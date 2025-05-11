Marvel Rivals pick rates: All heroes tierlist (May 2025) 

We are nearly halfway through Marvel Rivals Season 2, and the game's competitive meta is evolving rapidly. With new heroes being introduced almost every other month at this point, players are constantly adapting fresh playstyles and strategies. The official Marvel Rivals website provides publicly accessible data about the pick rates and win rates of the different characters in both competitive and casual playlists.
Here is a complete list of the various in-game heroes' pick rates in competitive mode and a tier list based on the current meta, as of May 2025.
Cloak & Dagger is the most picked, but one of the least-winning options in the game. Here's the complete list of heroes based on their pick rates:
#
Hero
Pick rate
Win rate
1
Cloak & Dagger
26.55%
47.80%
2
Invisible Woman
20.22%
48.71%
3
Doctor Strange
19.21%
49.36%
4
Magneto
17.57%
49.36%
5
Luna Snow
15.30%
48.04%
6
Rocket Raccoon
15.08%
55.46%
7
The Thing
13.68%
50.08%
8
Groot
12.11%
50.46%
9
Winter Soldier
11.20%
51.70%
10
Thor
10.53%
53.13%
11
Venom
9.06%
50.10%
12
The Punisher
8.96%
48.68%
13
Peni Parker
8.91%
50.97%
14
Moon Knight
8.20%
45.58%
15
Namor
8.14%
47.26%
16
Loki
7.40%
52.55%
17
Hela
6.96%
51.32%
18
Spider-Man
6.22%
53.56%
19
Star-Lord
6.20%
50.71%
20
Squirrel Girl
6.19%
45.53%
21
Scarlet Witch
5.72%
48.29%
22
Psylocke
5.69%
50.94%
23
Mantis
5.41%
53.39%
24
Jeff the Land Shark
5.38%
45.13%
25
Captain America
5.02%
52.67%
26
Magik
4.67%
54.97%
27
Adam Warlock
4.65%
53.38%
28
Hulk
3.90%
50.31%
29
Iron Man
3.24%
49.50%
30
Human Torch
3.07%
47.18%
31
Black Panther
3.05%
54.24%
32
Storm
2.74%
54.51%
33
Hawkeye
2.48%
48.14%
34
Wolverine
2.35%
49.63%
35
Iron Fist
2.09%
51.05%
36
Mister Fantastic
1.69%
51.18%
37
Black Widow
1.14%
44.10%
Marvel Rivals hero pick rates on console (May 2025)
Even on consoles, Cloak & Dagger seems to be the fan-favorite option, despite having a below 50% win rate. Here's the full list:
#
Hero
Pick rate
Win rate
1
Cloak & Dagger
28.31%
48.86%
2
Invisible Woman
23.15%
48.88%
3
Doctor Strange
16.27%
50.27%
4
Magneto
15.70%
49.77%
5
The Thing
14.33%
50.78%
6
Rocket Raccoon
13.73%
55.18%
7
Thor
11.89%
52.71%
8
Peni Parker
11.70%
50.96%
9
Groot
10.88%
49.28%
10
Luna Snow
10.46%
47.18%
11
Winter Soldier
10.20%
51.71%
12
Scarlet Witch
9.89%
50.12%
13
Loki
8.64%
51.92%
14
Venom
8.37%
48.84%
15
Moon Knight
8.23%
46.07%
16
Namor
7.47%
47.14%
17
Squirrel Girl
7.44%
47.03%
18
The Punisher
6.83%
46.78%
19
Spider-Man
6.26%
52.64%
20
Magik
6.11%
56.20%
21
Star-Lord
5.78%
49.64%
22
Jeff the Land Shark
5.76%
43.60%
23
Hulk
5.46%
50.88%
24
Mantis
5.42%
52.81%
25
Captain America
5.40%
52.26%
26
Iron Man
4.79%
50.05%
27
Adam Warlock
4.52%
52.29%
28
Human Torch
3.58%
46.06%
29
Hela
3.57%
50.31%
30
Psylocke
3.55%
48.92%
31
Mister Fantastic
3.17%
52.94%
32
Storm
2.94%
54.54%
33
Black Panther
2.89%
53.38%
34
Iron Fist
2.59%
51.21%
35
Wolverine
2.44%
49.74%
36
Hawkeye
1.66%
45.79%
37
Black Widow
0.62%
38.67%
Marvel Rivals hero tier list (May 2025)
Based on both popularity and wins, here is the latest heroes tier list for the game, with S being the highest tier and D being the lowest:
S-tier: Cloak & Dagger, Doctor Strange, Magneto, Rocket Raccoon
A-tier: Invisible Woman, The Thing, Thor, Peni Parker, Luna Snow, Winter Soldier, The Punisher, Namor
B-tier: Groot, Venom, Scarlet Witch, Loki, Moon Knight, Squirrel Girl, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Captain America, Adam Warlock, Mantis, Psylock, Hela, Hulk, Black Panther, Iron Fist
C-tier: Jeff The Land Shark, Iron Man, Human Torch, Storm, Wolverine, Mister Fantastic
D-tier: Hawkeye, Black Widow
That's everything you need to know about the different MR heroes' usage and viability statistics in May 2025. Do note that the tier list prioritizes the pick rate for any particular hero and then adjusts their tier placement according to their win rate. You can check out the complete statistics on the official website here.
Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.
Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.
Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.
Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.