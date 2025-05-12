"How do you even counter them as a tank?" Community enraged over flying DPS comps in Marvel Rivals

A debate has erupted in the Marvel Rivals community, particularly among Tank (also called Vanguard) mains, over the frustrating dominance of flying DPS (Duelist) characters and team compositions. A Reddit post by u/Avylis titled “How you even counter them as a tank?” on the r/marvelrivals subreddit says:

“Genuinely as a tank nothing annoys me more then flying enemies. Because often there is nothing you can do to them”

This post highlighted the ongoing struggle that Tank players face when dealing with aerial threats like Storm, Iron Man, and Human Torch. The lack of mobility among most Vanguard characters has led to widespread discontent, and the post quickly gained traction with hundreds chiming in.

In the thread, players shared their frustrations, tactics, and even prayers on how to deal with flying DPS characters. Redditor u/Lethalnig suggested praying that they get countered by your team's duelists — a sentiment upvoted by many who feel Vanguards simply aren’t equipped for direct engagement with high-mobility airborne threats.

Redditor suggesting to pray that the team’s Duelists deal with them (Image via Reddit)

Redditor u/Aquatic6Trident offered a more strategic take, suggesting that Tanks shift their focus toward enemy supports. The idea is that without healing, the flying DPS becomes more vulnerable to allied damage dealers.

Some, like u/NahDogSolRahn, recommended going off-meta. While humorous, the strategy reflects the limited aerial options Tanks currently have — Doctor Strange being one of the few who can challenge flyers, although inconsistently.

Others like u/Doodofhype kept it simple — use Hulk leap, as brute force is always an option.

Redditors offering a more strategic take (Image via Reddit)

Meanwhile, comments like u/viictorfe’s wishful thinking for the addition of a high-mobility Tank like War Machine received quite a few upvotes.

Community members wishing for a high-mobility Vanguard like War Machine (Image via Reddit)

Players also outlined the few Tanks with limited aerial capabilities. According to u/slamturkey, characters like Peni Parker, Emma Frost, Groot, and Doctor Strange have a few abilities to fight flyers, but none offer a full solution.

Another redditor, u/DoeJrPuck, provided perhaps the most detailed breakdown of each Vanguard’s aerial options. Hulk’s leap and clap offer the best anti-air offense, Peni can surprise with high-wall mines, and Thor has decent vertical presence.

Reddit users outlining a few Vanguard with aerial capabilities (Image via Reddit)

Still, the issue remains—no Vanguard has hitscan or lock-on capabilities, making it incredibly difficult to land damage on agile fliers.

Are flying DPS overwhelming for Tank characters?

Flying DPS characters like Storm, Human Torch, and Iron Man are undeniably impactful in Marvel Rivals. Their ability to stay airborne gives them an unparalleled tactical advantage—evading melee attacks, attacking backlines, and flanking Vanguards with ease. Storm can zip across the battlefield while dealing chip damage safely. Human Torch rains down fire with oppressive AoE attacks. Iron Man offers sustained pressure and utility from above.

However, their high mobility comes at a cost — limited health pools and dependence on support. If a team’s support line is pressured or eliminated, flyers can fall quickly. But for now, their dominance in open maps and the lack of counterplay from Vanguards make them feel overturned.

The Marvel Rivals community is clearly feeling the pain of being grounded in a game that rewards verticality. While some characters have niche tools to pressure flying DPS, there’s a consensus that these matchups are far from fair. Until more balanced anti-air options are introduced — or a flying Tank like War Machine enters the roster — Vanguard mains might just have to do what they do best: soak the damage and hope their teammates clean up the skies.

