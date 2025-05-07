Is Jubilee from X-Men coming to Marvel Rivals? Here's what you should know

Jubilee, the iconic character from the X-Men, is reportedly making her way to Marvel Rivals. Popular data miner @mmmmmmmmiller found this information from the “Night of the Year” Gallery Card, which is part of the Hellfire Gala Moments seasonal event. While the card does not explicitly mention her name, based on the information written in the card, it is evident that the developers are indeed referring to Jubilee.

Read on to learn more about the Jubilee, a rumored superhero joining the game soon.

Note: This article is based on rumors and leaked information. Readers are advised to take the details herein with a grain of salt until any official confirmation.

Jubilee from X-Men is reportedly joining Marvel Rivals.

Popular leaker Miller Ross recently found a line from the new “Night of the Year” Gallery Card, where Emma Frost tells Betty Brant, a reporter, that Shogo — the adopted son of Jubilee — is missing his mother, as she was lost to the Timestream Entanglement. This could potentially hint that another super character from the X-Men franchise is set to join the game.

Based on her lore, Jubilee was born a mutant with acrobatic abilities, who is capable of running faster. Additionally, she has the skill to generate explosive energy blasts, often linked to fireworks. While being attacked by Xerus, she gained some vampiric abilities. Later, she was rescued by the X-Men and became a part of the team.

If this rumor turns out to be true, players can expect to see some of her abilities in the game. She is expected to join the game as a Duelist with the Season 3 update, which is no surprise, given the abilities she has.

Since this information is still a rumor and has yet to be confirmed, players should take it with a grain of salt. In the meantime, they can look forward to any official announcement regarding the upcoming hero.

