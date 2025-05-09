How to unlock Sunshine Rocket Raccoon skin in Marvel Rivals

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified May 09, 2025 02:32 GMT
Sunshine Raccoon skin is out now (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

The Sunshine Rocket Raccoon skin in Marvel Rivals was recently revealed through the game’s official X account, and fans seem to love the summer-themed twist on the beloved Strategist hero. This new cosmetic gives Rocket Raccoon a tropical makeover, featuring a light-colored summer outfit, with a floral hat, and playful rubber ducks around his waist. However, it comes with a steep price tag.

On that note, here’s how to unlock the Sunshine Rocket Raccoon skin in Marvel Rivals.

How to get the Sunshine Rocket Raccoon skin in Marvel Rivals

As of now, the only way to get the Sunshine Rocket Raccoon skin in Marvel Rivals is by purchasing it directly from the in-game store using Units. The cosmetic is not tied to any event or quest, so you need to spend the premium currency to obtain it. There are two main purchase options:

  • Standalone costume: 2,200 Units
  • Sunshine Raccoon Bundle (includes the costume, MVP animation, emote, nameplate, and spray): 2,400 Units

If you’re planning to spend on the Sunshine Rocket Raccoon skin in Marvel Rivals, it is recommended to buy the bundle, as you will get five items for just 200 extra Units.

Additionally, there's a limited-time Krakoa Resort Combo Bundle available in the shop for 3,000 Units that will get you both the Rocket Raccoon and Squirrel Girl Sunshine Bundles.

If you are interested, here's a step-by-step guide to purchasing them:

  • Launch Marvel Rivals and go to the Store from the main menu.
  • Head over to the Featured section.
  • Select the Bundle or standalone skin you want.
  • Click on the yellow button showing its price.
  • Confirm your purchase.
If you have enough Units, the item will be added to your inventory automatically. If you don’t have it, the game will redirect you to purchase Lattice, which can then be converted into Units (1 Lattice = 1 Unit).

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
