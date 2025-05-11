Marvel Rivals fan finds overpowered Dr. Strange tech against Hela, here's how to do it

Marvel Rivals is a character-based third-person shooter developed and published by NetEase Games. Considering the different types of abilities of each hero, there are many creative ways in which they can be used in battle. One such method was found by Redditor u/bwarb1234burb while they tried to counter Hela with Doctor Strange.

Ad

Here is how to effectively counter the Goddess of Death using the Master of the Mystic Arts.

Also read — Marvel Rivals Doctor Strange guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

How to counter Hela with Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals

Hela is one of the strongest Duelists in Marvel Rivals with her insanely high-damage hitscan primary attacks and almost impossible-to-dodge ultimate. She is extremely oppressive as a damage dealer and difficult to counter, especially if she is hitting her shots.

Ad

Trending

That said, countering her is important if you want to win matches. We will now delve into a particular “hack” showcased by u/bwarb1234burb, which directly involves countering her ultimate using a special mechanic.

Ad

As is the case with many unique combinations in the game, Doctor Strange’s portal again gets the spotlight. Before carrying out this counter, it is important to know how Hela’s ultimate works.

Upon using her ultimate, she soars to the sky and rains down fire from above. After her ultimate timer runs down or her health bar is taken down, Hela falls on the ground at the exact spot where she primarily cast her ultimate. We will use this drop-down mechanic to our advantage.

Ad

As soon as Hela casts her ultimate, start positioning your portals as Doctor Strange. Place one portal just below her ultimate form and the other outside the map. This ensures that when her ultimate is over, she falls straight through the portal and outside the map to her death.

This method involves countering the Goddess of Death with absolutely no counterplay. Since Hela has no control over her character while dropping down, she cannot escape her eventual death if the portals are placed correctly.

Ad

Check out — Marvel Rivals took inspiration from It Takes Two, fixed a major issue

This covers everything you need to know about the overpowered Doctor Strange tech to counter Hela.

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shrayan Mitra Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.



When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.