Marvel Rivals pick rates: All heroes tierlist (May 2025) 

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified May 11, 2025 18:18 GMT
Marvel Rivals hero statistics (Image via NetEase Games)
Marvel Rivals hero statistics (Image via NetEase Games)
We are nearly halfway through Marvel Rivals Season 2, and the game's competitive meta is evolving rapidly. With new heroes being introduced almost every other month at this point, players are constantly adapting fresh playstyles and strategies. The official Marvel Rivals website provides publicly accessible data about the pick rates and win rates of the different characters in both competitive and casual playlists.

Here is a complete list of the various in-game heroes' pick rates in competitive mode and a tier list based on the current meta, as of May 2025.

Marvel Rivals hero pick rates on PC (May 2025)

Cloak & Dagger is the most picked, but one of the least-winning options in the game. Here's the complete list of heroes based on their pick rates:

#HeroPick rateWin rate
1Cloak & Dagger26.55%47.80%
2Invisible Woman20.22%48.71%
3Doctor Strange19.21%49.36%
4Magneto17.57%49.36%
5Luna Snow15.30%48.04%
6Rocket Raccoon15.08%55.46%
7The Thing13.68%50.08%
8Groot12.11%50.46%
9Winter Soldier11.20%51.70%
10Thor10.53%53.13%
11Venom9.06%50.10%
12The Punisher8.96%48.68%
13Peni Parker8.91%50.97%
14Moon Knight8.20%45.58%
15Namor8.14%47.26%
16Loki7.40%52.55%
17Hela6.96%51.32%
18Spider-Man6.22%53.56%
19Star-Lord6.20%50.71%
20Squirrel Girl6.19%45.53%
21Scarlet Witch5.72%48.29%
22Psylocke5.69%50.94%
23Mantis5.41%53.39%
24Jeff the Land Shark5.38%45.13%
25Captain America5.02%52.67%
26Magik4.67%54.97%
27Adam Warlock4.65%53.38%
28Hulk3.90%50.31%
29Iron Man3.24%49.50%
30Human Torch3.07%47.18%
31Black Panther3.05%54.24%
32Storm2.74%54.51%
33Hawkeye2.48%48.14%
34Wolverine2.35%49.63%
35Iron Fist 2.09% 51.05%
36Mister Fantastic 1.69% 51.18%
37Black Widow 1.14% 44.10%
Marvel Rivals hero pick rates on console (May 2025)

Even on consoles, Cloak & Dagger seems to be the fan-favorite option, despite having a below 50% win rate. Here's the full list:

#HeroPick rateWin rate
1Cloak & Dagger28.31%48.86%
2Invisible Woman23.15%48.88%
3Doctor Strange16.27%50.27%
4Magneto15.70%49.77%
5The Thing14.33%50.78%
6Rocket Raccoon13.73%55.18%
7Thor11.89%52.71%
8Peni Parker11.70%50.96%
9Groot10.88%49.28%
10Luna Snow10.46%47.18%
11Winter Soldier10.20%51.71%
12Scarlet Witch9.89%50.12%
13Loki8.64%51.92%
14Venom8.37%48.84%
15Moon Knight8.23%46.07%
16Namor7.47%47.14%
17Squirrel Girl7.44%47.03%
18The Punisher6.83%46.78%
19Spider-Man6.26%52.64%
20Magik6.11%56.20%
21Star-Lord5.78%49.64%
22Jeff the Land Shark5.76%43.60%
23Hulk5.46%50.88%
24Mantis5.42%52.81%
25Captain America5.40%52.26%
26Iron Man4.79%50.05%
27Adam Warlock4.52%52.29%
28Human Torch3.58%46.06%
29Hela3.57%50.31%
30Psylocke3.55%48.92%
31Mister Fantastic3.17%52.94%
32Storm2.94%54.54%
33Black Panther2.89%53.38%
34Iron Fist2.59%51.21%
35Wolverine2.44%49.74%
36Hawkeye1.66%45.79%
37Black Widow0.62%38.67%
Marvel Rivals hero tier list (May 2025)

Based on both popularity and wins, here is the latest heroes tier list for the game, with S being the highest tier and D being the lowest:

  • S-tier: Cloak & Dagger, Doctor Strange, Magneto, Rocket Raccoon
  • A-tier: Invisible Woman, The Thing, Thor, Peni Parker, Luna Snow, Winter Soldier, The Punisher, Namor
  • B-tier: Groot, Venom, Scarlet Witch, Loki, Moon Knight, Squirrel Girl, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Captain America, Adam Warlock, Mantis, Psylock, Hela, Hulk, Black Panther, Iron Fist
  • C-tier: Jeff The Land Shark, Iron Man, Human Torch, Storm, Wolverine, Mister Fantastic
  • D-tier: Hawkeye, Black Widow
That's everything you need to know about the different MR heroes' usage and viability statistics in May 2025. Do note that the tier list prioritizes the pick rate for any particular hero and then adjusts their tier placement according to their win rate. You can check out the complete statistics on the official website here.

