Marvel Rivals Season 0 Battle Pass returns for a limited time

Marvel Rivals is packed with exciting content, which all started with the launch of Season 0 in December 2024. Millions of players joined at the time, experiencing the title's earliest heroes and features. However, the game peaked in popularity during Season 1, while the ongoing Season 2 has also attracted many new players. Over time, many fans looked back at the Season 0 Battle Pass skins that they were unable to obtain during that period.
Now, the developers have listened to the community and are officially bringing back the Season 0 Battle Pass for a limited time. Here’s everything we know about this announcement.
Marvel Rivals officially brings back Season 0 Battle Pass for a limited time
The announcement was made via the game's official X account, receiving praise from the community. Acknowledging the players' request, the developers wrote:
“We’ve heard your calls, Rivals, and we’re answering them!”
The returning Marvel Rivals Season 0 Battle Pass will be available for 590 Lattice, which is surprising, considering that back in December 2024, it was originally priced at 490 Lattice. Nonetheless, it's cheaper than the current season's Battle Pass, which costs 990 Lattice.
Here are the exclusive hero skins included in the Marvel Rivals Season 0 Battle Pass:
- Black Panther: Galactic Claw
- Punisher: Thunderbolts Luxury
- Doctor Strange: God of Magic
- Hela: Empress of the Cosmos
- Mantis: Galactic Wings
Apart from the hero outfits, various other cosmetic items, such as Emotes and Sprays, are available in the Battle Pass. Here is the current pricing of Lattice in the game:
- 100 Lattice: $0.99
- 500 Lattice: $4.99
- 1000 Lattice: $9.99
- 2180 Lattice: $19.99
- 5680 Lattice: $49.99
- 11,680 Lattice: $99.99
Based on this, you will need to spend $5.98 if you wish to get the new Battle Pass and have zero Lattice.
That's all we know about the Season 0 Battle Pass for now. Note that it will only be available for two weeks, starting May 15, 2025, at 5 am EST and ending on May 29, 2025, at 5 am EST. Thus, this is an opportunity to grab some rare cosmetics from the early Marvel Rivals days. Moreover, this pass will most likely never return again.
