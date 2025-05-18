A new X-Men hero leaked for Marvel Rivals, set to be a Vanguard

Amidst various leaks regarding the upcoming heroes, a new X-Men superhero named Armor is reportedly set to join Marvel Rivals as a Vanguard. Popular data miner Marvel Rivals Intel shared this information on their X account (@RivalsAssembled), claiming it was discovered by another leaker, XOXOLEAK, in the game files.
Based on the leaked information, the new X-Men superhero consists of five abilities that are largely in line with those featured in the comics.
Read on to learn more about Armor, a new X-Men hero rumored to arrive in the game as a Vanguard.
Note: This article is based on rumors and leaked information. Readers are advised to take the details herein with a pinch of salt until official confirmation.
Is Armor from the X-Men coming to Marvel Rivals as a Vanguard?
As of now, it remains a rumor that Armor is joining the game. Marvel Rivals intel, recently posted on X (@RivalsAssembled), that XOXOLEAKS found game files related to Armor, which potentially indicate this Japanese mutant's entry. It is also claimed that she may join the title as a Melee Vanguard based on her abilities and skill set. The dataminer also mentioned some of her abilities, which include:
- Unbreakable Object
- Psionic Armor -1
- Psionic Armor 2
- Psionic Armor - 3
- Mountain-Breaking Strike
Based on Marvel comics lore, Hisako Ichiki (aka Armor) is a Japanese mutant and member of the X-Men. Her power allows her to create a powerful full-body armor with red prisonic energy that protects her from lethal strikes while improving her speed and strength.
With her armor ability, she can lift heavy objects, break through walls with her punches, release a powerful energy blast, and even shape her armor into claws similar to what we see with Wolverine. If this rumor turns out to be true, fans can expect to see similar abilities to her comic book lore in the game as well.
