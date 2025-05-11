Ultron's pre-game dialogue leaked in Marvel Rivals ahead of the release

Ultron's pre-game dialogue in Marvel Rivals has been leaked. Popular leaker XOXLEAK (@X0X_LEAK) shared several posts on their X account, claiming Ultron's pre-game dialogue voice lines with some of the game's popular heroes. As of this writing, five heroes' dialogue scenes with Ultron have been leaked, with more expected to be shared in the coming days.

Read on to learn more about Ultron’s pre-game dialogue being leaked in Marvel Rivals.

Note: This article is based on rumors and leaked information. Readers are advised to take the details herein with a pinch of salt until official confirmation.

All of Ultron's pre-game dialogue leaked in Marvel Rivals

Popular data miner X0XLEAK has reportedly shared some of Ultron’s pre-game dialogues with several Marvel Rivals characters. According to their posts, there are five heroes whom Ultron will reportedly interact with — Mr. Fantastic, Iron Man, Hela, Loki, and Mantis.

While five heroes' dialogues have been leaked, more characters are expected to join the dialogue with Ultron. The latter is reportedly coming to Marvel Rivals and is expected to join the game as a Strategist.

Based on rumors, his abilities include Rage of Ultron (Ultimate), Dynamic Flight, Imperative Patch, Enephalo-Ray, Imperative Firewall, and Algorithm Correction. Currently, there have been no teasers or hints from the developers. Thus, players will have to await an official announcement.

