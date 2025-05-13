Marvel Rivals announces Galacta’s Gift event and a bunch of new rewards for players to claim for free

Marvel Rivals has surprised fans with the announcement of the upcoming limited-time Galacta’s Gift event. It celebrates the first anniversary of the Closed Alpha test and offers various exclusive rewards that players can claim for free. These include Nameplate, Sprays, Chrono Shield, and a costume to choose from 33 debut heroes. The devs mentioned that this commemorates all the fans who have supported the game since its early stages.

Read on to learn more about the new Galacta’s Gift event that is offering free costumes and other rewards.

NetEase Games announces the upcoming Galacta’s Gift event in Marvel Rivals

In an X post by the @MarvelRivals account, NetEase Games announced the event, spreading excitement among fans. Marking the first anniversary of the game's Closed Alpha test, Galacta's Gift will run from May 15, 2025, offering some free, exclusive in-game rewards. Players can earn all freebies simply by playing the game and completing certain objectives.

The Galacta’s Gift event rewards will include Nameplates, Sprays, Chrono Shield Cards, and Costume Coins. These coins can be exchanged at the in-game store, allowing players to redeem one debut costume from the 33 heroes featured in Season 0.

Surprisingly, they also announced the return of the Season 0 Battle Pass for those who missed the previous one. However, it will remain for a limited period from May 15 to May 29, 2025. The BP will be available for a special price of 590 Lattice, serving as a second opportunity for fans.

