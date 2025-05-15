Amaranth leaked in Marvel Rivals: Everything we know

Marvel Rivals Season 2 continues to surprise fans with new content — the latest leak introduces a mysterious character named Amaranth. As the mid-season update approaches, data miners have started working hard to find clues regarding upcoming content in the game. The recent leak about Amaranth as a hero was shared by @RivalsAssembled, a popular fan page on X.
On that note, here's everything we know about Amaranth in Marvel Rivals.
Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.
Leaks suggest Amaranth could arrive in Marvel Rivals
In Marvel Comics, Amaranth is a young sorceress introduced in Scarlet Witch #6. She was originally mentored by Agatha Harkness and later entrusted to Scarlet Witch. Amaranth's origins are mysterious, though, and her abilities in the comic book infuse witchcraft with chaos magic.
According to the leak, Amaranth is classified as a Duelist Class hero. While specific details are unknown, her abilities are:
- Chaos Spike
- Spell Counter
- Chaos Rain
- Frenzied Deterrence
These names suggest a playstyle centered around manipulating chaos magic and countering enemy spells that align well with how she is portrayed in the comics. Considering her close relationship with Scarlet Witch, we might get many interesting voice lines and in-game conversations between them, too, if the hero officially arrives.
Additionally, the image featured in the leak is not the actual in-game footage. The leaker has commissioned a concept artist to make a comic-accurate character design.
Currently, there's no official release date for Amaranth in Marvel Rivals. Given that other heroes with more detailed leaks are still pending release, she will most likely be added to the hero pool later. Players are advised to follow the official game channels across social media platforms for any announcements.
