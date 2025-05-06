Marvel Rivals unveils sunny new skins for Rocket Raccoon and Squirrel Girl

Marvel Rivals Season 2 has introduced two brand-new skins for Rocket Raccoon and Squirrel Girl. This season has already brought tons of exciting content, including the powerful hero Emma Frost and free cosmetics like the Wolverine Patch skin. Now, the developers are adding some summer flair by introducing the Sunshine collection for two heroes.
On that note, here’s everything we know so far about the new Sunshine skins coming in Marvel Rivals Season 2.
New Rocket Raccoon and Squirrel Girl skins announced in Marvel Rivals Season 2
The official Marvel Rivals account on X recently revealed the latest skins: Sunshine Raccoon and Sunshine Squirrel. The post gained over 10,000 likes in a matter of hours.
Rocket Raccoon’s Sunshine skin features him in a light brown safari-style outfit. He’s wearing a floral hat, and to top off the cuteness, multiple yellow rubber ducks are strapped around his waist.
Meanwhile, Squirrel Girl gets a much more detailed beach-inspired costume. Her outfit is filled with bright floral elements, giving a real vacation vibe. Even her pet squirrel is wearing a tiny greenish dress in the promotional banner, while enjoying some ice cream.
While the exact inspiration or lore behind these skins isn’t confirmed, the announcement came shortly after Marvel teased a line of Swimsuit Special skins arriving soon. Considering this, we might see more Sunshine collection skins soon. The Sunshine Raccoon and Sunshine Squirrel skins will arrive in the in-game shop on May 9, 2025, at 2 am UTC.
Although the pricing hasn’t been officially announced, it’s expected to follow the game’s usual structure of 1,400 Units for the standalone character skin and 1,600 Units for the complete bundle featuring an emote, banner, and spray.
That's everything we know about the upcoming sunny skins in Marvel Rivals. Follow the official game website and its social media channels for more interesting announcements.
