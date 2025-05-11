Marvel Rivals pick rates: All heroes tierlist (May 2025) 

We are nearly halfway through Marvel Rivals Season 2, and the game's competitive meta is evolving rapidly. With new heroes being introduced almost every other month at this point, players are constantly adapting fresh playstyles and strategies. The official Marvel Rivals website provides publicly accessible data about the pick rates and win rates of the different characters in both competitive and casual playlists.

Here is a complete list of the various in-game heroes' pick rates in competitive mode and a tier list based on the current meta, as of May 2025.

Marvel Rivals hero pick rates on PC (May 2025)

Cloak & Dagger is the most picked, but one of the least-winning options in the game. Here's the complete list of heroes based on their pick rates:

# Hero Pick rate Win rate 1 Cloak & Dagger 26.55% 47.80% 2 Invisible Woman 20.22% 48.71% 3 Doctor Strange 19.21% 49.36% 4 Magneto 17.57% 49.36% 5 Luna Snow 15.30% 48.04% 6 Rocket Raccoon 15.08% 55.46% 7 The Thing 13.68% 50.08% 8 Groot 12.11% 50.46% 9 Winter Soldier 11.20% 51.70% 10 Thor 10.53% 53.13% 11 Venom 9.06% 50.10% 12 The Punisher 8.96% 48.68% 13 Peni Parker 8.91% 50.97% 14 Moon Knight 8.20% 45.58% 15 Namor 8.14% 47.26% 16 Loki 7.40% 52.55% 17 Hela 6.96% 51.32% 18 Spider-Man 6.22% 53.56% 19 Star-Lord 6.20% 50.71% 20 Squirrel Girl 6.19% 45.53% 21 Scarlet Witch 5.72% 48.29% 22 Psylocke 5.69% 50.94% 23 Mantis 5.41% 53.39% 24 Jeff the Land Shark 5.38% 45.13% 25 Captain America 5.02% 52.67% 26 Magik 4.67% 54.97% 27 Adam Warlock 4.65% 53.38% 28 Hulk 3.90% 50.31% 29 Iron Man 3.24% 49.50% 30 Human Torch 3.07% 47.18% 31 Black Panther 3.05% 54.24% 32 Storm 2.74% 54.51% 33 Hawkeye 2.48% 48.14% 34 Wolverine 2.35% 49.63% 35 Iron Fist 2.09% 51.05% 36 Mister Fantastic 1.69% 51.18% 37 Black Widow 1.14% 44.10%

Marvel Rivals hero pick rates on console (May 2025)

Even on consoles, Cloak & Dagger seems to be the fan-favorite option, despite having a below 50% win rate. Here's the full list:

# Hero Pick rate Win rate 1 Cloak & Dagger 28.31% 48.86% 2 Invisible Woman 23.15% 48.88% 3 Doctor Strange 16.27% 50.27% 4 Magneto 15.70% 49.77% 5 The Thing 14.33% 50.78% 6 Rocket Raccoon 13.73% 55.18% 7 Thor 11.89% 52.71% 8 Peni Parker 11.70% 50.96% 9 Groot 10.88% 49.28% 10 Luna Snow 10.46% 47.18% 11 Winter Soldier 10.20% 51.71% 12 Scarlet Witch 9.89% 50.12% 13 Loki 8.64% 51.92% 14 Venom 8.37% 48.84% 15 Moon Knight 8.23% 46.07% 16 Namor 7.47% 47.14% 17 Squirrel Girl 7.44% 47.03% 18 The Punisher 6.83% 46.78% 19 Spider-Man 6.26% 52.64% 20 Magik 6.11% 56.20% 21 Star-Lord 5.78% 49.64% 22 Jeff the Land Shark 5.76% 43.60% 23 Hulk 5.46% 50.88% 24 Mantis 5.42% 52.81% 25 Captain America 5.40% 52.26% 26 Iron Man 4.79% 50.05% 27 Adam Warlock 4.52% 52.29% 28 Human Torch 3.58% 46.06% 29 Hela 3.57% 50.31% 30 Psylocke 3.55% 48.92% 31 Mister Fantastic 3.17% 52.94% 32 Storm 2.94% 54.54% 33 Black Panther 2.89% 53.38% 34 Iron Fist 2.59% 51.21% 35 Wolverine 2.44% 49.74% 36 Hawkeye 1.66% 45.79% 37 Black Widow 0.62% 38.67%

Marvel Rivals hero tier list (May 2025)

Based on both popularity and wins, here is the latest heroes tier list for the game, with S being the highest tier and D being the lowest:

S-tier: Cloak & Dagger, Doctor Strange, Magneto, Rocket Raccoon

Cloak & Dagger, Doctor Strange, Magneto, Rocket Raccoon A-tier: Invisible Woman, The Thing, Thor, Peni Parker, Luna Snow, Winter Soldier, The Punisher, Namor

Invisible Woman, The Thing, Thor, Peni Parker, Luna Snow, Winter Soldier, The Punisher, Namor B-tier: Groot, Venom, Scarlet Witch, Loki, Moon Knight, Squirrel Girl, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Captain America, Adam Warlock, Mantis, Psylock, Hela, Hulk, Black Panther, Iron Fist

Groot, Venom, Scarlet Witch, Loki, Moon Knight, Squirrel Girl, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Captain America, Adam Warlock, Mantis, Psylock, Hela, Hulk, Black Panther, Iron Fist C-tier: Jeff The Land Shark, Iron Man, Human Torch, Storm, Wolverine, Mister Fantastic

Jeff The Land Shark, Iron Man, Human Torch, Storm, Wolverine, Mister Fantastic D-tier: Hawkeye, Black Widow

That's everything you need to know about the different MR heroes' usage and viability statistics in May 2025. Do note that the tier list prioritizes the pick rate for any particular hero and then adjusts their tier placement according to their win rate. You can check out the complete statistics on the official website here.

