Marvel Rivals Ignite 2025 Stage 1 start date and how to register

NetEase Games has announced Marvel Rivals Ignite 2025, and it’s building major hype in the competitive esports community. With a massive prize pool of over $3 million, the tournament is set to be one of the biggest events for the game so far. The competition will unfold in multiple stages, giving players worldwide a chance to compete. Stage 1 officially begins on May 21, 2025, kicking off with the first round of Open Qualifiers.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Ignite 2025 Stage 1 tournament.

Marvel Rivals Ignite 2025 Stage 1: Everything you need to know

There is a lot of information about the Marvel Rivals Ignite series on the game's website. The tournament is open to teams across five regions: Americas (AMER), Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA), Asia (AS), Oceania (OCE), and China (CN). However, not much is yet known about the prize pool distribution.

Stage 1 will be in two Splits, each giving players the chance to qualify for the Mid-Season LAN Finals.

How to register

Registering for Marvel Rivals Ignite Stage 1 (Image via NetEase Games)

To take part in Marvel Rivals Ignite 2025 Stage 1, register through the Tournament tab in-game on PC. Here's a guide to do so:

Log in to Marvel Rivals on PC. Registration via console is not supported yet.

on PC. Registration via console is not supported yet. Go to the Tournament Tab in the main menu and select Marvel Rivals Clash .

in the main menu and select . Select your Faction and submit your team application for Ignite Stage 1.

Note that you first need to create or join a Faction to take part, and the roster can't be changed once registered. Moreover, all players must be Grandmaster III or above in Marvel Rivals Competitive mode.

Important dates

As mentioned before, Stage 1 has two Splits. Here’s a full breakdown of the dates:

Split 1 Registration: May 15, 2025 (8 PM in local time) to May 21, 2025 (6 PM in local time)

May 15, 2025 (8 PM in local time) to May 21, 2025 (6 PM in local time) Split 1 Qualifiers: May 21, 2025 to May 25, 2025

May 21, 2025 to May 25, 2025 Split 2 Registration: May 26, 2025 (12 AM in local time) to May 28, 2025 (6 PM in local time)

May 26, 2025 (12 AM in local time) to May 28, 2025 (6 PM in local time) Split 2 Qualifiers: May 29, 2025 to June 1, 2025

Each Split offers teams a separate chance to qualify. The top 32 teams will move on to regional playoffs, while the rest will be eliminated. Participants will have to play 10 matches each during both Open Qualifiers and the next level. The eliminated teams will still be eligible to take part in Stage 2.

Note that both Stage 1 and Stage 2 simply act like qualifiers for the Mid-Season and Global Finals. There are no cash prizes up for grabs.

That's everything we know about the Marvel Rivals Ignite 2025 Stage 1 so far. Those who qualify from Stage 1 will advance to the Mid-Season Finals in July 2025, which will feature a cash prize pool. Following that, Ignite Stage 2 will begin in August 2025, leading to the Grand Finals in November.

For those interested, check out the official Marvel Rivals Ignite Stage 1 rulebook here.

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

