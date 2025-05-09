How to unlock Sunshine Rocket Raccoon skin in Marvel Rivals

The Sunshine Rocket Raccoon skin in Marvel Rivals was recently revealed through the game’s official X account, and fans seem to love the summer-themed twist on the beloved Strategist hero. This new cosmetic gives Rocket Raccoon a tropical makeover, featuring a light-colored summer outfit, with a floral hat, and playful rubber ducks around his waist. However, it comes with a steep price tag.
On that note, here’s how to unlock the Sunshine Rocket Raccoon skin in Marvel Rivals.
How to get the Sunshine Rocket Raccoon skin in Marvel Rivals
As of now, the only way to get the Sunshine Rocket Raccoon skin in Marvel Rivals is by purchasing it directly from the in-game store using Units. The cosmetic is not tied to any event or quest, so you need to spend the premium currency to obtain it. There are two main purchase options:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
- Standalone costume: 2,200 Units
- Sunshine Raccoon Bundle (includes the costume, MVP animation, emote, nameplate, and spray): 2,400 Units
If you’re planning to spend on the Sunshine Rocket Raccoon skin in Marvel Rivals, it is recommended to buy the bundle, as you will get five items for just 200 extra Units.
Additionally, there's a limited-time Krakoa Resort Combo Bundle available in the shop for 3,000 Units that will get you both the Rocket Raccoon and Squirrel Girl Sunshine Bundles.
If you are interested, here's a step-by-step guide to purchasing them:
- Launch Marvel Rivals and go to the Store from the main menu.
- Head over to the Featured section.
- Select the Bundle or standalone skin you want.
- Click on the yellow button showing its price.
- Confirm your purchase.
If you have enough Units, the item will be added to your inventory automatically. If you don’t have it, the game will redirect you to purchase Lattice, which can then be converted into Units (1 Lattice = 1 Unit).
Read more articles here:
- How to unlock the Wolverine Patch skin in Marvel Rivals for free
- Marvel Rivals announces new tournament series featuring a $3 million prize pool
- Marvel's iconic supervillain has reportedly been found in Marvel Rivals game files
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.