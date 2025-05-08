  • home icon
  • Marvel Rivals patch notes (May 8, 2025): Hive Mind release, new store release, bug fixes, and more

Marvel Rivals patch notes (May 8, 2025): Hive Mind release, new store release, bug fixes, and more

By Jay Sarma
Modified May 08, 2025 12:38 GMT
Marvel Rivals patch notes
Marvel Rivals key art (Image via NetEase Games)

A new set of Marvel Rivals patch notes has gone live on May 8, 2025. The latest update has been passively patched into the title, and players need not worry about any potential downtime coming their way. The new patch has brought forth quite a few additions and a number of bug fixes, which are targeted towards improving the player's quality-of-life experience playing the game.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on every new addition and change made by the newest wave of Marvel Rivals patch notes. To know more, read below.

Marvel Rivals patch notes for May 8, 2025

Behold! The Evolution of the Giant-Size Brain Blast – The all-new Giant-Size Hive Mind!

Prepare to let your oversized noggins shine as one during these windows:

  • 2025/05/09 09:00:00 ~ 2025/05/12 09:00:00 (UTC)

  • 2025/05/16 09:00:00 ~ 2025/05/19 09:00:00 (UTC)

New In Store

  • Rocket Raccoon - Sunshine Raccoon Bundle

  • Squirrel Girl - Sunshine Squirrel Bundle

New Content

1. The emote and spray wheel has been reimagined!

  • They are now split into two separate wheels with dedicated hotkeys for lightning-fast switching.

  • In the Cosmetics - Sprays menu, you can now set your current spray wheel to be shared across all heroes.
  • A new quick-equip feature has been added: Emotes can be automatically slot into the corresponding hero's emote wheel upon acquisition; and when the spray wheel is set to "Apply to All", newly earned sprays can also be equipped instantly.
2. Portraits in "Heroes" have been updated to reflect their currently equipped costumes.

Fixes

All Platforms

Maps and Modes

  • Vanquished a glitch that would sometimes occur under rare circumstances where players who didn't provide the most healing in a match were mistakenly awarded the Gifted Healer badge.

Heroes

  • Jeff's Missing Meal: We've wiped out a glitch where, in controller mode, when Jeff the Land Shark swallowed 6 enemies with his Ultimate Ability, only 5 avatar icons showed up on screen. Now, our fin-tastic friend will see his 6-piece meal every time!
  • Bruce Banner's Space Out: We've smashed a bug that left all three forms of Bruce Banner unable to bind the jump action to the Spacebar. Now, Banner can leap into action as intended.
Other

We've remedied an oversight, where, in anonymous mode, using voice chat still revealed your original name.

That's everything that you need to know about the Marvel Rivals patch notes for May 8, 2025. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Edited by Jay Sarma
