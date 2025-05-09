How to unlock Sunshine Rocket Raccoon skin in Marvel Rivals

The Sunshine Rocket Raccoon skin in Marvel Rivals was recently revealed through the game’s official X account, and fans seem to love the summer-themed twist on the beloved Strategist hero. This new cosmetic gives Rocket Raccoon a tropical makeover, featuring a light-colored summer outfit, with a floral hat, and playful rubber ducks around his waist. However, it comes with a steep price tag.

Ad

On that note, here’s how to unlock the Sunshine Rocket Raccoon skin in Marvel Rivals.

How to get the Sunshine Rocket Raccoon skin in Marvel Rivals

As of now, the only way to get the Sunshine Rocket Raccoon skin in Marvel Rivals is by purchasing it directly from the in-game store using Units. The cosmetic is not tied to any event or quest, so you need to spend the premium currency to obtain it. There are two main purchase options:

Ad

Trending

Standalone costume: 2,200 Units

2,200 Units Sunshine Raccoon Bundle (includes the costume, MVP animation, emote, nameplate, and spray): 2,400 Units

If you’re planning to spend on the Sunshine Rocket Raccoon skin in Marvel Rivals, it is recommended to buy the bundle, as you will get five items for just 200 extra Units.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, there's a limited-time Krakoa Resort Combo Bundle available in the shop for 3,000 Units that will get you both the Rocket Raccoon and Squirrel Girl Sunshine Bundles.

If you are interested, here's a step-by-step guide to purchasing them:

Launch Marvel Rivals and go to the Store from the main menu.

Head over to the Featured section.

Select the Bundle or standalone skin you want.

Click on the yellow button showing its price.

Confirm your purchase.

Ad

If you have enough Units, the item will be added to your inventory automatically. If you don’t have it, the game will redirect you to purchase Lattice, which can then be converted into Units (1 Lattice = 1 Unit).

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.