ignite runs from May 21, 2025, to May 25, 2025, with further rounds expected to take place after a few weeks, most likely during Season 2.5.

Hero balance changes

Competitive games rely on regular balancing adjustments to keep things fair and fun, and Marvel Rivals has been doing great so far. With Season 2.5, players should expect a new round of hero buffs, nerfs, and other adjustments. While no specific changes have been confirmed yet, it’s safe to assume the developers will continue listening to feedback and improving the gameplay experience.

To wrap it all up, we’re almost guaranteed to get new skins for several heroes in Marvel Rivals Season 2.5, considering they are announcing new cosmetics every other week at this point. Moreover, there could also be a new limited-time mode (LTM) or event, following the pattern of previous mid-season updates.

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization.



