Marvel Rivals Ignite 2025 Stage 1 start date and how to register

NetEase Games has announced Marvel Rivals Ignite 2025, and it’s building major hype in the competitive esports community. With a massive prize pool of over $3 million, the tournament is set to be one of the biggest events for the game so far. The competition will unfold in multiple stages, giving players worldwide a chance to compete. Stage 1 officially begins on May 21, 2025, kicking off with the first round of Open Qualifiers.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Ignite 2025 Stage 1 tournament.
Marvel Rivals Ignite 2025 Stage 1: Everything you need to know
There is a lot of information about the Marvel Rivals Ignite series on the game's website. The tournament is open to teams across five regions: Americas (AMER), Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA), Asia (AS), Oceania (OCE), and China (CN). However, not much is yet known about the prize pool distribution.
Stage 1 will be in two Splits, each giving players the chance to qualify for the Mid-Season LAN Finals.
How to register
To take part in Marvel Rivals Ignite 2025 Stage 1, register through the Tournament tab in-game on PC. Here's a guide to do so:
- Log in to Marvel Rivals on PC. Registration via console is not supported yet.
- Go to the Tournament Tab in the main menu and select Marvel Rivals Clash.
- Select your Faction and submit your team application for Ignite Stage 1.
Note that you first need to create or join a Faction to take part, and the roster can't be changed once registered. Moreover, all players must be Grandmaster III or above in Marvel Rivals Competitive mode.
Important dates
As mentioned before, Stage 1 has two Splits. Here’s a full breakdown of the dates:
- Split 1 Registration: May 15, 2025 (8 PM in local time) to May 21, 2025 (6 PM in local time)
- Split 1 Qualifiers: May 21, 2025 to May 25, 2025
- Split 2 Registration: May 26, 2025 (12 AM in local time) to May 28, 2025 (6 PM in local time)
- Split 2 Qualifiers: May 29, 2025 to June 1, 2025
Each Split offers teams a separate chance to qualify. The top 32 teams will move on to regional playoffs, while the rest will be eliminated. Participants will have to play 10 matches each during both Open Qualifiers and the next level. The eliminated teams will still be eligible to take part in Stage 2.
Note that both Stage 1 and Stage 2 simply act like qualifiers for the Mid-Season and Global Finals. There are no cash prizes up for grabs.
That's everything we know about the Marvel Rivals Ignite 2025 Stage 1 so far. Those who qualify from Stage 1 will advance to the Mid-Season Finals in July 2025, which will feature a cash prize pool. Following that, Ignite Stage 2 will begin in August 2025, leading to the Grand Finals in November.
For those interested, check out the official Marvel Rivals Ignite Stage 1 rulebook here.
